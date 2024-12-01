Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Barra de sonido Inteligente LG S80QY con 480W de potencia y 3.1.3 canales, triple altavoz Atmos vertical y compatible con altavoces traseros SPQ8-S. Sonido envolvente Dolby Atmos, dst:X, IMAX Enhanced, Hi-Res 24bits/96kHz y Meridian Horizon.

Barra de sonido Inteligente LG S80QY con 480W de potencia y 3.1.3 canales, triple altavoz Atmos vertical y compatible con altavoces traseros SPQ8-S. Sonido envolvente Dolby Atmos, dst:X, IMAX Enhanced, Hi-Res 24bits/96kHz y Meridian Horizon.

S80QY

Barra de sonido Inteligente LG S80QY con 480W de potencia y 3.1.3 canales, triple altavoz Atmos vertical y compatible con altavoces traseros SPQ8-S. Sonido envolvente Dolby Atmos, dst:X, IMAX Enhanced, Hi-Res 24bits/96kHz y Meridian Horizon.

Vista frontal con altavoz de subwoofer y altavoces traseros
La barra de sonido LG S80QY y el televisor LG se colocan juntos en la sala de estar. El televisor está encendido y muestra una imagen en blanco y negro.

La mejor combinación con televisores LG

Conecta la barra de sonido LG con el
televisor LG para disfrutar de una
experiencia de audio envolvente
en perfecta harmonía

Saca el máximo provecho a tu televisor LG

Las barras de sonido LG están diseñadas para combinar y mejorar el rendimiento de los televisores LG. El ajuste perfecto que completa tu Experiencia Audiovisual

WOW Orchestra crea un sonido cautivador

La barra LG presenta un sonido perfecto y armonioso con el televisor LG. Utiliza tanto el sonido del televisor LG como el de la barra de sonido LG a la vez para que la experiencia acústica sea máxima. Nota todos los detalles del sonido.

La barra de sonido y el televisor emiten ondas sonoras de color azul con diferentes figuras. La marca NEW se visualiza en la esquina superior izquierda.

*TV compatibles: OLED Z3/M3/G3/C3/B3/A3/Z2/G2/C2/CS/B2/A2, QNED 99/95/90/85/80.
**Ten en cuenta que es posible que el servicio no esté disponible en el momento de la compra. Se requiere una conexión a la red para la actualización.

Control fácil con WOW Interface

Ahora, tienes la comodidad al alcance de tu mano. Controla la barra de sonido a través del LG TV con un solo mando a distancia. Con un solo clic del mando a distancia, puedes visualizar el menú de la barra de sonido y los ajustes en la pantalla del TV como, por ejemplo, el control del volumen, el estado de la conexión e incluso puedes seleccionar un modo de sonido.

*Soundbar Mode Control puede variar según los modelos de barras de sonido.
**El uso del LG TV Remote se limita solo a determinadas funciones.
***Televisores compatibles: OLED Z3/M3/G3/C3/B3/A3/Z2/G2/C2/CS/B2/A2, QNED 99/95/90/85/80/75, NANO 80/75, UHD UR/UQ, FHD 63.
****Esta función permite comprobar el estado de la barra de sonido y cambiar los ajustes a través de la pantalla del TV, ajustar el nivel del volumen (40-100) y controlar el modo de la barra de sonido.
*****Ten en cuenta que es posible que el servicio no esté disponible en el momento de la compra. Se requiere una conexión a la red para la actualización.

Perfecta Harmonía

Los diseños de las barras de sonido y los televisores LG están hechos para combinar entre sí y complementar el estilo de su hogar. Cada una de sus líneas han sido pensadas cuidadosamente para que se convierta en parte de la decoración en cualquier espacio.

Experiencia Audiovisual mejorada con el procesador LG TV AI

La combinación perfecta para televisores LG gracias a TV Sound Mode Share, que utiliza el procesador de sonido de su televisor LG para analizar el contenido y reproducir un sonido más claro y nítido en series, películas, deportes o videojuegos.

*TV Sound Mode Share puede variar en función del televisor.
**El procesador AI del TV puede variar en función del televisor.

El Sonido Absoluto de 480W 3.1.3 canales

Con una potencia omnidireccional 480W y 3.1.3 canales, cuenta con 3 altavoces verticales Atmos y subwoofer inalámbrico. La Barra de Sonido LG S80QY es el complemento perfecto del televisor que completa tu experiencia audiovisual.

En la sala de estar, el televisor LG está en la pared. Se está reproduciendo una película en la pantalla del televisor. La barra de sonido LG está justo debajo del televisor en un estante gris con un subwoofer justo al lado. Un conjunto de 2 altavoces traseros están en la parte posterior de la sala de estar. Los gráficos de efectos de sonido salen de todos los altavoces. Dolby Atmos y DTS:X, se muestra el logotipo de IMAX Enhanced en la parte inferior central de la imagen.

*Dolby y Dolby Vision son marcas registradas de Dolby Laboratories Licensing Corporation.
El símbolo de la doble D es una marca registrada de Dolby Laboratories Licensing Corporation

Triple altavoz vertical Atmos

La Barra de Sonido LG S80QY incluye un triple altavoz vertical Atmos que mejora la sensación envolvente recreando un escenario sonoro más amplio. Estos altavoces verticales se ubican a los lados y en el centro de la propia barra de sonido.

A vista de pájaro, el televisor LG está parado en el piso y la barra de sonido LG está justo debajo del televisor en el espacio infinito. En la pantalla del televisor, la silueta de una pareja sobre el fondo de los fuegos artificiales. Los gráficos Soundwave provienen del altavoz central, izquierdo y derecho de la parte superior de la barra de sonido.

*Basado en una investigación privada.

Sonido espacial de triple nivel para un sonido envolvente de cine

La barra de sonido S80QY de LG lleva la experiencia audiovisual al siguiente nivel. La barra de sonido reproduce un sonido espacial de triple nivel, para ofrecer una experiencia de sonido más envolvente y precisa. Mediante el uso de un motor 3D , basado en HRTF (función de transferencia relacionada con la cabeza), la barra de sonido crea una capa intermedia virtual. Esto significa que las capas de sonido ofrecen un sofisticado sonido envolvente que sólo se puede experimentar en el cine.

Las ondas acústicas de 3 capas en forma de cúpula azul cubren la barra de sonido y el televisor del salón. La marca NEW se visualiza en la esquina superior izquierda.

*Sonido espacial de triple nivel está disponible únicamente en el modo CINEMA / AI Sound Pro de la barra de sonido.
**La capa intermedia se crea utilizando el canal de altavoces de la barra de sonido. El sonido de los altavoces frontales y superiores se sintetiza para construir un campo sonoro.
***Es necesario adquirir altavoces traseros. Si no hay altavoz trasero, no se puede crear el campo trasero.

Una experiencia de audio multicanal que supera todas las expectativas

Con la barra de sonido LG S80QY, el contenido suena mejor que nunca. Divide el audio de dos canales en un audio multicanal, optimizando lo que escuchas.

*Disponible en los modos AI Sound Pro, Cinema, Clear Voice Pro, Sports y Game.

Bajos intensos y potentes

Con un nuevo subwoofer inalámbrico y un woofer incorporado más grande, puedes sentir graves potentes en música, series y películas favoritas que se sienten de manera fuerte y natural
Collage. Desde la izquierda, una imagen de un subwoofer, el altavoz trasero está colocado en la mesa de café de la sala de estar. A la derecha, de arriba a abajo: primer plano del canal central de disparo hacia arriba. El kit de barra de sonido LG y el televisor LG se colocan en la sala de estar. El TV Screem muestra la puesta de sol en la playa.

*Los altavoces traseros se pueden adquirir a parte.

Tecnología Meridian Horizon

Sonido lleno de matices

La prestigiosa marca británica te trae un sonido envolvente y nítido, sin distorsiones, proporcionando soluciones de audio de alto rendimiento innovadoras que redefinen la forma de disfrutar música, series y películas.


Primer plano del lado izquierdo de la barra de sonido LG con el logotipo de Meridian en la esquina inferior izquierda de un producto.

Meridian, expertos en audio

Meridian se compromete a brindar la mejor experiencia sonora posible en cualquier entorno. A través de su experiencia en psicoacústica, la ciencia de cómo escuchamos y percibimos el sonido, Meridian comprende qué es lo más importante para el oído humano. Las tecnologías DSP de Meridian y la sintonización de sonido a medida se aplican para garantizar que se logre el rendimiento de sonido más preciso y auténtico, sea lo que sea que esté escuchando y dondequiera que esté escuchando.
Collage. En el sentido de las agujas del reloj desde la parte superior izquierda: un micrófono en la base con foco, un primer plano de Meridian, un altavoz Meridian negro y el escritorio de I+D de Meridian.

Tecnologías líderes de Meridian

La filosofía de Meridian, rigurosa y centrada en la investigación, sigue definiendo los límites de lo que es posible en el sonido. Como pioneros del audio de alta resolución y maestros del procesamiento digital de señales (DSP), Meridian ha jugado un papel importante en el desarrollo y adopción de tecnologías pioneras.

Tecnologías líderes de Meridian

Imagen de un chip

Procesamiento de señales digitales, DSP

Con DSP, el control de la señal de audio es absoluto, lo que permite diseñar tecnologías avanzadas que puedan mejorar la experiencia acústica en cualquier situación.

Procesamiento de señales digitales, DSP

Sonido de Alta Resolución. Tal y como estaba destinado a ser escuchado

Meridian Horizon es una tecnología única que proporciona sonido multicanal envolvente a partir de contenido estéreo.

Al reproducir grabaciones estéreo de dos canales, el punto óptimo de escucha es muy pequeño y si no estamos en ese punto el sonido se distorsiona. Meridian Horizon mezcla el sonido estéreo de dos canales a cualquier configuración de altavoz y tratando las frecuencias altas y bajas por separado para optimizar psicoacústicamente las señales de ubicación del sonido. Esto da como resultado un sonido más estable, con un punto óptimo mayor y una sensación más envolvente.

Meridian Horizon es una tecnología única que proporciona sonido multicanal envolvente a partir de contenido estéreo.

Sonido de Alta Resolución. Tal y como estaba destinado a ser escuchado

El audio de alta resolución Hi-Res reproduce frecuencias de muestreo de 96 kHz / 24 bits para conseguir un sonido más preciso. Disfruta de la música en la forma en que los artistas realmente la concibieron con audio de alta resolución.

Imagen completa de la barra de sonido LG con el logotipo de LG en la esquina inferior derecha de un producto. El logotipo de Hi-Res AUDIO se muestra a la derecha o en la imagen.

Disfruta de la experiencia audiovisual

Con un potente sonido envolvente, la barra de sonido LG te permite disfrutar de una experiencia audiovisual más realista y natural
El televisor LG muestra a una persona saltando en bungee y la barra de sonido LG se coloca debajo del televisor.
Películas

4K Passthrough sin pérdidas

La Barra de Sonido LG S80QY puede enviar contenido 4K al televisor, incluyendo HDR Dolby Vision, con una pérdida mínima de calidad para disfrutar de una experiencia audiovisual completa.

*Dolby, Dolby Atmos y el símbolo de la doble D son marcas comerciales registradas de Dolby Laboratories.

El LG TV colgado en la pared muestra un juego de carreras. La barra de sonido LG está colocada en una estantería de color marrón, justo debajo del LG TV. Un hombre sujeta un joystick. La marca NEW se visualiza en la esquina superior izquierda.

Con VRR/ALLM. Mejora tu juego.

Esta barra de sonido está hecha para ofrecer una mejor experiencia de juego con VRR/ALLM. Cuenta con una frecuencia de actualización variable (VRR) de hasta 120 Hz y su tiempo de respuesta es casi instantáneo dándote ventaja para jugar y crear una experiencia realista. El modo de baja latencia automática (ALLM) permite una visualización e interacción fluida y sin retrasos.

*Tanto el TV como la Barra de Sonido deben soportar VRR/ALLM.
**La consola debe ser compatible con VRR. El paso de VRR está limitado a contenidos de 60 Hz.

El LG TV está colocado en la estantería marrón y la barra de sonido LG S80QY delante del televisor. El subwoofer está instalado en el lado izquierdo del TV. El TV muestra la escena de un concierto. La marca NEW se visualiza en la esquina superior izquierda.

Compatible con música HD en streaming

Reproduce música en la barra de sonido. Es compatible con Spotify y Tidal Connect. La barra de sonido LG admite MQA (Master Quality Authenticated, que ofrece audio de alta calidad a través de una conexión wifi.

*Se requiere grabación MQA oficial.
**Se necesita una suscripción a los distintos servicios y plataformas independientes de LG.

Sonido inteligente adaptado a tu hogar

La barra de sonido reproduce el sonido adaptándose al espacio con su calibración con AI mejorada. AI Room Calibration Pro selecciona automáticamente la mejor configuración de la barra de sonido para cada estancia usando el micrófono interno para analizar el espacio. Al ajustar las frecuencias de referencia a un rango amplio de 400 Hz, puede analizar el espacio con precisión y corregir la distorsión del sonido.
*AI Room Calibration Pro es una tecnología de ajuste automático del sonido que compensa el entorno en el que se coloca la barra de sonido mediante algoritmos que mejoran su rendimiento acústico.

Sonido adaptado a cada contenido

AI Sound Pro analiza automáticamente el contenido para optimizar al instante la configuración de audio de lo que se reproduce. Capta todos los detalles con diálogos nítidos o una acción más contundente y potente, según el género.
La barra de sonido LG se coloca en el suelo y muestra el logotipo de LG en la esquina derecha de la barra de sonido. El logotipo de Alexa y los logotipos de OK GOOGLE se colocan en la barra de sonido.

Conecta tus contenidos

Las barras de sonido LG ahora son compatibles con los servicios de IA más reconocidos del mercado. Puedes controlar fácilmente la barra de sonido LG con la plataforma que elijas*

*Algunas funciones requieren una suscripción o cuenta de servicios de terceros.
**Google es una marca registrada de Google LLC.
***El Asistente de Google no está disponible en ciertos idiomas y países.
****Amazon, Alexa y todas las marcas relacionadas son marcas registradas de Amazon.com, Inc. o sus afiliados

Elige Eco Tecnología. LG Smart Green

Desde la producción hasta el envío, el proceso cuenta con certificación.
Desde la izquierda, se muestran UL VALIDATED (logotipo), Global Recycled Standard (logotipo), SGS ECO PRODUCT (logotipo).

Reciclado de arriba abajo

Fabricado con materiales reciclados

Esta Barra de Sonido ha recibido el certificado UL como producto ECV (Environmental Claims Validation) gracias a los componentes superior e inferior del cuerpo de la barra de sonido que han usado plástico reciclado en su fabricación. El Sonido Absoluto de la Barra de Sonido también cuida el planeta.

Hay una vista frontal de la barra de sonido detrás y una imagen de marco de metal de la barra de sonido en el frente.

Tela reciclada a partir de botellas de plástico

Global Recycled Standard ha certificado que parte de esta Barra de Sonido ha sido fabricada a partir de botellas de plástico, creando productos más sostenibles y que cuidan el planeta.

Hay un pictograma de botellas de plástico y una flecha hacia la derecha y una marca de reciclaje y una flecha hacia la derecha y una parte izquierda de la barra de sonido.

*Las barras de sonido LG S75Q y SH7Q no llevan materiales reciclados.

Cuidado del medio ambiente

Cajas fabricadas con materiales reciclados

Las barras de sonido LG han sido certificadas por SGS como un producto ecológico porque el empaquetado interno se realiza con espuma EPS (poliestireno) y pulpa moldeada de bolsas de plástico recicladas, una alternativa ecológica que protege el producto y el planeta.

Hay un logotipo de SGS ECO PRODUCT en la esquina superior izquierda. Hay una marca gris de prohibición en la imagen de espuma de poliestireno a la izquierda y en la imagen de la caja de embalaje a la derecha.

*SGS es una empresa multinacional suiza que ofrece servicios de inspección, verificación, ensayo y certificación.

Conexión inalámbrica de alta calidad entre el televisor y la barra de sonido

Descúbrelo
Todas las especificaciones

POTENCIA

  • Potencia total

    480W (83dB)

  • Subwoofer

    220W (Wireless) (86dB)

  • Sistema

    3.1.3 ch

EFECTOS DE SONIDO

  • AI Sound Pro

  • Standard

  • Cinema

  • Clear Voice

  • Sports

  • Game

  • Bass Blast / Bass Blast +

SONIDO ESPECIAL

  • Meridian Horizon

  • Hi-Res Audio

    Hi-Res Audio 24bit/96kHz

  • Escalador a Hi-Res Audio hasta 24bit/96kHz

  • Dolby ATMOS

  • DTS:X

  • IMAX Enhanced

  • Altavoces Traseros

    Compatible con Altavoces Traseros SPQ8-S

FORMATOS DE AUDIO

  • LPCM

  • Dolby Atmos

  • Dolby TrueHD

  • Dolby Digital Plus

  • Dolby Digital

  • DTS:X

  • DTS-HD Master Audio

  • DTS-HD High Resolution

  • DTS Digital Surround

  • AAC / AAC+

  • FLAC

  • OGG

  • WAV

  • MP3

  • WMA (USB)

  • AAC (USB)

CONEXIONES

  • Wi-Fi (2.4G / 5G)

  • Bluetooth 5.0

  • Optical

  • HDMI 2.0 (2in/1out)

  • 4K Pass Through

  • VRR / ALLM Pass Through

  • HDR10 Pass Through

  • HDR Dolby Vision Pass Through

  • Audio Return Channel (e-ARC)

  • CEC (Simplink)

  • USB

  • Compatible con LG WOWCAST

FUNCIONES SMART

  • Aplicación LG Soundbar Compatible con Android / iOS

OTRAS CARACTERÍSTICAS

  • AI Sound Pro

  • AVL, volumen estable automático, por App

  • Sincronización AV (0-300ms), por App

  • Modo Noche

  • Control Volumen+/- con el mando de tu TV

  • Sound Sync Óptico

ACCESORIOS

  • Manual Sencillo

  • Manual Completo en web

  • Garantía

  • Mando RAV21

  • Pilas

    AA x 2

  • Guía de Instalación en Pared

  • Accesorio Montaje en Pared

DIMENSIONES

  • Medidas unidad principal

    1000 x 63 x 135mm

  • Peso unidad principal

    4.5Kg

  • Medida Subwoofer

    201.7 x 407 x 403mm

  • Peso subwoofer

    10Kg

  • Medidas altavoces traseros

    100 x 140 x 100mm

  • Peso altavoces traseros

    1.38Kg

  • Medidas Receptor Inalámbrico Trasero

    175 x 61 x 175mm

  • Dimensiones embalaje

    1087 x 579 x 261mm

  • Peso Receptor Inalámbrico

    0.71Kg

  • Peso embalaje

    22.8Kg

  • Ajuste para TVs de

    Ajuste perfecto para TVs de 55 ~ 65 Pulgadas

COLOR

  • Color

    Plateado Acero Oscuro

INFORMACIÓN DE CUMPLIMIENTO

MÁS INFORMACIÓN DE CUMPLIMIENTO
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
La información de seguridad de los accesorios se incluye con la información de seguridad del del producto y no se proporciona por separado.

