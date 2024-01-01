Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
21kg+ 3.5kg Wash Two Load with LG TWINWash™ Washing Machine

Specs

Reviews

Support

21kg+ 3.5kg Wash Two Load with LG TWINWash™ Washing Machine

FT025C9SS

21kg+ 3.5kg Wash Two Load with LG TWINWash™ Washing Machine

Summary

DIMENSIONS

FT025C9SS
Capacity
Washer(24.5kg) / Dryer(12kg)
Dimension (WXHXD, mm)
700 x 835 x 1350
Key feature #1
Inverter DD motor
Key feature #2
TrueSteam

All Spec

DESIGN

  • Type

    Front Loader Washer and Dryer

  • Capacity

    Washer 21kg, Dryer 12kg
    3.5kg Mini-Wash

  • Dimension(W x D x H)

    700 x 835 x 1350

  • Color

    Stainless Silver

  • Display

    Touch LED

  • Dial Knob

    Touch

  • Door

    Black Tint

  • Drum

    Stainless

PERFORMANCE

  • Motor

    DD(Direct Drive)

  • Inverter

    Yes

  • 6motion

    Yes

  • Steam

    Truesteam™

  • Turbowash

    Yes

  • Spin Speed

    1000rpm

  • Smart Diagnosis

    Yes

SMART FEATURES

  • Smart Diagnosis

    Yes

  • ThinQ(Wi-fi)

    Yes

