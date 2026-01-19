About Cookies on This Site

New 25KG TopLoad WashingMachine-Auto Despense

New 25KG TopLoad WashingMachine-Auto Despense

T25X7EFHTTP
front view
Front top view
Side view
Top view
detail drum
drum view
Left view
Left top open view
right view
right top open view
side view
back view
Key Features

  • AIDD™ 6 Motion™
  • Automatic Dispense
  • Turbo Wash 3D™
  • Smart ThinQ WIFI™
  • Smart Diagnosis™
  • Steam™ With Allergy Care
More
Video showing LG Toploader design, dial and panel

Intelligent laundry solutions

Detecting the fabrics with LG's AI technology

AI DD™ 1)

Based on weight and fabric type

Showing strong water currents for thorough cleaning

TurboWash3D™

Fast and powerful 3D wash in just 30 min²⁾

Woman putting clothes in and taking them out of the top load washing machine

EasyUnload™

Convenient, ergonomic reach

Screen in changing menu with washing machine dial

Easy Control

Quick and convenient LCD dial

AI DD™

AI to the core, Easy Laundry

Experience excellent fabric care with our AI technology, tailored to your fabrics.

*The product images in the image and video are for illustrative purposes only and might differ from the real product.

6 Motion™

An optimal way to wash

Powered by an LG Inverter Direct Drive™ motor, six different cycles ensure a thorough cleaning of clothes.

  • agitating motion

    Agitating motion

    A normal washing motion

  • swing motion

    Swing motion

    A gentle swing to handle delicate fabrics and refuce fabric damage

  • rotating motion

    Rotating motion

    Untangles the fabric and washes it clean

  • rubbing motion

    Rubbing motion

    Rotates left and right to rub fabric against the surface of the drum

  • waveforce motion

    WaveForce

    Powerful waterfall from top to bottom for deep washing

  • compressing motion

    Compressing motion

    A high speed spin motion

*The product images in the image and video are for illustrative purposes only and might differ from the real product.

TurboWash3D™

A powerful yet gentle clean in just 30 min2)

LG TurboWash3D™ technology delivers a powerful yet gentle clean, helping you get through more laundry in less time.

A woman at the table looks at her wristwatch during a light meal. And an icon with 30 minutes written on it.

Image of PowerMotion's powerful water flow from top to bottom
Image of dynamic left and right water flow of TurboDrum
Image of JetSpray spraying water jets for quick rinsing
Image of PowerMotion's powerful water flow from top to bottom
Image of dynamic left and right water flow of TurboDrum
Image of JetSpray spraying water jets for quick rinsing

WaveForce

Powerful waterfall from top to bottom for deep washing

TurboDrum™

Dynamic waves from side to side for thorough washing

JetSpray

Water jet spraying for fast rinsing

*The product images in the image and video are for illustrative purposes only and might differ from the real product.

Automatic Dispenser

Use multiple times with just one easy fill

Automatically dispenses the right amount of detergent and fabric softener. Even get alerts on your smartphone when it’s time to refill, making laundry quick, easy and foolproof.

*Wi-fi and ThinQ app required. Features subject to change.

*The results may different depending on the environment.

*The product images in the image and video are for illustrative purposes only and might differ from the real product.

EasyUnload™

Easy ergonomic reach

An angled washer front offers a more comfortable, ergonomic reach without compromising capacity.

*The product images in the image and video are for illustrative purposes only and might differ from the real product.

Cycle & option optimization

Wash cycles tailored to your laundry habits

By automatically selecting frequent cycles, the washer can save you time on laundry. Simply toggle the Cycle List Edit option.

*The product images in the image and video are for illustrative purposes only and might differ from the real product.

Video of an enlarged and steamed fabric detail

Steam away stains, allergens, and bacteria

Wear your clothes with confidence knowing that stains and allergens are removed3) with steam.

*The product images in the image and video are for illustrative purposes only and might differ from the real product.

Image of water surrounding a clean tub

Simple tub cleaning solutions

Thoroughly cleans and dries the tub, door and gaskets with the press of a button.

*The product images in the image and video are for illustrative purposes only and might differ from the real product.

Wide lint filter

Easy filter cleaning method

The cleaning filter can be manually cleaned before every wash to prevent the machine from leaving dust and lint on clothes.

*The product images in the image and video are for illustrative purposes only and might differ from the real product.

Inverter Direct Drive™ motor

Long-lasting, low vibration, low noise

The Inverter Direct Drive™ motor is reliable, quiet, and comes with a 10-year warranty.

*Please refer to the user manual for 10-year warranty policy.

*The product images in the image and video are for illustrative purposes only and might differ from the real product.

ThinQ™

Life simplified with easy control

Control your laundry anytime, anywhere

The ThinQ™ app allows out to connect with your washer like never before. Start your load with just the tap of a button.

Easy maintenance and monitoring

Whether it's everyday maintenance or larger tasks, conveniently monitor your washer's energy usage through the ThinQ™ app.

Hands-free laundry with Voice Assistant

Tell your smart speaker or AI assistant what you need and let your washer take care of the rest.

*Support for smart home devices that are compatible may vary by country and your individual smart home setup.

*The product images in the image and video are for illustrative purposes only and might differ from the real product.

LG top load washing machine in the laundry room

A sleek and modern design

LG washing machine's intuitive digital dial control

intuitive digital dial control

Wide lint filter in tub

Soft closing door

LG washing machine's stainless steel tub

Wide lint filter

LG washing machine's stainless steel tub

Stainless Steel Tub

*The product images in the image and video are for illustrative purposes only and might differ from the real product.

1)AI DD™

-AI sensing is activated in only AI Wash cycle when the load is under 3kg.

-AI Wash should only be used with similar fabric types [not all fabric is detected] and suitable detergent.

 

2)clean in just 30 min

-Tested by Intertek with 3 kg IEC load. The operating time result for Normal cycle with TurboWash option is 29 minutes. The washing time may delayed and the results may vary depending on the type and weight of clothing and the environment.

 

3)allergens are removed

-Allergy Care cycle tested by Intertek reduces 99% house dust mite allergen(Der p1), 99.9% Live Dust Mites(Dermatophagoides pteronyssinus), and 99% bacteria(Staphylococcus aureus, Enterococcus faecalis, and Escherichia coli)

FAQ

Q.

Where and how should I install the product?

A.

The product should be installed on a firm, even floor. If the product is not level, vibration and noise may occur.

If the product is not level, please adjust the height adjustment legs on the bottom of the product to level it. (Please do not overly loosen the screws. 10 mm or less)

Avoid installing the product in a place with high humidity as much as possible as this may cause product corrosion and malfunction.

A minimum distance of 10 cm on the back and 5 cm on the left and right (excluding the drainage hose installation area) is required from the walls of where the product will be installed.

 

* This content was created for public use and may contain images or content that differ from the purchased product.

Q.

How can I select a cycle?

A.

Navigate and select cycles by turning the LCD dial in the center of the control panel.

1. Press the Power button to turn on the washing machine.

2. Turn the dial to select a cycle (Default cycle: Normal)

3. After selecting a cycle, set the desired options (temperature, spin, soll level, etc.)

4. After selecting a cycle, press the Start button to start the laundry.

 

* This content was created for public use and may contain images or content that differ from the purchased product.

Q.

How can I keep my washing machine in good condition?

A.

Clean the inside of the detergent compartment thoroughly with a soft brush, toothbrush, etc. If the inlet is clogged with leftover or hardened detergent, detergent may not dispense properly. Clean the detergent compartment about once a month to keep it clean and ready to use.

Clean the filter after every load of laundry to keep it even cleaner.

Q.

How can I choose the proper wash cycle?

A.

Generally speaking, you should consult the care label on your clothing and select the matching wash cycle on your machine. If you select AI Wash cycle, LG washing machines with AI DD function will then automatically weigh your laundry and detect softness to determine an appropriate washing pattern and adjust the washing motions during the wash accordingly.

Q.

How does AI DD™ benefit my laundry?

A.

LG’s AI DD™ machines use smart technology to individually analyse the weight and fabric type of your laundry. The result? Automatic washing motion optimization by your machine helps improve fabric proteciton to keep your precious clothes looking great. DirectDrive™ Motors deliver 6-motion technology for ensure a thorough and efficient cleaning of clothes.

Q.

What is the TurboWash3D™ function?

A.

LG’s swift, TurboWash3D™ technology delivers thoroughly cleaned clothes in just 30 minutes, with a wash that is tailored to your clothing needs. A powerful jet spray, plus the tub and motor that rotate independently and in opposite directions, creates a powerful water flow that causes garments to rub against each other throughout the cycle for enhanced washing performance.

 

*Tested by Intertek with 3 kg IEC load. The operating time result for Normal cycle with TurboWash option is 29 minutes. The washing time may delayed and the results may vary depending on the type and weight of clothing and the environment.

Q.

How does the Auto-dosing function work?

A.

The LG Automatic Dispenser allows you to pre-load the detergent dispenser and leave your washing machine to do the work. In-appliance technology senses the weight of your laundry load and automatically adds exactly the right amount of detergent every time. It removes the risk of over-dosing, saves you time. Correct detergent dosage also helps keep top loader washing machines in good operating condition. Detergent and softener compartments together hold up to 25 doses of cleaning power. Simply shut the door and press start!

Q.

What is the steam function in LG washing machine?

A.

LG’s proprietary Steam™ technology (on selected models) effectively tackles allergens. The Allergy Care function steams clothes at the start of the wash cycle to loosen fibres and dissolve allergens, including pollen and dust mitest.

 

*Allergy Care cycle tested by Intertek reduces 99% house dust mite allergen(Der p1), 99.9% Live Dust Mites(Dermatophagoides pteronyssinus), and 99% bacteria(Staphylococcus aureus, Enterococcus faecalis, and Escherichia coli).

Q.

How do I use the Tub Clean cycle on my washing machine?

A.

If there is lint build up on the tub or the tub smells moldy, use washing machine cleaners to clean the tub regularly.

It is recommended to run the Tub Clean cycle once per month to maintain the tub clean.

Q.

Why is my laundry covered with dust and lint?

A.

1. Dust generated during washing is filtered through a cleaning filter. If the cleaning filter is full, the dust may not be filtered out properly. The cleaning filter can be manually cleaned before every wash to prevent the machine from leaving dust and lint on clothes.

2. Separate your coloured and white clothes from your black and lint-producing clothes. Wash them in different loads to further prevent unwanted dust and lint in your laundry.

Q.

How do I register my product on ThinQ?

A.

1. Make sure that both your product and internet router are turned on.

2. Bring your product close to the internet router. If the distance between the product and the router is too far, the signal strength can be weak and it may take a long time to register your product.

3. Install the ThinQ application. Please refer to the page relevant to your country for further instructions on installing the ThinQ application and registering your product.

Summary

Print

DIMENSIONS

T25X7EFHTTP
Max Wash Capacity(kg)
25
Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
686x1092x721
Smart Diagnosis
Yes
ThinQ(Wi-Fi)
Yes

Key Specs

  • CAPACITY - Max Wash Capacity(kg)

    25

  • DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS - Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

    686x1092x721

  • FEATURES - ezDispense

    Yes

  • FEATURES - Steam

    Yes

  • SMART TECHNOLOGY - ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

    Yes

All Spec

MATERIAL & FINISH

  • Body Color

    Platinum Black

  • Lid Type

    Tempered Glass

CAPACITY

  • Max Wash Capacity(kg)

    25

PROGRAMS

  • AI Wash

    Yes

  • Baby Wear

    Yes

  • Color Care

    Yes

  • Delicates

    Yes

  • Download Cycle

    No

  • Drain + Spin

    No

  • Duvet

    Yes

  • Eco Save

    No

  • Extra Clean

    No

  • Normal

    Yes

  • Pre Wash+Normal

    Yes

  • Quick Wash

    Yes

  • Rinse + Spin

    Yes

  • School Care

    Yes

  • Small Load

    No

  • Smart Rinse

    Yes

  • Sports Wear

    Yes

  • Strong Wave

    Yes

  • Towels

    Yes

  • Tub Clean

    Yes

  • Allergy Care

    Yes

  • Silent

    No

  • Stain Care

    Yes

CONTROL & DISPLAY

  • Delay Timer

    3-19 hours

  • Display Type

    Dial + Full Touch Buttons & LCD+LED Display

  • Door Lock Indication

    Yes

  • Figure Indicator

    LCD

FEATURES

  • 6 Motion DD

    Yes

  • AI DD

    Yes

  • Type

    Top Load Washer

  • End of Cycle Signal

    Yes

  • Add Item

    No

  • ezDispense

    Yes

  • Auto Restart

    Yes

  • Inverter DirectDrive

    Yes

  • Foam detection system

    No

  • LoadSense

    Yes

  • Steam

    Yes

  • Leveling Legs

    Yes

  • Stainless Steel Drum

    Yes

  • Embossing Inner Drum

    Yes

  • Vibration Sensor

    No

  • Water feed (Hot / Cold)

    Hot & Cold

  • JetSpray

    Yes

  • Lint Filter

    No

  • Semi Stainless Steel Drum

    No

  • Soft Closing Door

    Yes

  • Stainless Lint Filter

    Yes

  • TurboDrum

    Yes

  • TurboWash 3D

    Yes

  • Water Level

    Auto/Manual

  • WaveForce

    Yes

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS

  • Product Height with Lid Open (mm)

    1448

  • Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

    686x1092x721

  • Weight (kg)

    59.0

ADDITIONAL OPTIONS

  • Wi-Fi

    Yes

  • Air Dry

    No

  • Aqua Reserve

    No

  • Deep Fill

    No

  • Extra Rinse

    No

  • Hot Wash

    No

  • Add Item

    No

  • Child Lock

    Yes

  • Cold Wash

    No

  • Soak

    Yes

  • Spin Only

    No

  • Stain Care

    No

  • Pre Wash

    No

  • Remote Start

    Yes

  • Strong Wave

    No

  • Rinse

    5 Times

  • Rinse + Spin

    No

  • Time Delay

    No

  • Tub Dry

    No

  • Spin

    5 Levels

  • Steam

    Yes

  • Temp.

    Cold / Warm / Hot

  • Water Level

    10 Levels

  • Tub Clean

    No

  • Water Plus

    No

  • TurboWash

    Yes

  • Wash

    Yes

BAR CODE

  • Bar Code

    8806096675854

SMART TECHNOLOGY

  • Smart Diagnosis

    Yes

  • Download Cycle

    Yes

  • Energy Monitoring

    Yes

  • Remote Start and Cycle Monitor

    Yes

  • ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

    Yes

  • Tub Clean Coach

    Yes

  • Smart Pairing

    Yes

