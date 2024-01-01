We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
11kg LG Smart Inverter Washing Machine
*Washing Machines have Five Years Warranty, Direct Drive Motor has ten years Warranty, Dryers has five years Warranty
**Product Shelf Life time is 7 years
Energy Saving with Smart Inverter Control
Energy Saving with Smart Inverter Control
What is Inverter?
What is Inverter?
Washing Machine With Smart Inverter
Washing Machine With Smart Inverter
Auto Restart
LoDecibel™ & Less Vibration
LoDecibel™
Durability with Smart Inverter Motor
Durability with Smart Inverter Motor
Summary
DIMENSIONS
Key Specs
-
Max Wash Capacity(kg)
11
-
Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
590 x 606 x 960
All Spec
MATERIAL & FINISH
-
Body Color
Middle Free Silver
-
Lid Type
Tempered Glass
CAPACITY
-
Max Wash Capacity(kg)
11
CONTROL & DISPLAY
-
Delay Timer
3-19 hours
-
Display Type
LED + Hard Buttons
-
Door Lock Indication
Yes
-
Figure Indicator
18:88
FEATURES
-
TurboWash
Yes
-
Type
Top Load Washer
-
3 Motion
Yes
-
End of Cycle Signal
Yes
-
Inverter DirectDrive
Yes
-
Auto Restart
Yes
-
Leveling Legs
Yes
-
Embossing Inner Drum
Yes
-
Water feed (Hot / Cold)
Hot & Cold
-
Auto Pre Wash
Yes
-
Lint Filter
Yes
-
Punch + 3
Yes
-
Semi Stainless Steel Drum
Yes
-
Side Water Fall
Yes
-
Smart Inverter Motor
Yes
-
Smart Motion
Yes
-
TurboDrum
Yes
-
Water Level
Auto/Manual
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS
-
Product Height with Lid Open (mm)
1310
-
Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
590 x 606 x 960
-
Weight (kg)
38.0
ADDITIONAL OPTIONS
-
Air Dry
Yes
-
Child Lock
Yes
-
Spin Only
Yes
-
Rinse
3 Times
-
Time Delay
Yes
-
Spin
3 Levels
-
Temp.
Cold / Warm / Hot
-
Water Level
10 Levels
-
Wash
Yes
BAR CODE
-
Bar Code
6223007499699
SMART TECHNOLOGY
-
Smart Diagnosis
Yes
What people are saying
Find locally
Our picks for you
-
Manual & Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
-
Trouble-shoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
-
Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
-
Find LG service center
Find an LG authorized service center near you
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Request repair service conveniently online.