Skip to ContentSkip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Mujer en un sofá utilizando el teléfono para controlar la lavadora y el frigorífico LG en una sala de estar.

Mujer en un sofá utilizando el teléfono para controlar la lavadora y el frigorífico LG en una sala de estar.

Actualizaciones constantes, cuidado permanente

Gracias a las continuas actualizaciones, los electrodomésticos LG evolucionan permanentemente siendo capaces de detectar pequeños fallos y enviar alertas cuando es necesario

Actualizaciones constantes, cuidado permanente Google PlayActualizaciones constantes, cuidado permanente Apple App Store
Guía del usuarioLavadoCocinaAire
Guía del usuario

Comienza a usar LG ThinQ™

1. Instala la app y regístrate.

✓ Haz clic en «Instalar» para descargar LG ThinQ™.

✓ Introduce tu correo electrónico y contraseña para iniciar sesión. Los nuevos usuarios tendrán que hacer clic en «Registrarse» para crear una cuenta.

2. Conecta tus electrodomésticos LG.

✓ En la pantalla principal de la app ThinQ, toca el icono “+” y selecciona “Añadir dispositivo”.

✓ Escanea el QR de tu electrodoméstico o toca “Añadir sin QR” al final de la pantalla.”

3. Disfruta del servicio ThinQ AI

✓ ThinQ UP ofrece soporte mediante actualizaciones continuas.

✓ ThinQ Care avisa  de pequeños detalles que podrías haber pasado por alto. 

✓ ThinQ AI evoluciona contigo: comparte tus ideas y ayuda a mejorar el día a día.

Lavadora

LG ThinQ UP

Más opciones a la hora de hacer la colada

Lavadora LG con icono de modo de ahorro de energía junto a la pantalla del móvil que muestra el estado del modo

Modo Ahorro de Energía

Optimiza y ahorra energía de forma sencilla.

Define un objetivo de consumo  y el sistema cambiará automáticamente al modo ahorro cuando lo alcances

*Las imágenes de los productos son meramente ilustrativas y pueden diferir del producto real.

Hombre instalando una lavadora LG en en la cocina utilizando la función autodiagnóstico del teléfono

Autodiagnóstico

Comprueba tu mismo la instalación

Instala tu lavadora fácilmente con la función autodiagnóstico

*Las imágenes de los productos son meramente ilustrativas y pueden diferir del producto real.

Pantalla de bienvenida personalizada

Ameniza tu rutina de lavado con pantallas personalizadas

Personaliza la pantalla de inicio de tu lavadora con temas únicos 

Melodía de aviso de fin de lavado

Finaliza cada ciclo con el tono que elijas

Diferentes opciones para que puedas elegir la melodía que prefieras al finalizar cada ciclo de lavado

*Las imágenes de los productos son meramente ilustrativas y pueden diferir del producto real.

Lavadora

LG ThinQ Care

ThinQ Care detecta esos pequeños detalles que podrías haber pasado por alto

Tambor de lavadora LG con ropa y alerta móvil para la ropa que se ha olvidado dentro durante el ciclo de limpieza de la cuba

Detecta prendas durante la limpieza del tambor

Envía alertas para evitar fallos

ThinQ Care alerta si dejas ropa en el tambor durante la limpieza, ayudando a prevenir fallos

*Las imágenes de los productos son meramente ilustrativas y pueden diferir del producto real.

Frigorífico

LG ThinQ UP

Optimiza el uso de tu frigorífico

Dispensador de agua del frigorífico LG que llena vasos con marcas de medición de volumen precisas.

Llenado inteligente

Hielo y agua con la precisión que necesitas

Ajusta el dispensador a tus necesidades: dispensa 250, 500 o 1.000 ml de agua , eligiendo entre hielo, agua o hielo picado, de manera fácil y precisa

*Las imágenes del producto son meramente ilustrativas y pueden diferir del producto real.

*Para accionar el dispensador, mantenga pulsado el botón durante más de 3 segundos.

*Las cantidades dispensadas pueden variar en función de las condiciones de instalación, como la presión del agua y el caudal.

Iluminación nocturna

Ajusta la intensidad de la iluminación durante la noche

Permite ajustar el brillo de la iluminación interior progresivamente, para una visión nocturna más cómoda.

Cocina oscura con una lámpara colgante y un frigorífico LG abierto que muestra los alimentos organizados en su interior.

Noche

Cocina iluminada con un frigorífico LG abierto que muestra alimentos perfectamente organizados en su interior.

Día

*Las imágenes de los productos son meramente ilustrativas y pueden diferir del producto real.

Frigorífico

LG ThinQ Care

ThinQ Care detecta esos pequeños detalles que podrías haber pasado por alto

Detectando fallo de enfriamiento

Alertas de temperatura para tu tranquilidad

Recibe una alerta cuando aumente la temperatura del frigorífico 

Alerta de puerta abierta

Alertas de puerta abierta para tu tranquilidad

Recibe una alerta si la puerta se ha quedado abierta

*Las imágenes de los productos son meramente ilustrativas y pueden diferir del producto real.

Aire acondicionado

La temperatura perfecta gracias al control inteligente

Aire acondicionado LG montado en la pared que expulsa aire frío frente a un fondo de flores amarillas con el texto Primavera.

Sonido de inicio/fin

Alegra el ambiente con diferentes melodías

LG DUALCOOL te trae nuevos sonidos de aviso para personalizar tu aire acondicionado

*El vídeo anterior tiene fines meramente ilustrativos y puede diferir del producto real.

*Se prevé que la gama de modelos aplicables se amplíe y que estos puedan ajustarse en función de consideraciones temporales.

Aire acondicionado inteligente LG con modo de ahorro de energía, mostrado con una aplicación para smartphone que muestra el control de la velocidad del ventilador al 80 %.

Modo Ahorro de Energía

Aire acondicionado que se adapta a tus necesidades

Con el modo ahorro de energía, ajusta la potencia al 80%, 60%o 40% y controla de forma inteligente la velocidad del ventilador y la temperatura para un rendimiento más eficiente

*Las imágenes de los productos son meramente ilustrativas y pueden diferir del producto real.

La manera más inteligente de vivir con LG ThinQ™

ThinQ®, la plataforma para tus electrodomésticos conectados LG, pone el control y la comodidad al alcance de tu mano, para ayudarte a simplificar tu vida y disfrutar de tu hogar

Moderna lavadora LG de carga frontal en un cuarto de baño minimalista con una mesa decorativa junto a ella.

Frigorífico

Más información
Secadora LG de carga frontal colocada en un luminoso lavadero con una cesta de mimbre junto a una gran ventana.

Lavadora

Más información
Una cocina moderna con un frigorífico LG. En la esquina inferior derecha de la imagen se ve un corte del producto.

Secadora

Más información
Aire acondicionado inteligente LG en pared beige sobre aparador de madera con lámpara y decoración en salón moderno.

Aire acondicionado

Más información

*Las imágenes son meramente ilustrativas y pueden diferir del producto real.

*Para utilizar las funciones ThinQ, es necesario instalar la aplicación «LG ThinQ» desde Google Play Store o Apple App Store en su smartphone y conectarse a una red Wi-Fi. La aplicación LG ThinQ está disponible en smartphones compatibles con Android 9.0 o superior e iOS 16.0 o superior. Se requiere conexión de datos del teléfono y Wi-Fi doméstico, así como el registro del producto en LG ThinQ™. 

*Las características y funcionalidades disponibles pueden variar según el modelo y el país.

*Algunas características incluidas en la aplicación ThinQ descargada pueden habilitarse más adelante.

*La compatibilidad con dispositivos domésticos inteligentes compatibles con Alexa y Google Assistant puede variar según el país y la configuración individual de su hogar inteligente.

 

1)Modo de ahorro de energía

-El modo de ahorro de energía solo está disponible a través de la aplicación LG ThinQ y puede tener limitaciones dependiendo del entorno compatible y las condiciones de uso. El ahorro de energía (370,7 kWh → 107,3 kWh) ha sido verificado por el laboratorio interno de LG en condiciones de prueba específicas (modelo: F94X56WHST, IEC 3 kg), y los resultados reales pueden variar en función del uso real.

SEARCH ENGINE BUSINESS SLVENDEDOR AUTORIZADO