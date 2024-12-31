We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
23KG Top Load with AI wash, AIDD motor, TurboWash™ 3D -T23H9EFHST
Smart and Advanced Laundry
Fabric Care
Optimized motions applied based on the weight and fabric type in each load through AIDD™ technology
Powerful & Fast Wash
Laundry thoroughly cleaned in less than 40 minutes with TurboWash3D™
Intelligent Control
Personalized laundry options created based on your washing patterns
Quiet Operation
Noise reduction through vertical and horizontal dampers and sensors
AIDD™
Intelligent Care for Greater Fabric Protection
Differing Washing Motions and Combinations Applied Depending on the Fabric Type
Icons of laundry behavior applied according to the type of fabric
*Tested by Intertek, AI Wash cycle compared to Normal cycle with default options, based on 3kg of IEC.
*Washing time and Power (motor on/off and RPM) vary depending on clothing type (Delicate, Normal, Stiff)
*Results may vary depending on the clothes and environment.
*Product features may vary by country.
Creates Personalized Laundry Options Based on Your Usage
*The 'Auto Arrange Programs' feature arranges programs in order of most frequently used when a mode is used more than 10 times.
*The 'Auto Arrange Programs' feature adapts default options to include your custom options if the same custom options are used more than three times consecutively.
WaveForce™
It is showing strong water currents for thorough cleaning.
TurboDrum™
It is showing strong water currents for thorough cleaning.
Jet Spray
It is showing strong water currents for thorough cleaning.
*Tested by Intertek with 5.5 kg IEC load. Normal cycle with TurboWash option. Results may vary depending on the environment.
An Optimal Way to Wash
6 washing motions powered by the Inverter Direct Drive Motor™ create 6 optimized cycles to wash fabric.
LG ThinQ™
Smart Control, Smart Life
Simple Control with Voice Assistant
Connect and Control from Anywhere
Efficient Product Maintenance
*Support for smart home devices that are compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant may vary by country and your individual smart home setup.
1. Tested by Intertek with T13H7EHDSTP. Normal cycle with Scent+ option on compare with Normal cycle without Scent+ option. 3.5 kg IEC towel load. The results may be different depending on the clothes and environment.
2. Allergy Care cycle approved by US intertek for reduction in exposure to House Dust Mite allergen, Cat allergen, Dog allergen, Pollen allergen, Fungi, and Bacteria(Staphylococcus aureus, Escherichia coli and Streptococcus faecalis).
3. Limited warranty does not cover repairs when your product is used in other than normal and usual household use (e.g. commercial use, in offices and recreational facilities) or contrary to the instructions outlined in the product's owner's manual.
FAQ
Why is my laundry covered with dust and lint?
1. Dust generated during washing is filtered through a cleaning filter. If the cleaning filter is full, the dust may not be filtered out properly. The cleaning filter can be manually cleaned before every wash to prevent the machine from leaving dust and lint on clothes.
2. Separate your colored and white clothes from your black and lint-producing clothes. Wash them in different loads to further prevent unwanted dust and lint in your laundry.
[IE] What should I do when I encounter this error?
1. It occurs when the washing container is not filled with water for a certain period of time.
2. Check if the faucet is locked or the water hose is not connected
3. Check if the water supply hose is pressed or bent
4. Please check if the water supply hose is frozen because of the cold weather
[OE] What should I do when I encounter this error?
1. If the drain hose is twisted or bent, or if the drain hose is installed too high, the water flow may be interrupted and the water may not drain well. In this case, make sure that the drain hose is not more than 6 cm off of the floor and arrange it so that the bottom of the hose falls evenly, without obstruction.
2. Make sure that the drain hose is not blocked with dust or other substances.
3. Check if the drain hose has frozen due to cold weather.
[dE] What should I do when I encounter this error?
If the valve where the source water is supplied or the dispense valve of the faucet is closed, the water pipe sterilization and water outlet sterilization features will not work. Please open the source water valve or the dispense valve.
How do I register my ThinQ products?
1. Make sure that both your product and internet router are turned on.
2. Bring your product close to the internet router. If the distance between the product and the router is too far, the signal strength can be weak and it may take a long time to register your product.
3. Install the ThinQ application. Please refer to the page relevant to your country for further instructions on installing the ThinQ application and registering your product.
Summary
DIMENSIONS
Key Specs
-
Max Wash Capacity(kg)
23
-
Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
690 x 1070 x 730
-
ezDispense
No
-
Steam
Yes
-
ThinQ(Wi-Fi)
Yes
All Spec
MATERIAL & FINISH
-
Body Color
Platinum Black
-
Lid Type
Tempered Glass
CAPACITY
-
Max Wash Capacity(kg)
23
CONTROL & DISPLAY
-
Delay Timer
3-19 hours
-
Display Type
Touch LCD + LED
-
Door Lock Indication
Yes
-
Figure Indicator
No
FEATURES
-
TurboWash
No
-
6 Motion DD
Yes
-
Type
Top Load Washer
-
AI DD
Yes
-
End of Cycle Signal
Yes
-
Add Item
No
-
ezDispense
No
-
Auto Restart
Yes
-
Inverter DirectDrive
Yes
-
Foam detection system
No
-
LoadSense
No
-
Steam
Yes
-
Leveling Legs
Yes
-
Stainless Steel Drum
Yes
-
Vibration Sensor
Yes
-
Embossing Inner Drum
Yes
-
Water feed (Hot / Cold)
Hot & Cold
-
JetSpray
Yes
-
Lint Filter
No
-
Punch + 3
No
-
Semi Stainless Steel Drum
No
-
Side Water Fall
No
-
Smart Inverter Motor
No
-
Smart Motion
No
-
Soft Closing Door
Yes
-
Stainless Lint Filter
Yes
-
TurboDrum
Yes
-
TurboWash 3D
Yes
-
Water Level
Auto/Manual
-
WaveForce
Yes
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS
-
Product Height with Lid Open (mm)
1420
-
Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
690 x 1070 x 730
-
Weight (kg)
59.0
ADDITIONAL OPTIONS
-
Wi-Fi
Yes
-
Air Dry
No
-
Aqua Reserve
No
-
Deep Fill
No
-
Extra Rinse
No
-
Hot Wash
No
-
Add Item
No
-
Child Lock
Yes
-
Cold Wash
No
-
Soak
Yes
-
Spin Only
Yes
-
Stain Care
No
-
Pre Wash
Yes
-
Strong Wave
No
-
Remote Start
Yes
-
Rinse
5 Times
-
Time Delay
Yes
-
Rinse + Spin
Yes
-
Tub Dry
No
-
Spin
5 Levels
-
Steam
Yes
-
Water Level
10 Levels
-
Temp.
Cold / Warm / Hot
-
Tub Clean
Yes
-
Water Plus
No
-
TurboWash
Yes
-
Wash
Yes
BAR CODE
-
Bar Code
8806091856951
SMART TECHNOLOGY
-
Smart Diagnosis
Yes
-
Download Cycle
Yes
-
Energy Monitoring
Yes
-
Remote Start and Cycle Monitor
Yes
-
ThinQ(Wi-Fi)
Yes
-
Tub Clean Coach
Yes
-
Smart Pairing
No
Find locally
