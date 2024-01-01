Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
13/10kg Objet WashTower™ All-In-One Stacked Washer Dryer

13/10kg Objet WashTower™ All-In-One Stacked Washer Dryer

13/10kg Objet WashTower™ All-In-One Stacked Washer Dryer

FWT1310BGP
  Front Image|13/10kg Objet WashTower™ All-In-One Stacked Washer Dryer|FWT1310BG
Front Image|13/10kg Objet WashTower™ All-In-One Stacked Washer Dryer|FWT1310BG
Key Features

  • One-body 13kg Washer & 10kg Dryer Solution
  • All-in-one Center control
  • AI Direct Drive
  • TurboWashTM 360
  • LG ThinQ app Compatible
Make Your Own Style

Built for Performance, Styled By You

Style your space and make it more special with LG Objet WashTower™.

It shows the LG object collection products placed in the living room- styler, refrigerator, wash tower, etc.

Color

Nature-Inspired Color

Feel a sense of calm and nature-inspired colors.
  • Nature Beige
  • Nature Green
Interior Gallery

Redefine Your Space

Laundry Room

LG Objet WashTower™ makes your laundry space more stylish.

    Bathroom

    LG Objet WashTower™ makes your laundry space more stylish.

      Utility Room

      LG Objet WashTower™ makes your laundry space more stylish.

        Laundry Room

        LG Objet WashTower™ makes your laundry space more stylish.

          Bathroom

          LG Objet WashTower™ makes your laundry space more stylish.

            Utility Room

            LG Objet WashTower™ makes your laundry space more stylish.

              Fit Design

              Make Built-In Design Easy

              With its matte material and natural colors, this design delivers a custom built-in look.
              LG Objet WashTower™ presents a harmonious interior that fits perfectly with the built-in furniture in the bathroom.

              More Space to Inspire Your Space

              Get the stylish, space-saving design of the LG Objet WashTower™, an ergonomic laundry suite.
              In the video, there are scenes in which stackable washing machines and dryers are emptied & replaced with LG Objet WashTower.

              Easy Reach Control Panel

              The centrally located panel provides easy access to both the washer and dryer controls in an easily accessible location.

              Large view of the LG Objet WashTower center panel. A few buttons are on.

              The LG Objet WashTower™ is shorter than traditional stacked washer and dryer.
              The video contains several comparison scenes. Stackable washer and dryer, each with a control panel.

              Built-in Intelligence

              Take the guesswork out of brilliantly clean laundry with the built-in intelligence of LG Objet WashTower™.

              a black basic image

              AI DD™

              Auto Sense AI DD™ Technology identifies the most suitable pattern to handle your clothes with care.
              This is an image of the product panel. Dryer's Duvet button and Washer's Duvet button are highlighted.

              Smart Pairing™

              Thanks to Smart Pairing™, washed clothes will be dried at the optimal cycle. Just press Start.

              *Tested by Intertek. Cotton cycle with 3 kg of underwear compared to LG Conventional Cotton cycle. The results may be different depending on the clothes and environment.
              Reduce 99.9% Live House Dust Mites with LG Allergy Care Cycle

              Wear your clothes confidently knowing that LG Allergy Care cycle can eliminate 99.9% of live house dust mites that can cause allergies.
              • Allergy Care by Washer
              • Allergy Care by Dryer

              *Allergy Care cycle approved by BAF(British Allergy Foundation) reduces 99.9% house dust mites and Allergy Care Cycle for dryer approved by BAF(British Allergy Foundation) reduces 99.9% of live house dust mites.
              *Allergy Care Cycle can be downloaded via the ThinQ app or selected directly from Cloud Cycle within the app.
              Complete Washing and Drying in an Hour with Small Load

              Thanks to LG's Quick wash and dry with Prepare to dry option, you can finish your washing and drying in an hour for small load like sportswear and pajamas.
              The animation shows the process that it can be washed and dried within an hour.

              *Tested by Intertek. Tested with 3 each load conditions; Women sportswear, 3 sheets of shirts, and two pair of pajamas. Tested with Speed Wash (Quick Wash) cycle on washer, Small Load (Quick Dry) cycle on dryer and "Prepare to Dry" option.
              *The results may be different depending on the clothes and environment.

              There is a washing machine door, around which the water stream is spinning dynamically.
              TurboWash™ 360

              Get It All Done and Then Some

              Your laundry can be thoroughly cleaned in minutes without compromising fabric protection.

              *Tested by Intertek, Cotton cycle with default option based on 3 kg loads.
              *The results may be different depending on the clothes and environment.

              • Conventional
                Uncontrollable compressing Speed
              • LG Dual Inverter
                Controlled compressing Speed
              DUAL Inverter Heat Pump™ Dryer

              An Energy-saving Way to Dry

              Widens a range of the circulation speed from very fast to slow without turning it on and off.
              The image shows how fine dust generated during the drying process is purified through three filters in the condenser.
              Auto Cleaning Condenser

              Condenser with Convenient Cleaning

              Enjoy hassle-free maintenance of the Auto Cleaning Condenser*-it self-cleans so you don't have to.

              Smart Control, Smarter Life

              Connect and Control from Anywhere

              The LG ThinQ™ app allows you to easily connect with your WashTower™ in a way you never could before. Start your washing and drying with just the tap of a button.

              Efficient Product Maintenance

              Check the status of the WashTower™, download new cycles, or monitor energy usage with LG ThinQ™.

              Long-lasting, Less Vibration, Less Noise

              The Inverter Direct Drive Motor that powers our washing machines is super reliable and really quiet while providing long-lasting performance with a 10-year warranty on the motor. Have peace of mind with the energy-efficient DUAL Inverter Heat Pump™, backed by a 10-year warranty.

              FAQ

              Q.

              Why is my laundry covered with dust and lint?

              A.

              1. Dust generated during washing is filtered through a cleaning filter. If the cleaning filter is full, the dust may not be filtered out properly. The cleaning filter can be manually cleaned before every wash to prevent the machine from leaving dust and lint on clothes.
              2. Separate your colored and white clothes from your black and lint-producing clothes. Wash them in different loads to further prevent unwanted dust and lint in your laundry.

              Q.

              [IE] What should I do when I encounter this error?

              A.

              1. It occurs when the washing container is not filled with water for a certain period of time.
              2. Check if the faucet is locked or the water hose is not connected.
              3. Check if the water supply hose is pressed or bent.
              4. Please check if the water supply hose is frozen because of the cold weather.

              Q.

              [OE] What should I do when I encounter this error?

              A.

              1. If the drain hose is twisted or bent, or if the drain hose is installed too high, the water flow may be interrupted and the water may not drain well. In this case, make sure that the drain hose is not more than 6 cm off of the floor and arrange it so that the bottom of the hose falls evenly, without obstruction.
              2. Make sure that the drain hose is not blocked with dust or other substances.
              3. Check if the drain hose has frozen due to cold weather.

              Q.

              [dE] What should I do when I encounter this error?

              A.

              If the valve where the source water is supplied or the dispense valve of the faucet is closed, the water pipe sterilization and water outlet sterilization features will not work. Please open the source water valve or the dispense valve.

              Q.

              How do I register my ThinQ products?

              A.

              1. Make sure that both your product and internet router are turned on.
              2. Bring your product close to the internet router. If the distance between the product and the router is too far, the signal strength can be weak and it may take a long time to register your product.
              3. Install the ThinQ application. Please refer to the page relevant to your country for further instructions on installing the ThinQ application and registering your product.

              All Spec

              What people are saying

              Find locally

              Experience this product around you.

