TVs LG QNED evo
Descubre la gama de televisores LG QNED evo, con más de mil millones colores. Sumérgete en el mundo de los únicos televisores que ofrecen la suma de las mejores tecnologías LED, con los colores más vivos y brillantes que te permitirán disfrutar de imágenes más nítidas.