Get Limited Weekly Offers
Just open LG Streaming Week app on LG TV to enjoy the offers.
Get 3 months free
Yango Play
*Available content, apps and offers may vary by service, country, product and region. Terms apply.
**LG launched its first LCD and OLED TVs with the webOS platform in 2014.
***Limited weekly offers can be redeemed only by the end of each promotional week. Check LG Streaming Week app on LG TV for weekly offers. Offers may close early due to the limited number of voucher coupons.
Apple TV+: Offer ends 11/17/2024. Offer available on 2018-2024 LG 4K, 8K Smart TV models, StanbyME and StanbyME GO models in the Apple TV app. Valid only for new and qualified returning subscribers to Apple TV+ in your region. Limit one offer per TV and Apple ID. Plan automatically renews at your region’s price per month until cancelled. Requires Apple ID with payment method on file. Payment will be billed to payment method on file and can be cancelled anytime at least a day before each renewal date in your service account settings. Terms and Apple Privacy Policy apply; see the applicable terms at https://www.apple.com/legal/internet-services/itunes/eg/terms-en.html. Must be the minimum age required in your country and in the country that matches the store front on which you are redeeming the offer. Compatible products and services required. Cannot be combined with other offers providing access to the same service. Apple TV+ is a service mark of Apple Inc.
Apple Music: Offer expires 4/30/2025. Offer available in the Apple Music app on select 2018-2024 LG 4K, 8K Smart TV models, StanbyME and StanbyME Go TV models. New and qualified returning subscribers only. Apple Music automatically renews at your region’s price per month after promotion until cancelled. Compatible products and services and minimum age required. Terms apply.
Baby Shark World: Offer ends 14/10/2024. Offer available on LG models 2018-2024 in the LG Streaming Weeks app. The free trial for 1 month is valid only for new subscribers to Baby Shark World app in your region. Plan renews at your region's price per month until cancelled. Terms apply.
Crunchyroll: Offer ends 10/13/2024. Offer available on all LG models 2018-2024. Valid only for new subscribers. Plan renews at your region's price per month after promotional period. Terms apply.
DAZN: Week 1) Offer ends 22nd September 2024 and is valid for new subscribers only. Your NFL Game Pass Season Pro subscription will automatically renew on 1ST August 2025 unless cancelled in My Account. Terms and Conditions apply. / Week 2) Offer ends 29 September 2024 and is valid for new subscribers only. Terms and Conditions apply.
Shahid: Coupon End Date: 21/10/2024. Coupon valid only for new subscribers and renews as per region's price per month until cancelled. Available across all supported devices.
Yango Play: T&Cs apply. See more details here: https://clck.ly/3C5UQM