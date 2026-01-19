About Cookies on This Site

13KG Top Load Washing Machine/ Smart Inverter

13KG Top Load Washing Machine/ Smart Inverter

T1366NEHG2
Front View
Key Features

  • Smart Inverter Control
  • Smart Motion
  • TurboDrum™
  • LoDecibel™ Quiet System
  • Smart Diagnosis™
More

*Washing Machines have Five Years Warranty, Direct Drive Motor has ten years Warranty, Dryers has five years Warranty
**Product Shelf Life time is 7 years
**Product Shelf Life time is 7 years

Energy Saving with Smart Inverter Control

Smart Inverter Technology eliminates wasted operation by efficiently controlling energy use.

Auto Restart

When a washing machine is turned off due to power failure, it will restart automatically from the position it stopped to adjust accordingly.

Standby Power Save

Even if the power cord is plugged in while power is off, only extremely little electricity will run through the washer. You don’t need to worry about wasted electricity.
LG washing machine: Agitating for powerful washing, Rotating for tangle-free, and Swing for delicate wash.

Smart Motion is 3 kinds of motions created by Smart Inverter for optimized washing by fabric type. Enjoy better combination for better care.
LG Turbo Drum washing machine with fixed and rotating drums, generating powerful water flow to clean a shirt.

TurboDrum™

TurboDrum™ enables the most powerful wash and removes the toughest dirt through strong water stream of rotating drum and pulsator in the opposite direction.

Punch+3

Punch+3 creates powerful streams of water which mix laundry up and down repeatedly for even washing result.

Auto Pre Wash

With one touch, tough stains are ready to be gone. Let your hands free, let your washing machine do the laundry.

*Normal cycle starts after 8-min. of pre-washing.

Side Waterfall

Side Waterfall enables the best mixing of detergent with water while minimizing detergent residue that can cause skin irritation and allergy.
Smart Inverter Motor minimizes noise and vibration level. Plus more durability and 10 year motor warranty.

Smart Diagnosis™

Smart Diagnosis™ helps diagnose and troubleshoot mechanical issues, limiting costly and inconvenient service visits
Safe

Safe & Convenient Design

Stylish and durable design ensures convenience and safety while offering efficient and innovative features.

FAQ

Q.

Why is my laundry covered with dust and lint?

A.

1. Dust generated during washing is filtered through a cleaning filter. If the cleaning filter is full, the dust may not be filtered out properly. The cleaning filter can be manually cleaned before every wash to prevent the machine from leaving dust and lint on clothes.
2. Separate your colored and white clothes from your black and lint-producing clothes. Wash them in different loads to further prevent unwanted dust and lint in your laundry.

Q.

[IE] What should I do when I encounter this error?

A.

1. It occurs when the washing container is not filled with water for a certain period of time.
2. Check if the faucet is locked or the water hose is not connected.
3. Check if the water supply hose is pressed or bent.
4. Please check if the water supply hose is frozen because of the cold weather.

Q.

[OE] What should I do when I encounter this error?

A.

1. If the drain hose is twisted or bent, or if the drain hose is installed too high, the water flow may be interrupted and the water may not drain well. In this case, make sure that the drain hose is not more than 6 cm off of the floor and arrange it so that the bottom of the hose falls evenly, without obstruction.
2. Make sure that the drain hose is not blocked with dust or other substances.
3. Check if the drain hose has frozen due to cold weather.

Q.

[dE] What should I do when I encounter this error?

A.

If the valve where the source water is supplied or the dispense valve of the faucet is closed, the water pipe sterilization and water outlet sterilization features will not work. Please open the source water valve or the dispense valve.

Q.

How do I register my ThinQ products?

A.

1. Make sure that both your product and internet router are turned on.
2. Bring your product close to the internet router. If the distance between the product and the router is too far, the signal strength can be weak and it may take a long time to register your product.
3. Install the ThinQ application. Please refer to the page relevant to your country for further instructions on installing the ThinQ application and registering your product.

Summary

Print

DIMENSIONS

T1366NEHG2
Max Wash Capacity(kg)
13
Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
590x960x606
Smart Diagnosis
Yes
Smart Inverter Motor
Yes

Key Specs

  • CAPACITY - Max Wash Capacity(kg)

    13

  • DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS - Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

    590x960x606

  • FEATURES - ezDispense

    No

  • FEATURES - Steam

    No

  • SMART TECHNOLOGY - ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

    No

All Spec

MATERIAL & FINISH

  • Body Color

    Middle Black

  • Lid Type

    Tempered Glass

CAPACITY

  • Max Wash Capacity(kg)

    13

PROGRAMS

  • AI Wash

    No

  • Baby Wear

    No

  • Color Care

    No

  • Delicates

    No

  • Download Cycle

    No

  • Drain + Spin

    No

  • Duvet

    Yes

  • Eco Save

    No

  • Extra Clean

    Yes

  • Normal

    Yes

  • Pre Wash+Normal

    Yes

  • Quick Wash

    Yes

  • Rinse + Spin

    No

  • School Care

    No

  • Small Load

    No

  • Smart Rinse

    No

  • Sports Wear

    No

  • Strong Wave

    No

  • Towels

    No

  • Tub Clean

    Yes

  • Wool

    Yes

  • Allergy Care

    No

  • Silent

    Yes

  • Stain Care

    No

CONTROL & DISPLAY

  • Delay Timer

    3-19 hours

  • Display Type

    Hard Buttons & LED Display

  • Door Lock Indication

    Yes

  • Figure Indicator

    18:88

FEATURES

  • 6 Motion DD

    No

  • TurboWash

    No

  • AI DD

    No

  • Type

    Top Load Washer

  • End of Cycle Signal

    Yes

  • Add Item

    No

  • ezDispense

    No

  • Auto Restart

    Yes

  • Inverter DirectDrive

    No

  • Foam detection system

    No

  • LoadSense

    Yes

  • Steam

    No

  • Leveling Legs

    Yes

  • Stainless Steel Drum

    No

  • Embossing Inner Drum

    Yes

  • Vibration Sensor

    No

  • Water feed (Hot / Cold)

    Hot & Cold

  • JetSpray

    No

  • Lint Filter

    Yes

  • Punch + 3

    Yes

  • Semi Stainless Steel Drum

    Yes

  • Side Water Fall

    Yes

  • Smart Inverter Motor

    Yes

  • Smart Motion

    Yes

  • Soft Closing Door

    Yes

  • Stainless Lint Filter

    No

  • TurboDrum

    Yes

  • TurboWash 3D

    No

  • Water Level

    Auto/Manual

  • WaveForce

    No

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS

  • Product Height with Lid Open (mm)

    1310

  • Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

    590x960x606

  • Weight (kg)

    39.0

ADDITIONAL OPTIONS

  • Wi-Fi

    No

  • Air Dry

    No

  • Aqua Reserve

    No

  • Deep Fill

    No

  • Hot Wash

    No

  • Add Item

    No

  • Child Lock

    Yes

  • Cold Wash

    No

  • Soak

    No

  • Spin Only

    No

  • Stain Care

    No

  • Pre Wash

    No

  • Remote Start

    No

  • Strong Wave

    No

  • Rinse

    4 Times

  • Rinse + Spin

    No

  • Time Delay

    Yes

  • Tub Dry

    No

  • Spin

    3 Levels

  • Steam

    No

  • Temp.

    Cold / Warm / Hot

  • Water Level

    10 Levels

  • Water Plus

    No

  • TurboWash

    No

  • Wash

    Yes

BAR CODE

  • Bar Code

    8806096656853

SMART TECHNOLOGY

  • Smart Diagnosis

    Yes

  • Download Cycle

    No

  • Energy Monitoring

    No

  • Remote Start and Cycle Monitor

    No

  • ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

    No

  • Tub Clean Coach

    No

  • Smart Pairing

    No

