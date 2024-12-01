Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Reproductores BLU-RAY & DVD

Reproductores LG

Imagen del reproductor Blu-ray y DVD

Reproductores Blu-Ray y DVD

Mayor diversión en casa con Imágenes de alta definición y sonido increible con los reproductores LG

Reproductores Blu-Ray y DVD Más información
Imagen de un TV que muestra la resolución 4K

Reproducción de disco 4K

Resolución 4K y HD realista

Imagen de un bosque en la pantalla del TV.

Dolby vision

Imágenes más realistas y naturales

Imagen del océano en la pantalla

HDR Compatible

Contenido creado para alto rango dinámico

Descubre más sobre LG Video

Explora la amplia gama de soluciones de video de LG, diseñadas para ofrecer la mejor calidad de imagen y funcionalidad avanzada en cualquier situación.

Descubre la gama de Video LG
