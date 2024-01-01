We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
20kg+ 3.5kg Wash Two Load with LG TWINWash™ Washing Machine
Summary
DIMENSIONS
All Spec
FEATURES
-
Capacity
Washer 20kg
3.5kg Mini-Wash
-
Max RPM
1300
-
Drum Volume (liter / cu.ft)
127L / 4.5cu.ft
-
Power Cord Type
B-3
-
Valve Type
Valve Type
-
Auto Restart
Yes
-
Color
Stainless Silver (VCM)
-
Display
LED
-
Window Button
Tact
-
Door Design
Black Tint
-
Front Cover
Yes
-
True Steam
Yes
-
Water Heater
Yes
-
Drum Light
Yes
-
Twin Spray
Yes
-
Turbo Wash
Yes
-
Free Stroke Damper(2-stage)
Yes
-
SMART Digonasis
Yes
-
Wi-fi / NFC
Wi-Fi
PROGRAMS
-
Refresh (Steam Cleaning)
Yes
-
Allergy Care
Yes
-
Duvet
Yes
-
Normal (Cotton)
Yes
-
Sports Wear
Yes
-
Wool
Yes
-
Speed Wash
Yes
-
Rinse + Spin
Yes
-
Sanitary (Hygiene)
Yes
-
Silent Wash
Yes
-
Baby Care
Yes
-
Bedding Care
Yes
-
Speed Wash + Dry
Yes
-
Download
Yes
WASH OPTION
-
Wash Option
Soak / Pre Wash / Intensive / Normal / Light
RINSE OPTION
-
Rinse Option
5 / 4 / 3 / 2 / 1
SPIN OPTION
-
Spin Option
Extra High / High / Medium / Low / Extra Low / No Spin
TEMP OPTION
-
Temp Option
95 / 60 / 40 / 30 / Cold
ADDITIONAL PROGRAM
-
Steam
Yes
-
Time Delay
Yes
-
Tub Clean
Yes
-
Add Load
Yes
-
Turbo Wash
Yes
-
Child lock
Yes
-
Remote Start
Yes
-
Wi-Fi Connect
Yes
DIMENSION
-
Width (mm)
700
-
Depth (mm)
770
-
Height (mm)
990
-
Weight (kg)
99
