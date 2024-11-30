We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
10 Kg Vivace Washing Machine, with AI DD technology
*Washing Machines have Five Years Warranty, Direct Drive Motor has ten years Warranty, Dryers has five years Warranty
**Product Shelf Life time is 7 years
*Tested by Intertek on March 2019.
Cotton cycle with 2kg of underwear compared to LG Conventional Cotton cycle(FC1450S2W). The results may be different depending on the clothes and environment.
*AI Direct Drive is available in 3 cycles.(Cotton, Mixed Fabric, Easy Care)
*Allergy Care cycle approved by BAF (British Allergy Foundation) reduces 99.9% house dust mite allergen.
The results may be different depending on the environment.
*Tested by Intertek on July 2013. Bactericidal effect for P.aeruginosa of stainless steel against initial amount in 12 days.
*TWINWash™ mini may not be available in all country or in all local retailers.
FAQ
Why is my laundry covered with dust and lint?
1. Dust generated during washing is filtered through a cleaning filter. If the cleaning filter is full, the dust may not be filtered out properly. The cleaning filter can be manually cleaned before every wash to prevent the machine from leaving dust and lint on clothes.
2. Separate your colored and white clothes from your black and lint-producing clothes. Wash them in different loads to further prevent unwanted dust and lint in your laundry.
[IE] What should I do when I encounter this error?
1. It occurs when the washing container is not filled with water for a certain period of time.
2. Check if the faucet is locked or the water hose is not connected.
3. Check if the water supply hose is pressed or bent.
4. Please check if the water supply hose is frozen because of the cold weather.
[OE] What should I do when I encounter this error?
1. If the drain hose is twisted or bent, or if the drain hose is installed too high, the water flow may be interrupted and the water may not drain well. In this case, make sure that the drain hose is not more than 6 cm off of the floor and arrange it so that the bottom of the hose falls evenly, without obstruction.
2. Make sure that the drain hose is not blocked with dust or other substances.
3. Check if the drain hose has frozen due to cold weather.
[dE] What should I do when I encounter this error?
If the valve where the source water is supplied or the dispense valve of the faucet is closed, the water pipe sterilization and water outlet sterilization features will not work. Please open the source water valve or the dispense valve.
How do I register my ThinQ products?
1. Make sure that both your product and internet router are turned on.
2. Bring your product close to the internet router. If the distance between the product and the router is too far, the signal strength can be weak and it may take a long time to register your product.
3. Install the ThinQ application. Please refer to the page relevant to your country for further instructions on installing the ThinQ application and registering your product.
Summary
Key Specs
-
Max Wash Capacity(kg)
10
-
Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
600 x 850 x 565
-
ezDispense
No
-
Steam
Yes
-
Wrinkle Care
No
-
ThinQ(Wi-Fi)
No
All Spec
MATERIAL & FINISH
-
Body Color
White
-
Door Type
Black Tinted Tempered Glass Cover
CAPACITY
-
Max Wash Capacity(kg)
10
CONTROL & DISPLAY
-
Delay Timer
3-19 hours
-
Display Type
Dial + Touch LED
-
Door Lock Indication
Yes
FEATURES
-
Type
Front Load Washer
-
AI DD
Yes
-
End of Cycle Signal
Yes
-
Centum System
No
-
Dual Dry
No
-
Add Item
Yes
-
ezDispense
No
-
Auto Restart
Yes
-
Inverter DirectDrive
Yes
-
LoadSense
Yes
-
Foam detection system
Yes
-
Steam
Yes
-
Steam+
No
-
Drum Light
No
-
Leveling Legs
Yes
-
TurboWash360˚
No
-
Stainless Steel Drum
Yes
-
Embossing Inner Drum
Yes
-
Vibration Sensor
Yes
-
Drum Lifter
Stainless Steel Slim Lifter
-
Water feed (Hot / Cold)
Cold Only
-
Water Level
Auto
-
غسل توربو
No
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS
-
Box Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
660 x 890 x 660
-
Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
600 x 850 x 565
-
Weight (kg)
67.0
-
Weight include packing (kg)
71.0
-
Product Depth from back cover to door (D' mm)
620
-
Product Depth with door open 90˚ (D'' mm)
1100
ADDITIONAL OPTIONS
-
Wi-Fi
No
-
Add Item
Yes
-
Beep On/Off
Yes
-
Child Lock
Yes
-
Delay End
Yes
-
Detergent Level
No
-
Drum Light
No
-
Pre Wash
Yes
-
Remote Start
No
-
Rinse + Spin
No
-
Rinse+
Yes
-
Softener Level
No
-
Spin
1400/1200/1000/800/400/No Spin
-
Steam
No
-
Temp.
Cold/20/30/40/60/95℃
-
Tub Clean
No
-
TurboWash
No
-
Wash
No
-
Wrinkle Care
No
-
ColdWash
No
-
ezDispense Nozzle Clean
No
BAR CODE
-
Bar Code
8806087986587
SMART TECHNOLOGY
-
Smart Diagnosis
Yes
-
Download Cycle
No
-
Energy Monitoring
No
-
Remote Start and Cycle Monitor
No
-
ThinQ(Wi-Fi)
No
-
Tub Clean Coach
No
-
Smart Pairing
No
OPTIONS/ACCESSORIES
-
LG TWINWash Compatible
No
