New 25KG TopLoad WashingMachine-Auto Despense
Intelligent laundry solutions
AI DD™ 1)
Based on weight and fabric type
TurboWash3D™
Fast and powerful 3D wash in just 30 min²⁾
EasyUnload™
Convenient, ergonomic reach
Easy Control
Quick and convenient LCD dial
AI DD™
AI to the core, Easy Laundry
Experience excellent fabric care with our AI technology, tailored to your fabrics.
*The product images in the image and video are for illustrative purposes only and might differ from the real product.
6 Motion™
An optimal way to wash
Powered by an LG Inverter Direct Drive™ motor, six different cycles ensure a thorough cleaning of clothes.
Agitating motion
A normal washing motion
Swing motion
A gentle swing to handle delicate fabrics and refuce fabric damage
Rotating motion
Untangles the fabric and washes it clean
Rubbing motion
Rotates left and right to rub fabric against the surface of the drum
WaveForce
Powerful waterfall from top to bottom for deep washing
Compressing motion
A high speed spin motion
*The product images in the image and video are for illustrative purposes only and might differ from the real product.
TurboWash3D™
A powerful yet gentle clean in just 30 min2)
LG TurboWash3D™ technology delivers a powerful yet gentle clean, helping you get through more laundry in less time.
A woman at the table looks at her wristwatch during a light meal. And an icon with 30 minutes written on it.
*The product images in the image and video are for illustrative purposes only and might differ from the real product.
Automatic Dispenser
Use multiple times with just one easy fill
Automatically dispenses the right amount of detergent and fabric softener. Even get alerts on your smartphone when it’s time to refill, making laundry quick, easy and foolproof.
*Wi-fi and ThinQ app required. Features subject to change.
*The results may different depending on the environment.
*The product images in the image and video are for illustrative purposes only and might differ from the real product.
EasyUnload™
Easy ergonomic reach
An angled washer front offers a more comfortable, ergonomic reach without compromising capacity.
*The product images in the image and video are for illustrative purposes only and might differ from the real product.
Cycle & option optimization
Wash cycles tailored to your laundry habits
By automatically selecting frequent cycles, the washer can save you time on laundry. Simply toggle the Cycle List Edit option.
*The product images in the image and video are for illustrative purposes only and might differ from the real product.
*The product images in the image and video are for illustrative purposes only and might differ from the real product.
*The product images in the image and video are for illustrative purposes only and might differ from the real product.
Wide lint filter
Easy filter cleaning method
The cleaning filter can be manually cleaned before every wash to prevent the machine from leaving dust and lint on clothes.
*The product images in the image and video are for illustrative purposes only and might differ from the real product.
Inverter Direct Drive™ motor
Long-lasting, low vibration, low noise
The Inverter Direct Drive™ motor is reliable, quiet, and comes with a 10-year warranty.
*Please refer to the user manual for 10-year warranty policy.
*The product images in the image and video are for illustrative purposes only and might differ from the real product.
ThinQ™
Life simplified with easy control
Control your laundry anytime, anywhere
The ThinQ™ app allows out to connect with your washer like never before. Start your load with just the tap of a button.
Easy maintenance and monitoring
Whether it's everyday maintenance or larger tasks, conveniently monitor your washer's energy usage through the ThinQ™ app.
Hands-free laundry with Voice Assistant
Tell your smart speaker or AI assistant what you need and let your washer take care of the rest.
*Support for smart home devices that are compatible may vary by country and your individual smart home setup.
*The product images in the image and video are for illustrative purposes only and might differ from the real product.
*The product images in the image and video are for illustrative purposes only and might differ from the real product.
1)AI DD™
-AI sensing is activated in only AI Wash cycle when the load is under 3kg.
-AI Wash should only be used with similar fabric types [not all fabric is detected] and suitable detergent.
2)clean in just 30 min
-Tested by Intertek with 3 kg IEC load. The operating time result for Normal cycle with TurboWash option is 29 minutes. The washing time may delayed and the results may vary depending on the type and weight of clothing and the environment.
3)allergens are removed
-Allergy Care cycle tested by Intertek reduces 99% house dust mite allergen(Der p1), 99.9% Live Dust Mites(Dermatophagoides pteronyssinus), and 99% bacteria(Staphylococcus aureus, Enterococcus faecalis, and Escherichia coli)
FAQ
Q.
Where and how should I install the product?
A.
The product should be installed on a firm, even floor. If the product is not level, vibration and noise may occur.
If the product is not level, please adjust the height adjustment legs on the bottom of the product to level it. (Please do not overly loosen the screws. 10 mm or less)
Avoid installing the product in a place with high humidity as much as possible as this may cause product corrosion and malfunction.
A minimum distance of 10 cm on the back and 5 cm on the left and right (excluding the drainage hose installation area) is required from the walls of where the product will be installed.
* This content was created for public use and may contain images or content that differ from the purchased product.
Q.
How can I select a cycle?
A.
Navigate and select cycles by turning the LCD dial in the center of the control panel.
1. Press the Power button to turn on the washing machine.
2. Turn the dial to select a cycle (Default cycle: Normal)
3. After selecting a cycle, set the desired options (temperature, spin, soll level, etc.)
4. After selecting a cycle, press the Start button to start the laundry.
* This content was created for public use and may contain images or content that differ from the purchased product.
Q.
How can I keep my washing machine in good condition?
A.
Clean the inside of the detergent compartment thoroughly with a soft brush, toothbrush, etc. If the inlet is clogged with leftover or hardened detergent, detergent may not dispense properly. Clean the detergent compartment about once a month to keep it clean and ready to use.
Clean the filter after every load of laundry to keep it even cleaner.
Q.
How can I choose the proper wash cycle?
A.
Generally speaking, you should consult the care label on your clothing and select the matching wash cycle on your machine. If you select AI Wash cycle, LG washing machines with AI DD function will then automatically weigh your laundry and detect softness to determine an appropriate washing pattern and adjust the washing motions during the wash accordingly.
Q.
How does AI DD™ benefit my laundry?
A.
LG’s AI DD™ machines use smart technology to individually analyse the weight and fabric type of your laundry. The result? Automatic washing motion optimization by your machine helps improve fabric proteciton to keep your precious clothes looking great. DirectDrive™ Motors deliver 6-motion technology for ensure a thorough and efficient cleaning of clothes.
Q.
What is the TurboWash3D™ function?
A.
LG’s swift, TurboWash3D™ technology delivers thoroughly cleaned clothes in just 30 minutes, with a wash that is tailored to your clothing needs. A powerful jet spray, plus the tub and motor that rotate independently and in opposite directions, creates a powerful water flow that causes garments to rub against each other throughout the cycle for enhanced washing performance.
*Tested by Intertek with 3 kg IEC load. The operating time result for Normal cycle with TurboWash option is 29 minutes. The washing time may delayed and the results may vary depending on the type and weight of clothing and the environment.
Q.
How does the Auto-dosing function work?
A.
The LG Automatic Dispenser allows you to pre-load the detergent dispenser and leave your washing machine to do the work. In-appliance technology senses the weight of your laundry load and automatically adds exactly the right amount of detergent every time. It removes the risk of over-dosing, saves you time. Correct detergent dosage also helps keep top loader washing machines in good operating condition. Detergent and softener compartments together hold up to 25 doses of cleaning power. Simply shut the door and press start!
Q.
What is the steam function in LG washing machine?
A.
LG’s proprietary Steam™ technology (on selected models) effectively tackles allergens. The Allergy Care function steams clothes at the start of the wash cycle to loosen fibres and dissolve allergens, including pollen and dust mitest.
*Allergy Care cycle tested by Intertek reduces 99% house dust mite allergen(Der p1), 99.9% Live Dust Mites(Dermatophagoides pteronyssinus), and 99% bacteria(Staphylococcus aureus, Enterococcus faecalis, and Escherichia coli).
Q.
How do I use the Tub Clean cycle on my washing machine?
A.
If there is lint build up on the tub or the tub smells moldy, use washing machine cleaners to clean the tub regularly.
It is recommended to run the Tub Clean cycle once per month to maintain the tub clean.
Q.
Why is my laundry covered with dust and lint?
A.
1. Dust generated during washing is filtered through a cleaning filter. If the cleaning filter is full, the dust may not be filtered out properly. The cleaning filter can be manually cleaned before every wash to prevent the machine from leaving dust and lint on clothes.
2. Separate your coloured and white clothes from your black and lint-producing clothes. Wash them in different loads to further prevent unwanted dust and lint in your laundry.
Q.
How do I register my product on ThinQ?
A.
1. Make sure that both your product and internet router are turned on.
2. Bring your product close to the internet router. If the distance between the product and the router is too far, the signal strength can be weak and it may take a long time to register your product.
3. Install the ThinQ application. Please refer to the page relevant to your country for further instructions on installing the ThinQ application and registering your product.
Summary
DIMENSIONS
Key Specs
CAPACITY - Max Wash Capacity(kg)
25
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS - Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
686x1092x721
FEATURES - ezDispense
Yes
FEATURES - Steam
Yes
SMART TECHNOLOGY - ThinQ(Wi-Fi)
Yes
All Spec
MATERIAL & FINISH
Body Color
Platinum Black
Lid Type
Tempered Glass
CAPACITY
Max Wash Capacity(kg)
25
PROGRAMS
AI Wash
Yes
Baby Wear
Yes
Color Care
Yes
Delicates
Yes
Download Cycle
No
Drain + Spin
No
Duvet
Yes
Eco Save
No
Extra Clean
No
Normal
Yes
Pre Wash+Normal
Yes
Quick Wash
Yes
Rinse + Spin
Yes
School Care
Yes
Small Load
No
Smart Rinse
Yes
Sports Wear
Yes
Strong Wave
Yes
Towels
Yes
Tub Clean
Yes
Allergy Care
Yes
Silent
No
Stain Care
Yes
CONTROL & DISPLAY
Delay Timer
3-19 hours
Display Type
Dial + Full Touch Buttons & LCD+LED Display
Door Lock Indication
Yes
Figure Indicator
LCD
FEATURES
6 Motion DD
Yes
AI DD
Yes
Type
Top Load Washer
End of Cycle Signal
Yes
Add Item
No
ezDispense
Yes
Auto Restart
Yes
Inverter DirectDrive
Yes
Foam detection system
No
LoadSense
Yes
Steam
Yes
Leveling Legs
Yes
Stainless Steel Drum
Yes
Embossing Inner Drum
Yes
Vibration Sensor
No
Water feed (Hot / Cold)
Hot & Cold
JetSpray
Yes
Lint Filter
No
Semi Stainless Steel Drum
No
Soft Closing Door
Yes
Stainless Lint Filter
Yes
TurboDrum
Yes
TurboWash 3D
Yes
Water Level
Auto/Manual
WaveForce
Yes
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS
Product Height with Lid Open (mm)
1448
Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
686x1092x721
Weight (kg)
59.0
ADDITIONAL OPTIONS
Wi-Fi
Yes
Air Dry
No
Aqua Reserve
No
Deep Fill
No
Extra Rinse
No
Hot Wash
No
Add Item
No
Child Lock
Yes
Cold Wash
No
Soak
Yes
Spin Only
No
Stain Care
No
Pre Wash
No
Remote Start
Yes
Strong Wave
No
Rinse
5 Times
Rinse + Spin
No
Time Delay
No
Tub Dry
No
Spin
5 Levels
Steam
Yes
Temp.
Cold / Warm / Hot
Water Level
10 Levels
Tub Clean
No
Water Plus
No
TurboWash
Yes
Wash
Yes
BAR CODE
Bar Code
8806096675854
SMART TECHNOLOGY
Smart Diagnosis
Yes
Download Cycle
Yes
Energy Monitoring
Yes
Remote Start and Cycle Monitor
Yes
ThinQ(Wi-Fi)
Yes
Tub Clean Coach
Yes
Smart Pairing
Yes
