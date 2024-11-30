Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
9 Kg Vivace Washing Machine, with AI DD technology

F4R3VYG6P

9 Kg Vivace Washing Machine, with AI DD technology

F4R3VYG6P

*Washing Machines have Five Years Warranty, Direct Drive Motor has ten years Warranty, Dryers has five years Warranty
**Product Shelf Life time is 7 years

AI DD™

Intelligent Care with 18% More Fabric Protection

Based on big data of accumulated washing experience, AI DD™ offers the most Optimized washing motion in order to care your laundry.

AI DD™

Intelligent Care with 18% More Fabric Protection

Based on big data of accumulated washing experience, AI DD™ offers the most Optimized washing motion in order to care your laundry.

*Tested by Intertek on March 2019. Cotton cycle with 2kg of underwear compared to LG Conventional Cotton cycle(F4V9RWP2W vs. FC1450S2W). The results may be different depending on the clothes and environment.
*AI DD is available in 3 cycles.(Cotton, Mixed Fabric, Easy Care).

What is AI DD™?

The AI DD™ detects not only the weight, but also senses softness of fabric, and it chooses the optimal motions for the fabric by itself.
99.9% Allergen Removal

Allergens reduced up to 99.9% by Steam.

*Allergy Care cycle approved by BAF (British Allergy Foundation) reduces 99.9% house dust mite allergen.
The results may be different depending on the environment.

Bigger Capacity

Bigger Capacity in the Same Space

Get bigger drum capacity in same size!

Durability

More Durable and Hygienic

Boosted external durable and elegant tempered glass door and developed hygienic and durable stainless lifter.

*Tested by Intertek on July 2013. Bactericidal effect for P.aeruginosa of stainless steel against initial amount in 12 days.

Design

More Visible and Elegant

Made a more visible display and increased the knob size with a metallic finish.

*TWINWash™ mini may not be available in all country or in all local retailers.

DIMENSIONS

F4R3VYG6P
Capacity
9kg
Dimension (WXHXD, mm)
600 x 850 x 565
Key feature #1
AIDD
Key feature #2
Steam

Key Specs

  • Max Wash Capacity(kg)

    9 kg

  • Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

    600 x 850 x 565

  • Steam

    Yes

  • ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

    No

All Spec

MATERIAL & FINISH

  • Body Color

    Platinum Silver

  • Door Type

    Black Door (C5 No cover)

CAPACITY

  • Max Wash Capacity(kg)

    9 kg

CONTROL & DISPLAY

  • Delay Timer

    319 hours

  • Display Type

    White LED

  • Door Lock Indication

    Yes

FEATURES

  • AI DD

    Yes

  • Type

    Washer

  • Add Item

    Yes

  • Auto Restart

    Yes

  • Inverter DirectDrive

    Yes

  • Steam

    Yes

  • Embossing Inner Drum

    Yes

  • Drum Lifter

    STS Lifter

  • Water feed (Hot / Cold)

    Cold Only

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS

  • Box Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

    660 x 880 x 660

  • Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

    600 x 850 x 565

  • Weight (kg)

    63

  • Weight include packing (kg)

    66

ADDITIONAL OPTIONS

  • Add Item

    Yes

  • Beep On/Off

    Yes

  • Child Lock

    Yes

  • Delay End

    Yes

  • Pre Wash

    Yes

  • Rinse + Spin

    Yes

  • Rinse+

    Yes

  • Spin

    Yes

  • Steam

    Yes

  • Temp.

    Yes

  • Tub Clean

    Yes

SMART TECHNOLOGY

  • Smart Diagnosis

    version 3.0

  • ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

    No

