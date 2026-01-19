About Cookies on This Site

New 21KG TopLoad WashingMachine-AIDD™- ThinQ™

New 21KG TopLoad WashingMachine-AIDD™- ThinQ™

T21X5EHHTP
Front view of 21kg Top Loading Washing Machine Essence Graphite - AI DD™, 6 Motion™, TurboWash™T21X5EHHTP.APBPEEC
Front open view of top loading washing machine
Beige blouse with digital overlay on LG washer, representing AI Wash fabric detection.
Water spray and arrows inside washer drum visualizing fast cleaning action of TurboWash™.
Woman unloading laundry from a top loading washing machine, featuring EasyUnload™.
Top loading washing machine with lid in motion, showing soft closing door function.
detailed view of the dial and panel
detailed view of the dispenser
detailed view of the inner drum
detailed view of the lint filter
left perspective view of an open door
Key Features

  • AIDD™ 6 Motion™
  • Turbo-Jet Dispenser
  • Turbo Wash™
  • Smart ThinQ WIFI™
  • Smart Diagnosis™
  • TurboDrum™
More
Dark gray LG top-loading washer in a bright utility room with sink, plants, storage baskets, and city view through windows

Dark gray LG top-loading washer in a bright utility room with sink, plants, storage baskets, and city view through windows

Intelligent laundry solutions

Beige blouse overlaid with digital sensing motion, representing AI Wash fabric detection

AI Wash

AI washing powered by AI DD™

Water spray and arrows inside washer drum visualizing LG TurboWash™ thorough cleaning action

TurboWash™

Fast and powerful wash in just 30 min

Woman putting clothes in and taking them out of the top load washing machine

EasyUnload™

Convenient, ergonomic reach

Washing drum with water splashes, showing tub cleaning.

Tub Clean

Simple tub cleaning solutions

AI Wash

AI-enhanced washing powered by AI DD™

AI Wash optimizes washing motions based on the laundry type. Additionally, it can help achieve effective fabric care and energy savings with soft fabrics.

Washing machine panel zooms in as AI Wash cycle is selected, followed by fabric detection animation

*The product images in the image and video are for illustrative purposes only and might differ from the real product.

*AI sensing is activated in only AI Wash cycle when the load is under 5kg. AI Wash should only be used with similar fabric types (not all fabric is detected) and suitable detergent.

6 Motion™

An optimal way to wash

Powered by an LG Inverter Direct Drive™ motor, six different motions ensure a thorough cleaning of clothes.

Washer drum with vertical up-and-down arrow showing basic agitating wash motion

Agitating motion
A normal washing motion

Drum with soft curved arrows swaying side to side, showing gentle swing motion

Swing motion
A gentle swing to handle delicate fabrics and refuce fabric damage

Circular arrows spinning inside drum to show full rotating fabric motion

Rotating motion
Untangles the fabric and washes it clean

Opposing curved arrows inside drum showing side-to-side rubbing movement

Rubbing motion
Rotates left and right to rub fabric against the surface of the drum

Crisscrossing bold arrows at bottom of drum representing strong pulsating motion

Power motion
Wash with the stronger and faster movement of the Pulsator

Downward spiral arrows in drum visualizing fast spin and compressing action

Compressing motion
A high speed spin motion

*The product images in the image and video are for illustrative purposes only and might differ from the real product.

TurboWash™

A powerful yet gentle clean in 30 min

Exclusive LG TurboWash™ gives a powerful yet gentle clean to help get through more in less time.

Woman at a table glancing at her wristwatch during a light meal, with a '30 min' icon overlayed on screen
Crisscrossing bold arrows at bottom of drum representing strong pulsating motion
Washer drum with large curved arrows swirling side-to-side and downward, showing TurboDrum™ water flow
Washer drum with downward water jet spraying over laundry, visualizing fast rinsing with JetSpray
Crisscrossing bold arrows at bottom of drum representing strong pulsating motion
Washer drum with large curved arrows swirling side-to-side and downward, showing TurboDrum™ water flow
Washer drum with downward water jet spraying over laundry, visualizing fast rinsing with JetSpray

Power motion

Wash with the stronger and faster movement of the Pulsator

TurboDrum™

Dynamic waves from side to side for thorough washing

JetSpray

Water jet spraying for fast rinsing

*The product images in the image and video are for illustrative purposes only and might differ from the real product.

*Tested by Intertek on November 2024 with 3kg IEC load. Normal cycle with TurboWash option. Actual wash time and performance may vary depending on the environment. 

PetCare

Effective washing for pet-loving homes

PetCare helps remove pet hair from clothes and toys while maintaining filter performance for clean washing.

A dog lying on the floor next to a dark gray top-load washer in a calm, minimal laundry space with folded towels on a bench

*The product images in the image and video are for illustrative purposes only and might differ from the real product.

*Tested by LG internal lab on January 2025 with 3 kg mixed load of soft fabrics. The PetCare cycle was tested with wool attached to the load, resulting in a 70% reduction.

*The results may be different depending on the clothes and environment.

Turbo-Jet Dispenser

Quick dissolve, deep clean, minimal residue

The Turbo-Jet dispenser swiftly dissolves powder detergents completely, enhancing deep penetration and washing dfficiency without residue.

Glowing fan in Turbo-Jet dispenser with light sweep, showing efficient powder detergent dissolving

*The product images in the image and video are for illustrative purposes only and might differ from the real product.

*Tested by LG internal lab on November 2024 in condition of powder and liquid detergent input. The results may be different depending on detergent amount and the environment. 

EasyUnload™

Easy ergonomic reach

An angled washer front offers a more comfortable, ergonomic reach without compromising capacity

Woman unloading laundry from a top-load washer with a tilted drum structure for easier reach and access

*The product images in the image and video are for illustrative purposes only and might differ from the real product.

Washer drum surrounded by dynamic water splashes, representing simple tub cleaning

Simple tub cleaning solutions

To clean inner and outer tubs to prevent unpleasant odors.

*The product images in the image and video are for illustrative purposes only and might differ from the real product.

ThinQ™

Life simplified with easy control

Control your laundry anytime, anywhere

The ThinQ app allows you to connect with your washer remotely. Start your load with just the tap of a button.

Easy maintenance and monitoring

Whether it's everyday maintenance or larger tasks, conveniently monitor your washer's energy usage through the ThinQ app.

Hands-free laundry with Voice Assistant

Tell your smart speaker or AI assistant what you need and let your washer take care of the rest.

*Support for smart home devices that are compatible may vary by country and your individual smart home setup.

*The product images in the image and video are for illustrative purposes only and might differ from the real product.

Dark gray LG top-load washing machine with sleek, modern design placed in a minimalist laundry space

A sleek and modern design

Close-up of LG top-load washer’s control panel with a centered dial and intuitive display

Easy-to-use Panel

Washer lid shown in mid-motion to illustrate the smooth, soft closing door feature

Soft closing door

Shiny spacious inner drum with embossed surface

Durable inner drum

*The product images in the image and video are for illustrative purposes only and might differ from the real product.

A dark gray top-loading washing machine displayed on a glowing purple background with a logo representing AI-powered washing

A dark gray top-loading washing machine displayed on a glowing purple background with a logo representing AI-powered washing

AI to the core,
easy laundry

AI Wash, powered by AI DD™, provides optimal washing based on the laundry type, and can help improve fabric care and reduce energy use for soft fabrics. The Inverter Direct Drive Motor that powers our washing machines is reliable and quiet. Additionally, our machines are designed for outstanding energy efficiency.

FAQ

Q.

Where and how should I install the product?

A.

The product should be installed on a firm, even floor. If the product is not level, vibration and noise may occur. If the product is not level, please adjust the height adjustment legs on the bottom of the product to level it. (Please do not over loosen the screws. 10 mm or less.) 

Avoid installing the product in a place with high humidity as much as possible as this may cause product corrosion and malfunction. A minimum distance of 10 cm on the back and 2 cm on the left and right (excluding the drainage hose installation area) is required from the walls of where the product will be installed.

*This content was created for public use and may contain images or content that differ from the purchased product.

Q.

How can I keep my washing machine in good condition?

A.

Clean the inside of the detergent compartment thoroughly with a soft brush, toothbrush, etc. If the inlet is clogged with leftover or hardened detergent, detergent may not dispense properly. Clean the detergent compartment about once a month to keep it clean and ready to use. Clean the filter after every load of laundry to keep it even cleaner.

Q.

How can I choose the proper wash cycle?

A.

Generally speaking, you should consult the care label on your clothing and select the matching wash cycle on your machine. If you select the AI Wash cycle, LG washing machines with AI DD™ function will automatically weigh your laundry and detect softness to determine an appropriate washing pattern and adjust the washing motions accordingly—when the load is under 5kg. AI Wash is designed for loads of similar fabric types and may not detect all fabric variations.

Q.

How does AI DD™ benefit my laundry?

A.

LG’s AI DD™ machines use smart technology to detect the weight and fabric softness of your load—when the load is under 5kg. The result? Automatic washing motion optimization helps keep your precious clothes looking great. DirectDrive™ Motors deliver 6-motion technology for a thorough and efficient cleaning of clothes.

Q.

What is the TurboWash™ function?

A.

LG’s swift, TurboWash™ technology delivers thoroughly cleaned clothes in just 30 minutes for a 3kg load. A powerful jet spray, plus the tub and motor that rotate independently and in opposite directions, creates a powerful water flow that causes garments to rub against each other throughout the cycle for enhanced washing performance.

Q.

What is the steam function in LG washing machine?

A.

LG’s Steam™ technology (on selected models) effectively reduces exposure to allergens. The Allergy Care function steams clothes at the start of the wash cycle to loosen fibres and reduce exposure to allergens, including pollen and dust mites.*

*Allergy Care cycle tested by Intertek (independent testing) reduces 97% house dust mite allergen(Der p1), 99.9% Live Dust Mites(Dermatophagoides pteronyssinus). The results may be different depending on the clothes and environment.

Q.

How do I use the Tub Clean cycle on my washing machine?

A.

If there is lint build up on the tub or the tub smells mouldy, use washing machine cleaners to clean the tub regularly. It is recommended to run the Tub Clean cycle once per month to maintain the tub clean.

Q.

Why is my laundry covered with dust and lint?

A.

1. Dust generated during washing is filtered through a cleaning filter. If the cleaning filter is full, the dust may not be filtered out properly. The cleaning filter can be manually cleaned before each wash to help the machine capture dust and lint and prevent dust and lint on clothes.

2. Separate your colored and white clothes from your black and lint-producing clothes. Wash them in different loads to further prevent unwanted dust and lint in your laundry.

Q.

How do I register my product on ThinQ™?

A.

1. Make sure that both your product and internet router are turned on.

2. If the distance between the product and the router is too far, the signal strength can be weak and it may take a long time to register your product.

3. Install the ThinQ application. Please refer to the page relevant to your country for further instructions on installing the ThinQ application and registering your product.

Summary

Print

DIMENSIONS

1122
Max Wash Capacity(kg)
21
Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
651 x 1060 x 680
Type
Top Load Washer
Smart Diagnosis
Yes

Key Specs

  • CAPACITY - Max Wash Capacity(kg)

    21

  • DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS - Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

    651 x 1060 x 680

  • FEATURES - ezDispense

    No

  • FEATURES - Steam

    No

  • SMART TECHNOLOGY - ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

    Yes

All Spec

MATERIAL & FINISH

  • Body Color

    Platinum Black

  • Lid Type

    Tempered Glass

CAPACITY

  • Max Wash Capacity(kg)

    21

PROGRAMS

  • AI Wash

    Yes

  • Baby Wear

    No

  • Color Care

    No

  • Delicates

    Yes

  • Download Cycle

    Yes

  • Drain + Spin

    No

  • Duvet

    Yes

  • Eco Save

    No

  • Extra Clean

    No

  • Normal

    Yes

  • Pre Wash+Normal

    Yes

  • Quick Wash

    Yes

  • Rinse + Spin

    Yes

  • School Care

    No

  • Small Load

    No

  • Smart Rinse

    No

  • Sports Wear

    No

  • Strong Wave

    No

  • Towels

    No

  • Tub Clean

    No

  • Wool

    No

  • Allergy Care

    No

  • Silent

    No

  • Stain Care

    No

CONTROL & DISPLAY

  • Delay Timer

    3-19 hours

  • Display Type

    Dial + Full Touch Buttons & LED Display

  • Door Lock Indication

    Yes

  • Figure Indicator

    18:88

FEATURES

  • 6 Motion DD

    Yes

  • TurboWash

    Yes

  • AI DD

    Yes

  • Type

    Top Load Washer

  • End of Cycle Signal

    Yes

  • Add Item

    No

  • ezDispense

    No

  • Auto Restart

    Yes

  • Inverter DirectDrive

    Yes

  • Foam detection system

    No

  • LoadSense

    Yes

  • Steam

    No

  • Leveling Legs

    Yes

  • Stainless Steel Drum

    No

  • Embossing Inner Drum

    Yes

  • Vibration Sensor

    No

  • Water feed (Hot / Cold)

    Hot & Cold

  • JetSpray

    Yes

  • Lint Filter

    Yes

  • Punch + 3

    No

  • Semi Stainless Steel Drum

    Yes

  • Side Water Fall

    No

  • Smart Motion

    No

  • Soft Closing Door

    Yes

  • Stainless Lint Filter

    No

  • TurboDrum

    Yes

  • TurboWash 3D

    No

  • Water Level

    Auto/Manual

  • WaveForce

    No

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS

  • Product Height with Lid Open (mm)

    1380

  • Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

    651 x 1060 x 680

  • Weight (kg)

    47.0

ADDITIONAL OPTIONS

  • Wi-Fi

    Yes

  • Air Dry

    No

  • Aqua Reserve

    No

  • Deep Fill

    No

  • Extra Rinse

    No

  • Hot Wash

    Yes

  • Add Item

    No

  • Child Lock

    Yes

  • Cold Wash

    Yes

  • Soak

    Yes

  • Spin Only

    No

  • Stain Care

    No

  • Pre Wash

    No

  • Remote Start

    Yes

  • Strong Wave

    No

  • Rinse

    5 Times

  • Rinse + Spin

    No

  • Time Delay

    No

  • Tub Dry

    No

  • Spin

    5 Levels

  • Steam

    No

  • Temp.

    Cold / Warm / Hot

  • Water Level

    10 Levels

  • Tub Clean

    No

  • Water Plus

    No

  • TurboWash

    Yes

  • Wash

    Yes

BAR CODE

  • Bar Code

    8806096660782

SMART TECHNOLOGY

  • Smart Diagnosis

    Yes

  • Download Cycle

    Yes

  • Energy Monitoring

    Yes

  • Remote Start and Cycle Monitor

    Yes

  • ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

    Yes

  • Tub Clean Coach

    Yes

  • Smart Pairing

    Yes

What people are saying

