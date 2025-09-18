About Cookies on This Site

Explora la gama de monitores LG

¿Cómo elegir el monitor que se adapta a tus necesidades?

Compara y elige el monitor perfecto para tu estilo de vida. Descubre fácilmente las ventajas de UltraGear, UltraFine, Smart Monitor y UltraWide, y encuentra el que mejor se adapte a ti.

Estilo de vidaResumen

A medida que los estilos de vida y las formas de trabajar siguen evolucionando,
los monitores LG ofrecen experiencias optimizadas, adaptadas a tu propósito y a tu espacio. Explora las características y especificaciones clave de cada modelo de un vistazo y descubre el monitor que se integra perfectamente en tu día a día.

Para juegos

En el gaming, cada segundo cuenta. En esos momentos intensos en los que estás en plena acción, los tiempos de respuesta rápidos y las imágenes fluidas aseguran que no pierdas ningún movimiento. Vive la emoción de estar un paso por delante de tu oponente con imágenes nítidas y vibrantes que dan vida a cada escena del juego, y disfruta de una experiencia fluida sin desgarros ni interrupciones.

Un monitor LG UltraGear en una sala de juegos, mostrando una partida en la pantalla con iluminación LED alrededor del equipo.

※ Esta línea de productos se ofrece como referencia a las características clave de la serie. Las especificaciones y opciones reales pueden variar según el modelo.

UltraGear
UltraGear
UltraGear

Pantalla

Tipología de panel

El panel es la tecnología clave que determina la calidad de imagen de un monitor: los paneles IPS ofrecen amplios ángulos de visión y colores precisos; los VA proporcionan un alto contraste; y los TN destacan por su rápida respuesta. Puedes elegir el tipo de panel que mejor se adapte a tus necesidades.

OLED

OLED

OLED

OLED

OLED

OLED

Tiempo de respuesta

Se refiere a la velocidad de cambio de color en la pantalla; cuanto más rápida sea, más suaves y nítidas serán las imágenes del juego.

0.03 ms

0.03 ms

0.03 ms

0.03 ms

0.03 ms

0.03 ms

Frecuencia de actualización

Las frecuencias de actualización ultrarrápidas ofrecen una imagen fluida durante el juego, permitiéndote reaccionar rápidamente y apuntar con precisión a tu oponente.

165 Hz

165 Hz

240 Hz

240 Hz

480 Hz

480 Hz

Color Gamut

El Color Gamut se refiere a la gama de colores que un monitor puede mostrar. Cuanto más amplia sea la gama, más diversos y precisos serán los colores representados.

DCI-P3 98.5%

DCI-P3 98.5%

DCI-P3 98.5%

DCI-P3 98.5%

DCI-P3 98.5%

DCI-P3 98.5%

HDR

Los colores vibrantes y el brillo llevan la resolución de la pantalla a un nuevo nivel. Disfruta de una calidad de imagen superior con un contraste más definido.

HDR 10

HDR 10

HDR 10

HDR 10

HDR 10

HDR 10

Función gaming

NVIDIA G-SYNC®

NVIDIA G-Sync garantiza una experiencia de juego más fluida al sincronizar la frecuencia de actualización del monitor con la GPU, evitando el desgarro de imagen y las interrupciones.

NVIDIA G-Sync™ Compatible

NVIDIA G-Sync™ Compatible

NVIDIA G-Sync™ Compatible

NVIDIA G-Sync™ Compatible

NVIDIA G-Sync™ Compatible

NVIDIA G-Sync™ Compatible

AMD FreeSync™

AMD FreeSync ofrece imágenes sin desgarros y baja latencia, adaptando dinámicamente la frecuencia de actualización del monitor a la tasa de fotogramas del juego.

AMD FreeSync™ Premium Pro

AMD FreeSync™ Premium Pro

AMD FreeSync™ Premium Pro

AMD FreeSync™ Premium Pro

AMD FreeSync™ Premium Pro

AMD FreeSync™ Premium Pro

Modo Dual

El Modo Dual con certificación VESA te permite cambiar sin interrupciones entre gráficos detallados y juegos de acción rápida. Cambia fácilmente de modo a través del OSD o de LG Switch para optimizar cualquier género de juego.

Modo Dual
Not available
Modo Dual

Diseño

Curvatura

Este diseño curvo se adapta a la línea de visión del usuario, manteniendo una distancia constante entre los ojos y la pantalla para reducir la fatiga ocular y ofrecer ángulos de visión naturales. Los valores más altos proporcionan una curvatura más suave para mayor comodidad, mientras que los valores más bajos ofrecen una curvatura más pronunciada para una inmersión máxima.

800R

800R

800R

800R

flat

flat

Para creativos

Una sola pantalla, infinitas posibilidades para trabajar y disfrutar. El LG Smart Monitor combina la productividad de un monitor de alto rendimiento para el trabajo, la fluidez de una pantalla gaming y la comodidad de un Smart TV, todo en un dispositivo elegante. Con una calidad de imagen vibrante, controles intuitivos y funciones inteligentes, crea un entorno fluido para el multitarea, el entretenimiento y la creatividad. Ya sea que trabajes, veas contenido o crees, se adapta perfectamente a tu estilo de vida.

Un monitor LG UltraFine sobre un escritorio en un estudio de música, mostrando un software de edición de vídeo 3D con colores intensos, junto a una mesa de mezclas y unos auriculares.

※ Esta línea de productos se ofrece como referencia a las características clave de la serie. Las especificaciones y opciones reales pueden variar según el modelo.

UltraFine
UltraFine
UltraFine

Pantalla

Tamaño

Los monitores LG están disponibles en una amplia gama de tamaños, desde 27 hasta 49 pulgadas, para que puedas elegir el tamaño adecuado según tu entorno de juego o trabajo. Cuanto más grande sea la pantalla, más envolvente será la experiencia de juego y más eficiente podrás trabajar.

27

27

31.5

31.5

27

27

Resolución

La resolución se refiere al número de píxeles que componen la imagen en tu pantalla. Cuanto mayor sea la resolución, más nítida y detallada será la imagen.

3,840 x 2,160

3,840 x 2,160

3,840 x 2,160

3,840 x 2,160

3,840 x 2,160

3,840 x 2,160

Relación de contraste

Es una medida de la diferencia de brillo en la pantalla: los valores más altos ofrecen negros más profundos y luces más brillantes. Una relación de contraste alta proporciona una mejor calidad de imagen y es ideal para aplicaciones en las que el color es importante, como ver vídeos o trabajar en diseño.

1,200 : 1

1,200 : 1

1,000 : 1

1,000 : 1

1,200 : 1

1,200 : 1

Tipología de panel

El panel es la tecnología clave que determina la calidad de imagen de un monitor: los paneles IPS ofrecen amplios ángulos de visión y colores precisos; los VA proporcionan un alto contraste; y los TN destacan por su rápida respuesta. Puedes elegir el tipo de panel que mejor se adapte a tus necesidades.

IPS

IPS

IPS

IPS

IPS

IPS

Formato

El formato se refiere a la relación entre la anchura y la altura del marco de la imagen.

16:9

16:9

16:9

16:9

16:9

16:9

Color Gamut

El Color Gamut se refiere a la gama de colores que un monitor puede mostrar. Cuanto más amplia sea la gama, más diversos y precisos serán los colores representados.

DCI-P3 95%

DCI-P3 95%

DCI-P3 95%

DCI-P3 95%

DCI-P3 95%

DCI-P3 95%

HDR

Los colores vibrantes y el brillo llevan la resolución de la pantalla a un nuevo nivel. Disfruta de una calidad de imagen superior con un contraste más definido.

HDR 10

HDR 10

HDR 10

HDR 10

HDR 10

HDR 10

Usabilidad

HDMI
2 x HDMI 2.0

2 x HDMI 2.0

2 x HDMI 2.0

2 x HDMI 2.0

2 x HDMI 2.0

2 x HDMI 2.0

DisplayPort

DisplayPort te permite aprovechar al máximo la potencia de las GPU de nueva generación gracias a su gran ancho de banda. Ofrece una calidad de imagen nítida y fluida, incluso en 4K y con frecuencias de actualización ultraaltas, garantizando una experiencia de juego sin compresión ni retrasos en simulaciones de carreras o juegos FPS de alto rendimiento.

1 x DisplayPort 1.4

1 x DisplayPort 1.4

1 x DisplayPort 1.4

1 x DisplayPort 1.4

1 x DisplayPort 1.4

1 x DisplayPort 1.4

Para usuarios híbridos

Una pantalla más inteligente que une trabajo, ocio y contenido en perfecta armonía. El LG Smart Monitor combina la productividad de un monitor de alto rendimiento para el trabajo, la capacidad de respuesta de una pantalla gaming y la comodidad de un Smart TV, todo en uno. Con paneles intuitivos, funciones inteligentes y un diseño moderno y elegante, ofrece una experiencia optimizada para quienes viven un estilo de vida dinámico y conectado. Su impresionante calidad de imagen y su configuración flexible elevan tu rutina diaria, convirtiendo el multitarea fluido en una parte natural de tu día.

Un monitor LG sobre un escritorio muestra infografías, rodeado de un teclado, una silla de oficina, una lámpara de escritorio, un archivador y pequeñas plantas en un acogedor espacio de trabajo en casa.

※ Esta línea de productos se ofrece como referencia a las características clave de la serie. Las especificaciones y opciones reales pueden variar según el modelo.

Smart Monitor
Smart Monitor
Smart Monitor

Pantalla

Relación de contraste

Es una medida de la diferencia de brillo en la pantalla: los valores más altos ofrecen negros más profundos y luces más brillantes. Una relación de contraste alta proporciona una mejor calidad de imagen y es ideal para aplicaciones en las que el color es importante, como ver vídeos o trabajar en diseño.

1,000 : 1

1,000 : 1

1,000 : 1

1,000 : 1

3,000 : 1

3,000 : 1

Usabilidad

webOS

Recibe actualizaciones completas y disfruta de las ventajas de las funciones y el software más recientes. Galardonado con el premio CES Innovation en la categoría de ciberseguridad, webOS te ofrece tranquilidad al mantener tu privacidad y tus datos protegidos.

webOS
webOS
webOS
Speaker
2 x 5W

2 x 5W

2 x 5W

2 x 5W

2 x 5W

2 x 5W

USB-C Port
3 x USB-C (max. 65W charging power)

3 x USB-C
(max. 65W charging power)

3 x USB-C (max. 90W charging power)

3 x USB-C
(max. 90W charging power)

1 x USB-C (max. 65W charging power)

1 x USB-C
(max. 65W charging power)

Diseño

Altura

Permite ajustar la altura del monitor hacia arriba o hacia abajo, optimizando la posición de la pantalla al nivel de los ojos para reducir la fatiga del cuello y los hombros.

329 mm

329 mm

110 mm

110 mm

Not available
Pivote

Permite girar la pantalla 90 grados en una o ambas direcciones para utilizarla en modo vertical.

-90°

-90°

90°

90°

Not available
Inclinación

Con la posibilidad de inclinar el monitor hacia delante y hacia atrás, puedes ajustar el ángulo de la pantalla para obtener la posición más cómoda para tus ojos.

-20° ~ +50°

-20° ~ +50°

-5° ~ +15°

-5° ~ +15°

-5° ~ +15°

-5° ~ +15°

Giro

Permite girar el monitor de lado a lado, de modo que puedas compartir fácilmente la pantalla con otras personas o ajustar la orientación según tu entorno de trabajo.

-60° ~ +90°

-60° ~ +90°

Not available
Not available

Para trabajar

En tu ajetreada vida de multitarea eficiente, el amplio espacio de la pantalla te permite trabajar con varias ventanas abiertas al mismo tiempo sin sentirte limitado. El diseño ergonómico y curvo, ideal para largas horas de concentración, te permite trabajar con eficiencia y comodidad visual, haciendo que tu jornada laboral y creativa sea más envolvente.

Un monitor LG UltraWide colocado sobre un escritorio en un estudio moderno muestra gráficos 3D coloridos junto a un programa de codificación.

※ Esta línea de productos se ofrece como referencia a las características clave de la serie. Las especificaciones y opciones reales pueden variar según el modelo.

UltraWide
UltraWide
UltraWide

Pantalla

Tamaño

Los monitores LG están disponibles en una amplia gama de tamaños, desde 27 hasta 49 pulgadas, para que puedas elegir el tamaño adecuado según tu entorno de juego o trabajo. Cuanto más grande sea la pantalla, más envolvente será la experiencia de juego y más eficiente podrás trabajar.

49

49

39.7

39.7

38

38

Resolución

La resolución se refiere al número de píxeles que componen la imagen en tu pantalla. Cuanto mayor sea la resolución, más nítida y detallada será la imagen.

5,120 x 1,440

5,120 x 1,440

5,120 x 2,160

5,120 x 2,160

3,840 x 1,600

3,840 x 1,600

Tipología de panel

El panel es la tecnología clave que determina la calidad de imagen de un monitor: los paneles IPS ofrecen amplios ángulos de visión y colores precisos; los VA proporcionan un alto contraste; y los TN destacan por su rápida respuesta. Puedes elegir el tipo de panel que mejor se adapte a tus necesidades.

IPS

IPS

IPS

IPS

IPS

IPS

Usabilidad

Speaker
2 x 10W

2 x 10W

2 x 10W

2 x 10W

2 x 7W

2 x 7W

USB-C Port
1 x USB-C (max. 90W charging power)

1 x USB-C
(max. 90W charging power)

2 x USB-C (max. 96W charging power)

2 x USB-C
(max. 96W charging power)

3 x USB-C (max. 90W charging power)

3 x USB-C
(max. 90W charging power)

DisplayPort

DisplayPort te permite aprovechar al máximo la potencia de las GPU de nueva generación gracias a su gran ancho de banda. Ofrece una calidad de imagen nítida y fluida, incluso en 4K y con frecuencias de actualización ultraaltas, garantizando una experiencia de juego sin compresión ni retrasos en simulaciones de carreras o juegos FPS de alto rendimiento.

1 x DisplayPort 1.4

1 x DisplayPort 1.4

1 x DisplayPort 1.4

1 x DisplayPort 1.4

1 x DisplayPort 1.4

1 x DisplayPort 1.4

USB Hub Ports
2 x USB 3.0(Down) 1 x USB 2.0(Up)

2 x USB 3.0(Down)
1 x USB 2.0(Up)

2 x USB 3.0(Down) 2 x USB 3.0(Up)

2 x USB 3.0(Down)
2 x USB 3.0(Up)

4 x USB 3.0(Down) 1 x USB 3.0(Up)

4 x USB 3.0(Down)
1 x USB 3.0(Up)

Diseño

Curvatura

Este diseño curvo se adapta a la línea de visión del usuario, manteniendo una distancia constante entre los ojos y la pantalla para reducir la fatiga ocular y ofrecer ángulos de visión naturales. Los valores más altos proporcionan una curvatura más suave para mayor comodidad, mientras que los valores más bajos ofrecen una curvatura más pronunciada para una inmersión máxima.

Curve

Curve

Curve

Curve

Curve

Curve

  • *Las funciones pueden variar según el modelo. Consulta la página de cada producto para obtener las especificaciones detalladas.
  • *Las especificaciones pueden variar según el modelo o el tamaño de pantalla.
  • *La disponibilidad de algunas funciones puede variar según la región o el país.
  • *Las imágenes se han simulado para mejorar la comprensión de las funciones y pueden diferir de la experiencia de uso real.
Banner de monitores LG con tarjetas de funciones para tiempo de respuesta, resolución y frecuencia de actualización.

¿Cómo pueden las funciones y los términos del monitor ayudarte a entender rápidamente lo que significan?

¿Cómo pueden las funciones y los términos del monitor ayudarte a entender rápidamente lo que significan? Más información
