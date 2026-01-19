We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
New 21KG TopLoad WashingMachine-AIDD™- ThinQ™
Intelligent laundry solutions
AI Wash
AI washing powered by AI DD™
TurboWash™
Fast and powerful wash in just 30 min
EasyUnload™
Convenient, ergonomic reach
Tub Clean
Simple tub cleaning solutions
AI Wash
AI-enhanced washing powered by AI DD™
AI Wash optimizes washing motions based on the laundry type. Additionally, it can help achieve effective fabric care and energy savings with soft fabrics.
*AI sensing is activated in only AI Wash cycle when the load is under 5kg. AI Wash should only be used with similar fabric types (not all fabric is detected) and suitable detergent.
6 Motion™
An optimal way to wash
Powered by an LG Inverter Direct Drive™ motor, six different motions ensure a thorough cleaning of clothes.
TurboWash™
A powerful yet gentle clean in 30 min
Exclusive LG TurboWash™ gives a powerful yet gentle clean to help get through more in less time.
*Tested by Intertek on November 2024 with 3kg IEC load. Normal cycle with TurboWash option. Actual wash time and performance may vary depending on the environment.
PetCare
Effective washing for pet-loving homes
PetCare helps remove pet hair from clothes and toys while maintaining filter performance for clean washing.
*Tested by LG internal lab on January 2025 with 3 kg mixed load of soft fabrics. The PetCare cycle was tested with wool attached to the load, resulting in a 70% reduction.
*The results may be different depending on the clothes and environment.
Turbo-Jet Dispenser
Quick dissolve, deep clean, minimal residue
The Turbo-Jet dispenser swiftly dissolves powder detergents completely, enhancing deep penetration and washing dfficiency without residue.
*Tested by LG internal lab on November 2024 in condition of powder and liquid detergent input. The results may be different depending on detergent amount and the environment.
EasyUnload™
Easy ergonomic reach
An angled washer front offers a more comfortable, ergonomic reach without compromising capacity
ThinQ™
Life simplified with easy control
Control your laundry anytime, anywhere
The ThinQ app allows you to connect with your washer remotely. Start your load with just the tap of a button.
Easy maintenance and monitoring
Whether it's everyday maintenance or larger tasks, conveniently monitor your washer's energy usage through the ThinQ app.
Hands-free laundry with Voice Assistant
Tell your smart speaker or AI assistant what you need and let your washer take care of the rest.
*Support for smart home devices that are compatible may vary by country and your individual smart home setup.
FAQ
Q.
Where and how should I install the product?
A.
The product should be installed on a firm, even floor. If the product is not level, vibration and noise may occur. If the product is not level, please adjust the height adjustment legs on the bottom of the product to level it. (Please do not over loosen the screws. 10 mm or less.)
Avoid installing the product in a place with high humidity as much as possible as this may cause product corrosion and malfunction. A minimum distance of 10 cm on the back and 2 cm on the left and right (excluding the drainage hose installation area) is required from the walls of where the product will be installed.
Q.
How can I keep my washing machine in good condition?
A.
Clean the inside of the detergent compartment thoroughly with a soft brush, toothbrush, etc. If the inlet is clogged with leftover or hardened detergent, detergent may not dispense properly. Clean the detergent compartment about once a month to keep it clean and ready to use. Clean the filter after every load of laundry to keep it even cleaner.
Q.
How can I choose the proper wash cycle?
A.
Generally speaking, you should consult the care label on your clothing and select the matching wash cycle on your machine. If you select the AI Wash cycle, LG washing machines with AI DD™ function will automatically weigh your laundry and detect softness to determine an appropriate washing pattern and adjust the washing motions accordingly—when the load is under 5kg. AI Wash is designed for loads of similar fabric types and may not detect all fabric variations.
Q.
How does AI DD™ benefit my laundry?
A.
LG’s AI DD™ machines use smart technology to detect the weight and fabric softness of your load—when the load is under 5kg. The result? Automatic washing motion optimization helps keep your precious clothes looking great. DirectDrive™ Motors deliver 6-motion technology for a thorough and efficient cleaning of clothes.
Q.
What is the TurboWash™ function?
A.
LG’s swift, TurboWash™ technology delivers thoroughly cleaned clothes in just 30 minutes for a 3kg load. A powerful jet spray, plus the tub and motor that rotate independently and in opposite directions, creates a powerful water flow that causes garments to rub against each other throughout the cycle for enhanced washing performance.
Q.
What is the steam function in LG washing machine?
A.
LG’s Steam™ technology (on selected models) effectively reduces exposure to allergens. The Allergy Care function steams clothes at the start of the wash cycle to loosen fibres and reduce exposure to allergens, including pollen and dust mites.*
*Allergy Care cycle tested by Intertek (independent testing) reduces 97% house dust mite allergen(Der p1), 99.9% Live Dust Mites(Dermatophagoides pteronyssinus). The results may be different depending on the clothes and environment.
Q.
How do I use the Tub Clean cycle on my washing machine?
A.
If there is lint build up on the tub or the tub smells mouldy, use washing machine cleaners to clean the tub regularly. It is recommended to run the Tub Clean cycle once per month to maintain the tub clean.
Q.
Why is my laundry covered with dust and lint?
A.
1. Dust generated during washing is filtered through a cleaning filter. If the cleaning filter is full, the dust may not be filtered out properly. The cleaning filter can be manually cleaned before each wash to help the machine capture dust and lint and prevent dust and lint on clothes.
2. Separate your colored and white clothes from your black and lint-producing clothes. Wash them in different loads to further prevent unwanted dust and lint in your laundry.
Q.
How do I register my product on ThinQ™?
A.
1. Make sure that both your product and internet router are turned on.
2. If the distance between the product and the router is too far, the signal strength can be weak and it may take a long time to register your product.
3. Install the ThinQ application. Please refer to the page relevant to your country for further instructions on installing the ThinQ application and registering your product.
Summary
DIMENSIONS
Key Specs
CAPACITY - Max Wash Capacity(kg)
21
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS - Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
651 x 1060 x 680
FEATURES - ezDispense
No
FEATURES - Steam
No
SMART TECHNOLOGY - ThinQ(Wi-Fi)
Yes
All Spec
MATERIAL & FINISH
Body Color
Platinum Black
Lid Type
Tempered Glass
CAPACITY
Max Wash Capacity(kg)
21
PROGRAMS
AI Wash
Yes
Baby Wear
No
Color Care
No
Delicates
Yes
Download Cycle
Yes
Drain + Spin
No
Duvet
Yes
Eco Save
No
Extra Clean
No
Normal
Yes
Pre Wash+Normal
Yes
Quick Wash
Yes
Rinse + Spin
Yes
School Care
No
Small Load
No
Smart Rinse
No
Sports Wear
No
Strong Wave
No
Towels
No
Tub Clean
No
Wool
No
Allergy Care
No
Silent
No
Stain Care
No
CONTROL & DISPLAY
Delay Timer
3-19 hours
Display Type
Dial + Full Touch Buttons & LED Display
Door Lock Indication
Yes
Figure Indicator
18:88
FEATURES
6 Motion DD
Yes
TurboWash
Yes
AI DD
Yes
Type
Top Load Washer
End of Cycle Signal
Yes
Add Item
No
ezDispense
No
Auto Restart
Yes
Inverter DirectDrive
Yes
Foam detection system
No
LoadSense
Yes
Steam
No
Leveling Legs
Yes
Stainless Steel Drum
No
Embossing Inner Drum
Yes
Vibration Sensor
No
Water feed (Hot / Cold)
Hot & Cold
JetSpray
Yes
Lint Filter
Yes
Punch + 3
No
Semi Stainless Steel Drum
Yes
Side Water Fall
No
Smart Motion
No
Soft Closing Door
Yes
Stainless Lint Filter
No
TurboDrum
Yes
TurboWash 3D
No
Water Level
Auto/Manual
WaveForce
No
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS
Product Height with Lid Open (mm)
1380
Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
651 x 1060 x 680
Weight (kg)
47.0
ADDITIONAL OPTIONS
Wi-Fi
Yes
Air Dry
No
Aqua Reserve
No
Deep Fill
No
Extra Rinse
No
Hot Wash
Yes
Add Item
No
Child Lock
Yes
Cold Wash
Yes
Soak
Yes
Spin Only
No
Stain Care
No
Pre Wash
No
Remote Start
Yes
Strong Wave
No
Rinse
5 Times
Rinse + Spin
No
Time Delay
No
Tub Dry
No
Spin
5 Levels
Steam
No
Temp.
Cold / Warm / Hot
Water Level
10 Levels
Tub Clean
No
Water Plus
No
TurboWash
Yes
Wash
Yes
BAR CODE
Bar Code
8806096660782
SMART TECHNOLOGY
Smart Diagnosis
Yes
Download Cycle
Yes
Energy Monitoring
Yes
Remote Start and Cycle Monitor
Yes
ThinQ(Wi-Fi)
Yes
Tub Clean Coach
Yes
Smart Pairing
Yes
What people are saying
Our picks for you
