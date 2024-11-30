Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
10 Kg Vivace Washing Machine, with AI DD technology

F4Y3RYGYWV

10 Kg Vivace Washing Machine, with AI DD technology

(0)
front view

*Washing Machines have Five Years Warranty, Direct Drive Motor has ten years Warranty, Dryers has five years Warranty
**Product Shelf Life time is 7 years

AI DD™

Intelligent Care with 18% More Fabric Protection

Based on big data of accumulated washing experience, AI DD™ offers the most Optimized washing motion in order to care your laundry.

WD-Vivace-V900-VC2-BlackSteel-01-2-Vivace-Intro

*Tested by Intertek on March 2019.
Cotton cycle with 2kg of underwear compared to LG Conventional Cotton cycle(FC1450S2W). The results may be different depending on the clothes and environment.
*AI Direct Drive is available in 3 cycles.(Cotton, Mixed Fabric, Easy Care)

The AI DD™ detects not only the weight, but also senses softness of fabric, and it chooses the optimal motions for the fabric by itself.

*Allergy Care cycle approved by BAF (British Allergy Foundation) reduces 99.9% house dust mite allergen.
The results may be different depending on the environment.

WD-Vivace-V900-VC2-BlackSteel-09-Steam-Plus-info

Bigger Capacity

Bigger Capacity in the Same Space

Get bigger drum capacity in same size!

Durability

More Durable and Hygienic

Boosted external durable and elegant tempered glass door and developed hygienic and durable stainless lifter.

*Tested by Intertek on July 2013. Bactericidal effect for P.aeruginosa of stainless steel against initial amount in 12 days.

Design

More Visible and Elegant

Made a more visible display and increased the knob size with a metallic finish.

*TWINWash™ mini may not be available in all country or in all local retailers.

FAQ

Q.

Why is my laundry covered with dust and lint?

A.

1. Dust generated during washing is filtered through a cleaning filter. If the cleaning filter is full, the dust may not be filtered out properly. The cleaning filter can be manually cleaned before every wash to prevent the machine from leaving dust and lint on clothes.
2. Separate your colored and white clothes from your black and lint-producing clothes. Wash them in different loads to further prevent unwanted dust and lint in your laundry.

Q.

[IE] What should I do when I encounter this error?

A.

1. It occurs when the washing container is not filled with water for a certain period of time.
2. Check if the faucet is locked or the water hose is not connected.
3. Check if the water supply hose is pressed or bent.
4. Please check if the water supply hose is frozen because of the cold weather.

Q.

[OE] What should I do when I encounter this error?

A.

1. If the drain hose is twisted or bent, or if the drain hose is installed too high, the water flow may be interrupted and the water may not drain well. In this case, make sure that the drain hose is not more than 6 cm off of the floor and arrange it so that the bottom of the hose falls evenly, without obstruction.
2. Make sure that the drain hose is not blocked with dust or other substances.
3. Check if the drain hose has frozen due to cold weather.

Q.

[dE] What should I do when I encounter this error?

A.

If the valve where the source water is supplied or the dispense valve of the faucet is closed, the water pipe sterilization and water outlet sterilization features will not work. Please open the source water valve or the dispense valve.

Q.

How do I register my ThinQ products?

A.

1. Make sure that both your product and internet router are turned on.
2. Bring your product close to the internet router. If the distance between the product and the router is too far, the signal strength can be weak and it may take a long time to register your product.
3. Install the ThinQ application. Please refer to the page relevant to your country for further instructions on installing the ThinQ application and registering your product.

Max Wash Capacity(kg)
10
Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
600 x 850 x 565
KEY FEATURE #1
AI DD™
KEY FEATURE #2
Steam™

Key Specs

  • Max Wash Capacity(kg)

    10

  • Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

    600 x 850 x 565

  • ezDispense

    No

  • Steam

    Yes

  • Wrinkle Care

    No

  • ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

    No

All Spec

MATERIAL & FINISH

  • Body Color

    White

  • Door Type

    Black Tinted Tempered Glass Cover

CAPACITY

  • Max Wash Capacity(kg)

    10

CONTROL & DISPLAY

  • Delay Timer

    3-19 hours

  • Display Type

    Dial + Touch LED

  • Door Lock Indication

    Yes

FEATURES

  • Type

    Front Load Washer

  • AI DD

    Yes

  • End of Cycle Signal

    Yes

  • Centum System

    No

  • Dual Dry

    No

  • Add Item

    Yes

  • ezDispense

    No

  • Auto Restart

    Yes

  • Inverter DirectDrive

    Yes

  • LoadSense

    Yes

  • Foam detection system

    Yes

  • Steam

    Yes

  • Steam+

    No

  • Drum Light

    No

  • Leveling Legs

    Yes

  • TurboWash360˚

    No

  • Stainless Steel Drum

    Yes

  • Embossing Inner Drum

    Yes

  • Vibration Sensor

    Yes

  • Drum Lifter

    Stainless Steel Slim Lifter

  • Water feed (Hot / Cold)

    Cold Only

  • Water Level

    Auto

  • غسل توربو

    No

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS

  • Box Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

    660 x 890 x 660

  • Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

    600 x 850 x 565

  • Weight (kg)

    67.0

  • Weight include packing (kg)

    71.0

  • Product Depth from back cover to door (D' mm)

    620

  • Product Depth with door open 90˚ (D'' mm)

    1100

ADDITIONAL OPTIONS

  • Wi-Fi

    No

  • Add Item

    Yes

  • Beep On/Off

    Yes

  • Child Lock

    Yes

  • Delay End

    Yes

  • Detergent Level

    No

  • Drum Light

    No

  • Pre Wash

    Yes

  • Remote Start

    No

  • Rinse + Spin

    No

  • Rinse+

    Yes

  • Softener Level

    No

  • Spin

    1400/1200/1000/800/400/No Spin

  • Steam

    No

  • Temp.

    Cold/20/30/40/60/95℃

  • Tub Clean

    No

  • TurboWash

    No

  • Wash

    No

  • Wrinkle Care

    No

  • ColdWash

    No

  • ezDispense Nozzle Clean

    No

BAR CODE

  • Bar Code

    8806087986587

SMART TECHNOLOGY

  • Smart Diagnosis

    Yes

  • Download Cycle

    No

  • Energy Monitoring

    No

  • Remote Start and Cycle Monitor

    No

  • ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

    No

  • Tub Clean Coach

    No

  • Smart Pairing

    No

OPTIONS/ACCESSORIES

  • LG TWINWash Compatible

    No

