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Explora la gama de electrodomésticos de lavandería LG

¿Cómo elegir el electrodoméstico de lavandería que se adapta a tu vida?

Compara y elige el electrodoméstico de lavandería perfecto para tu estilo de vida. Descubre fácilmente las ventajas de Lavadora, Secadora, Lavasecadora y WashTower—y encuentra el que mejor se adapte a ti.

ALL LaundrySummary

A white front-loading washing machine is built into cabinetry, placed next to a laundry basket, with its control panel and circular door visible.
Lavadoras
Las lavadoras LG están disponibles en capacidades que se adaptan a cada hogar.
# 6 Motion DD # TurboWash 360
A white front-loading dryer is built into a wooden enclosure, with neatly arranged towels and bottles on the shelf above.
Secadoras
Las secadoras LG ofrecen un secado rápido, eficiente y suave para ropa siempre cuidada.
# Bomba de calor eléctrica
A white washer-dryer combo is placed beneath a wooden shelf, surrounded by neatly folded towels, baskets, and small decorative items.
Lavasecadoras
Las lavasecadoras LG ahorran espacio al lavar y secar en una sola máquina.
# 6 Motion DD # All-in-one
A black WashTower is installed within a closet unit, surrounded by shelves holding folded towels, clothing, and storage boxes.
LG WashTower™
Una lavadora y secadora que ahorra espacio con controles centralizados para un lavado fácil y eficiente.
# 6 Motion DD # DUAL Inverter Heat Pump
Anterior
Siguiente

All Laundry Lineup

Lavadoras

Las rutinas de lavado pueden ser diferentes en cada hogar, desde cargas pequeñas frecuentes hasta lavados más grandes durante la semana. Las lavadoras apoyan estos diversos ritmos con un rendimiento fiable que mantiene tu flujo constante.

A white front-loading washing machine is placed between white-toned cabinets.
Singles & Couples (8~9kg)
Lavadora compacta para el uso diario — ideal para lavados frecuentes y ligeros, perfecta para espacios reducidos.
# Modelo: F4X7009TBB # Solteros y parejas
A black front-loading washing machine stands beside wood cabinets, with folded towels on a nearby rack.
Medium Family (10~11kg)
Lavadora versátil para cargas mixtas — maneja la colada diaria, ropa de cama y toallas con facilidad.
# Modelo: F4WR7510AGH # Familia media
A white front-loading washer sits beneath a wooden shelf, surrounded by neatly placed towels and decor.
Large Family (13kg)
Lavadora de gran capacidad para lavar menos veces pero más ropa — lava todo de una vez, incluyendo edredones y ropa voluminosa.
# Modelo: F4X7513TWS # Familia grande
Anterior
Siguiente

※ Esta gama se proporciona como referencia a las características clave de la serie. Las especificaciones y opciones reales pueden variar según el modelo.

Singles & Couples
(8~9kg)
Medium
Family (10~11kg)
Large
Family (13kg)

Highlights

Max Wash Capacity (kg)

Las lavadoras suelen tener el mismo tamaño exterior, por lo que es la capacidad del tambor lo que marca la diferencia. Medida en kilogramos, esta cifra indica cuánta ropa cabe en una sola carga de lavado.

9kg

9kg

10kg

10kg

13kg

13kg

6 Motion DD

Esta tecnología reproduce diversos movimientos de lavado a mano mediante un control preciso del motor, asegurando una limpieza profunda pero delicada al adaptar el movimiento del tambor a los distintos tipos de ropa.

6 Motion DD
6 Motion DD
6 Motion DD
Intelligent Care

Intelligent Care representa el "cerebro" de tu lavadora: nuestra tecnología premium AI DD™ utiliza aprendizaje profundo para detectar tanto el peso como la suavidad de los tejidos, seleccionando automáticamente el movimiento óptimo para una protección de las prendas un 18 % superior. Por su parte, el Inverter Direct Drive™ ofrece un rendimiento fiable y silencioso a través del exclusivo sistema de 6 movimientos de LG, garantizando que cada carga sea tratada con el máximo cuidado independientemente del modelo que elijas.

Intelligent Care
Intelligent Care
Intelligent Care
TurboWash™ Technology

La tecnología TurboWash define la velocidad y eficiencia de tu lavado: TurboWash™ 360 utiliza cinco potentes chorros de agua para una limpieza completa a 360 grados en solo 39 minutos con la máxima protección de los tejidos, mientras que el TurboWash™ estándar emplea boquillas de alta presión para reducir significativamente los tiempos de lavado en comparación con los modelos Básicos, que dependen de métodos de lavado tradicionales sin chorros especializados.
1. TurboWash™ 360: "Lavado más rápido en 39 min con multi-spray a 360°"
2. TurboWash™: "Tiempo de lavado reducido con potentes chorros de agua"
3. Básico (sin Turbo): "Rendimiento de lavado estándar"

TurboWash™ 360
TurboWash™ 360
TurboWash™ 360
Energy Efficiency Class (Wash)

Consulta la etiqueta energética de tu lavadora, que muestra una clasificación de la A (mejor) a la G (peor).

A

A

A

A

A

A

Body Color
Acero grafito mate antihuellas
Blanco
Blanco Esencial (Brillante)
Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
600 x 890 x 565

600 x 890 x
565

600 x 850 x 565

600 x 850 x
565

600 x 850 x 615

600 x 850 x
615

ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

LG ThinQ™ transforma tu experiencia de lavado permitiéndote iniciar o controlar los ciclos de lavado de forma remota desde tu smartphone. También te permite descargar nuevos ciclos especializados, hacer seguimiento del consumo energético y cuenta con Smart Diagnosis™ para garantizar que tu lavadora o secadora funcione siempre en óptimas condiciones.

ThinQ (Wi-Fi)
Not available
ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

Features

Detergent Management

La Gestión de Detergente define cómo tu lavadora maneja los productos de limpieza: gracias a la innovadora tecnología de LG, ezDispense™ calcula e inyecta automáticamente la cantidad exacta de detergente según el peso de la ropa para ofrecer la máxima comodidad y el mejor cuidado de los tejidos, mientras que el Dosificador Manual ofrece un enfoque clásico para quienes prefieren medir y añadir su propio detergente en cada lavado.

Manual

EzDispense™
EzDispense™
Steam

LG ofrece soluciones de vapor especializadas para mejorar el cuidado de tus tejidos: TrueSteam™ es una tecnología premium que calienta agua pura a 100 °C para eliminar el 99,9 % de los alérgenos y olores mientras refresca la ropa, mientras que Steam+™ está optimizado para los ciclos de lavado, reduciendo las arrugas hasta en un 30 % y eliminando los alérgenos ocultos, para que tu colada quede higiénicamente limpia y más fácil de planchar.

Truesteam
Truesteam
Truesteam
Water Feed (Hot / Cold)

La Toma de Agua determina si la lavadora calienta el agua por sí misma. La opción "Solo Fría" calienta el agua dentro del tambor, mientras que los modelos con "Caliente y Fría" cuentan con doble entrada para recibir agua caliente directamente de tu grifo.

Solo frío

Solo frío

Solo frío

Solo frío

Solo frío

Solo frío

Max Spin Speed (RPM)

La Velocidad Máxima de Centrifugado indica la rapidez con la que gira el tambor durante el ciclo final de centrifugado, medida en RPM (revoluciones por minuto). Un mayor número de RPM extrae más agua de los tejidos, ayudando a reducir el tiempo total de secado y el consumo energético. Las lavadoras estándar suelen funcionar a 400-500 rpm, mientras que las cargas más pesadas requieren 800-1000 rpm. Las lavadoras LG ofrecen hasta 1400 rpm para un centrifugado potente y eficaz.

1350

1350

1360

1360

1400

1400

Secadoras

La ropa mojada ocupa más espacio, por lo que necesita amplio espacio para secarse rápida y uniformemente. Elegir una secadora que coincida con la capacidad de tu lavadora ayuda a crear una rutina de lavado más eficiente.

A white front-loading dryer is built into cabinetry, with folded towels visible inside the drum.
Singles & Couples (8kg)
Secadora de nivel básico para el uso diario — combina perfectamente con lavadoras compactas para un secado eficiente.
# Modelo: RH80V9AV4N # Solteros y parejas
A black front-loading dryer is installed beneath white cabinetry in a bright laundry space.
Medium Family (9kg)
Secadora de capacidad media para cargas mixtas — seca la colada semanal, toallas y ropa de cama cómodamente.
# Modelo: RHX5009TBB # Familia media
A white front-loading washing machine is installed in a bright laundry room with pastel cabinetry and a window.
Large Family (18kg)
Secadora de gran capacidad para grandes volúmenes — seca prendas voluminosas y cargas completas con menos espera.
# Modelo: RH18U8AVCW # Familia grande
Anterior
Siguiente

※ Esta gama se proporciona como referencia a las características clave de la serie. Las especificaciones y opciones reales pueden variar según el modelo.

Singles & Couples (8kg)
Medium Family (9kg)
Large Family (18kg)

Highlights

Max Dry Capacity (kg)

La capacidad de secado de una lavadora-secadora es generalmente menor que su capacidad de lavado. Esto se debe a que el proceso de secado necesita más espacio en el tambor, permitiendo que el aire caliente circule eficientemente para secar la ropa.

Not available
9kg

9kg

18kg

18kg

Heat Source Type

La Fuente de Calor define la temperatura y el cuidado de tu ciclo de secado. Mientras que los modelos tradicionales con resistencia utilizan aire a alta temperatura que puede dañar los tejidos, la tecnología de Bomba de Calor de LG utiliza un método de deshumidificación a baja temperatura. Esto protege tu ropa de la contracción y los daños, reduciendo significativamente el consumo de energía.

Dual Inverter Compressor™

Dual Inverter Compressor™

Bomba de calor Dual Inverter

Bomba de calor Dual Inverter

Bomba de calor Dual Inverter

Bomba de calor Dual Inverter

DUAL Inverter Heat Pump

La Dual Inverter Heat Pump™ representa lo máximo en rendimiento de secado, utilizando dos cilindros en lugar de uno para comprimir el refrigerante. Este sistema dual ofrece una gama más amplia de velocidades de funcionamiento, permitiendo tiempos de secado significativamente más rápidos y la máxima eficiencia energética al controlar con precisión la potencia necesaria para cada carga.

Not available
AI Dual Inverter
AI Dual Inverter
Energy Efficiency Class (Dry)

Consulta la etiqueta energética de tu lavadora, que muestra una clasificación de la A (mejor) a la G (peor).

Not available
B

B

A+++

A+++

Body Color
Blanca
Acero grafito mate antihuellas
Blanco
Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
600 x 850 x 660

600 x 850 x
660

600 x 850 x 660

600 x 850 x
660

700 x 990 x 820

700 x 990 x
820

ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

LG ThinQ™ transforma tu experiencia de lavado permitiéndote iniciar o controlar los ciclos de lavado de forma remota desde tu smartphone. También te permite descargar nuevos ciclos especializados, hacer seguimiento del consumo energético y cuenta con Smart Diagnosis™ para garantizar que tu lavadora o secadora funcione siempre en óptimas condiciones.

ThinQ (Wi-Fi)
ThinQ (Wi-Fi)
ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

Features

Drying Type

El Tipo de Secado determina cómo tu máquina gestiona la humedad y la instalación. La tecnología de Condensación sin Ventilación de LG recoge el agua en un depósito o desagüe sin necesitar un tubo de evacuación exterior, ofreciendo la flexibilidad de instalar tu secadora en cualquier lugar de tu hogar, a diferencia de los modelos con Ventilación que deben estar conectados a una salida exterior.

Not available
Not available
Not available
Condenser Care

El Cuidado del Condensador define cómo tu secadora mantiene su eficiencia: el Condensador de Limpieza Automática de LG lava automáticamente el condensador con potentes chorros de agua durante cada ciclo para eliminar la acumulación de pelusas, asegurando un rendimiento de secado constante y ahorrándote la molestia de la limpieza manual, mientras que los modelos de Limpieza Manual requieren un mantenimiento físico periódico para evitar la pérdida de rendimiento.

Auto Cleaning

Auto Cleaning

Auto Cleaning

Auto Cleaning

Auto Cleaning

Auto Cleaning

Dual Lint Filter

El Filtro Doble de Pelusas cuenta con un sistema de filtración de dos etapas que captura pelusas y polvo con el doble de eficacia; al minimizar los residuos que llegan a los componentes internos de la secadora, mantiene un rendimiento de secado óptimo y garantiza que tu ropa se mantenga impecable y libre de micro-polvo.

Not available
Dual

Dual

Dual

Dual

Reversible Door

La tecnología de Puerta Reversible te permite cambiar la dirección de apertura de la puerta de la secadora hacia la izquierda o la derecha, asegurando que se adapte perfectamente a la distribución de tu zona de lavado. Esta flexibilidad facilita el traslado de la ropa desde la lavadora y optimiza tu espacio de trabajo, sin importar las limitaciones estructurales de tu hogar.

Reversible Door
Reversible Door
Not available
  • *Todas las imágenes anteriores son simuladas.
  • *Las características pueden variar según el modelo o la capacidad. Consulta la página de cada producto para conocer las especificaciones detalladas.
  • *La compatibilidad con algunas funciones puede variar según la región y el país.
  • *Las imágenes del producto son solo ilustrativas y pueden diferir del producto real.
LG laundry appliance feature cards arranged in 3D on a black background, displaying Inverter Drive, ezDisper, Smart Pairing, Product Dimensions, AI DD, and Energy Efficiency Class.

¿Cómo pueden las características y los términos de los electrodomésticos de lavandería ayudarte a entender rápidamente qué significan?

¿Cómo pueden las características y los términos de los electrodomésticos de lavandería ayudarte a entender rápidamente qué significan? Más información
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