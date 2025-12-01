Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Electrodomésticos
Frigoríficos
Lavadoras y Secadoras
Microondas LG Smart inverter
Lavavajillas
Electrodomésticos integrables
Aspiradoras
Servicios Electrodomésticos

Rock Every Occasion with LG

Frigoríficos con garantía de por vida en el compresor 1

El producto más duradero es el más sostenible

Frigoríficos con garantía de por vida en el compresor <sup>1</sup>

 

1. Válido para compras hasta el 31/12/2025. La garantía de por vida del compresor ofrece una cobertura de 30 años en la pieza: 3 años de garantía legal y 27 años de garantía comercial. Se informa de que el periodo de 30 años excede la vida media útil del producto, calculada en 12 años según un estudio realizado por un organismo independiente en el que LGEES no ha participado. Esta garantía únicamente cubre el coste de la pieza, siendo los costes adicionales responsabilidad del cliente. Los términos de esta garantía comercial sobre el compresor (salvo el plazo) son los mismos que los del apartado 5 de la tarjeta de garantía de electrodomésticos en https://www.lg.com/es/soporte/condiciones-de-garantia/. +info https://labuenavidalg.es/lifesgooddays

Imagen que muestraa lavadora, styler, frigorífico y lavavajillas
Compra y ahorra

10% de descuento por la compra de dos productos
Imagen de congelador grande
Frigoríficos de calificación A

Compresores con eficiencia A que permiten ahorrar energía
Imagen de una lavadora
Mismo tamaño, mayor capacidad

Haz coladas más grandes sin necesidad de tener una lavadora más grande
Imagen de la campaña care for what you wear
Cuida tu ropa

Alarga la vida de tu prendas con la gama de lavado LG

Para un hogar eficiente

Esta imagen muestra una descripción detallada de un producto eficiente

Descubre nuestros electrodomésticos eficientes

Descubre nuestros electrodomésticos eficientes
Esta imagen muestra una descripción detallada de un frigorífico

Frigorífico

El frigorífico que permite un uso eficiente de la energía

Más información
Esta imagen muestra una descripción detallada de una lavasecadora

Lavadora

La lavadora que te ahorra energía

Más información
Esta imagen muestra una descripción detallada de una lavasecadora

Secadora

Secadora eficiente

Más información

Te ayudamos a elegir

Imagen que muestra la guía de compra de frigoríficos

Guía de compra de
frigoríficos

Guía de compra de<br> frigoríficos
Imagen que muestra la guía de compra de lavado

Guía de compra de lavado

Guía de compra de lavado

Descubre más sobre LG electrodomésticos

Mejora tu hogar con los electrodomésticos LG. Desde electrodomésticos inteligentes hasta diseños integrados, mejora tu cocina con nuestros frigoríficos congeladores y lavavajillas  o simplifica tu rutina de limpieza con nuestras lavadoras-secadoras y stylers. Nuestros electrodomésticos cuidan de ti, de tu familia y del planeta.

