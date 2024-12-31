We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Top Load Washer, 18.5 kg, Smart Inverter Control, TurboDrum™, Smart Diagnosis™
*Washing Machines have Five Years Warranty, Direct Drive Motor has ten years Warranty, Dryers has five years Warranty
**Product Shelf Life time is 7 years
Energy Saving with Smart Inverter Control
What is Inverter?
Washing Machine With Smart Inverter
*LG Smart Inverter Washer saves 36% energy, which means 4.32 months usage. Tested by VDE in April 2017 with LG T2515VSAL and LG WF-T1480TD, using the normal program with 7.5Kg load.
*Product images are illustrative only and may differ from actual product.
Auto Restart
*Normal cycle starts after 8-min. of pre-washing.
LoDecibel™ & Less Vibration
Durability with Smart Inverter Motor
*VDE tested in Apr. 2017 with LG T2514VSAL, using normal program with 8.4kg load, on washing noise level.
Summary
DIMENSIONS
Key Specs
-
Max Wash Capacity(kg)
18.5
-
Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
632 x 1020 x 670
All Spec
MATERIAL & FINISH
-
Body Color
MIDDLE FREE SILVER
CAPACITY
-
Max Wash Capacity(kg)
18.5
CONTROL & DISPLAY
-
Display Type
LED, Button
FEATURES
-
Lint Filter
Yes
-
Punch + 3
Yes
-
Semi Stainless Steel Drum
Yes
-
Smart Inverter Motor
Yes
-
TurboDrum
Yes
-
Water Level
10
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS
-
Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
632 x 1020 x 670
-
Weight (kg)
44.5
ADDITIONAL OPTIONS
-
Child Lock
Yes
-
Pre Wash
Yes
-
Water Level
10
-
Tub Clean
Yes
SMART TECHNOLOGY
-
Smart Diagnosis
Yes
