18kg+ 3.5kg Wash Two Load with LG TWINWash™ Washing Machine

18kg+ 3.5kg Wash Two Load with LG TWINWash™ Washing Machine

FT022K2SS

18kg+ 3.5kg Wash Two Load with LG TWINWash™ Washing Machine

DIMENSIONS

FT022K2SS
Capacity
Washer(21.5kg) / Dryer(10kg)
Dimension (WXHXD, mm)
700 x 770 x 1350
Key feature #1
Inverter DD motor
Key feature #2
TrueSteam

All Spec

FEATURES

  • Capacity

    Washer 18kg, Dryer 10kg
    3.5kg Mini-Wash

  • Max RPM

    1100

  • Drum Volume (liter / cu.ft)

    127L / 4.5cu.ft

  • Power Cord Type

    B-3

  • Valve Type

    Valve Type

  • Auto Restart

    Yes

  • Color

    Stainless Silver (VCM)

  • Display

    LED

  • Window Button

    Tact

  • Door Design

    Black Tint

  • Front Cover

    Yes

  • True Steam

    Yes

  • Water Heater

    Yes

  • Drum Light

    Yes

  • Twin Spray

    Yes

  • Turbo Wash

    Yes

  • Free Stroke Damper(2-stage)

    Yes

  • Dry Type

    Hybrid

  • SMART Digonasis

    Yes

  • Wi-fi / NFC

    Wi-Fi

PROGRAMS

  • Refresh (Steam Cleaning)

    Yes

  • Allergy Care

    Yes

  • Duvet

    Yes

  • Normal (Cotton)

    Yes

  • Sports Wear

    Yes

  • Wool

    Yes

  • Speed Wash

    Yes

  • Rinse + Spin

    Yes

  • Sanitary (Hygiene)

    Yes

  • Silent Wash

    Yes

  • Baby Care

    Yes

  • Bedding Care

    Yes

  • Speed Wash + Dry

    Yes

  • Download

    Yes

DRYING PROGRAM

  • Turbo

    Yes

  • Air

    Yes

  • Time

    Yes

WASH OPTION

  • Wash Option

    Soak / Pre Wash / Intensive / Normal / Light

RINSE OPTION

  • Rinse Option

    5 / 4 / 3 / 2 / 1

SPIN OPTION

  • Spin Option

    Extra High / High / Medium / Low / Extra Low / No Spin

TEMP OPTION

  • Temp Option

    95 / 60 / 40 / 30 / Cold

ADDITIONAL PROGRAM

  • Steam

    Yes

  • Time Delay

    Yes

  • Tub Clean

    Yes

  • Add Load

    Yes

  • Turbo Wash

    Yes

  • Child lock

    Yes

  • Remote Start

    Yes

  • Wi-Fi Connect

    Yes

DIMENSION

  • Width (mm)

    700

  • Depth (mm)

    770

  • Height (mm)

    990

  • Weight (kg)

    99

