XBOOM
XBOOM Go
XBOOM La Bestia
XBOOM 360
Altavoces Bluetooth
Altavoces para Fiestas

La bestia

 

LG XBOOM XL9T

 
 

Déjate liar con sus 1000W de potencia

 

Para que nada te pare

 
Déjate liar con sus 1000W de potencia

xboom go

LG XBOOM Go XG9KBK

Bajos potentes, resistente al agua y hasta 24 de batería¹ para que nada te pare

Bajos potentes, resistente al agua y hasta 24 de batería¹ para que nada te pare

xboom 360

LG XBOOM 360 XO2

Sumérgete en una
experiencia de sonido 360º

Disfruta del sonido absoluto en una experiencia envolvente 360°

 

Sumérgete en una<br> experiencia de sonido 360º

¿Por qué elegir LG Soundbar?

Perspectiva aérea del canal central Center Up Firing de LG Soundbar.

LG Soundbar 

La pareja perfecta para tu TV LG

Imagen de un LG TV y una LG Soundbar reproduciendo una actuación musical en una habitación oscura. Gotas blancas que representan ondas sonoras salen disparadas hacia arriba y hacia adelante desde la Soundbar.

WOW Cast

Conexión inalámbrica de máxima calidad(1)

Imagen de un televisor LG TV, una LG Soundbar, unos altavoces traseros y un subwoofer reproduciendo una actuación musical en el salón de una habitación de un rascacielos. Gotas blancas que representan ondas sonoras salen disparadas desde la Soundbar y giran alrededor del sofá y del salón para representar el sonido envolvente. Un subwoofer crea un efecto sonoro desde abajo.

WOW Orchestra

Combina sus altavoces con los de tu TV LG(2)

Imagen de un televisor LG TV y LG Soundbar reproduciendo una actuación musical en un salón. Ondas blancas creadas por gotas representan las ondas de sonido que salen disparadas hacia arriba y hacia adelante desde la Soundbar y del televisor mientras el subwoofer crea un efecto sonoro desde abajo.

WOW Interface

Controla el menú de la barra desde tu TV LG(3)

LG XBOOM 360

Una mujer relajándose con LG XBOOM XO2T con su perro en el sofá.

LG XBOOM 360 XO2T

Sumérgete en una experiencia de sonido 360º

Disfruta del sonido absoluto en una experiencia envolvente 360º

Imagen de un altavoz XO2T con sonido 360°

Auténtico sonido 360°

Disfruta de un sonido equilibrado y potente

LG XBOOM 360 XO2T de pie en la mesa exterior.

Iluminación 360° emocionante

Anima la fiesta con la iluminación 360°

Imagen de un altavoz XBOOM 360 XO2T con clasificación IP54

Resistentes a todo (IP54)

Tu música, donde quieras, cuando quieras.

LG XBOOM

Imagen del XL9T en un ambiente festivo

LG XBOOM XL9T

Déjate liar con sus 1000W de potencia

Para que nada te pare

Déjate liar con sus 1000W de potencia
Imagen del XBOOM que muestra los graves

Altavoz para fiestas

Siente un sonido nítido con graves potentes

Imagen del XBOOM que muestra el Modo Karaoke

Monta tu propio concierto

Convierte tu fiesta en un karaoke con su entrada de micrófono y guitarra

Imagen del XBOOM con un teléfono que muestra la conectividad

Pantalla de LEDs personalizable

Envía mensajes, dibujos y emojis

LG XBOOM Go

Imagen del XG7Q encendido

LG XBOOM Go XG9KBK

Bajos potentes, resistente al agua y hasta 24 de batería¹ para que nada te pare

Bajos potentes, resistente al agua y hasta 24 de batería¹ para que nada te pare
Imagen del XBOOM Go encendido

Sonido potente y nítido

60W de potencia para disfrutar de tu playlist

Imagen del XBOOM Go que muestra una iluminación multicolor

Personaliza la iluminación de tu ambiente

Luz de ambiente personalizada con la APP XBOOM

Imagen del XBOOM Go que demuestra la resistencia al polvo y agua con IP67

Resistencia IP67 ²

Resistencia al agua y al polvo para disfrutar de la música

 

 

²Producto hermético resistente al polvo, protegido contra el contacto y contra la inmersión en agua hasta 1 metro durante un máximo de 30 minutos.  Se recomienda mantener alejado el producto de fuentes de calor y/o agua. 

(¹)Hasta 24 horas de batería teniendo el volumen al 50%, sin activar el modo SoundBoost y sin usar la iluminación LED del altavoz.

 

LG XBOOM Go

Una imagen de XG2T sobre una roca con una cascada.

LG XBOOM GO XG2T

Dale un impulso a tus aventuras diarias

Acompáñanos. Sumérgete en un sonido potente con nuestro altavoz compacto.

Imagen de XG2T sobre una roca con iconos de estándares militares.

Estándares militares

Resistencia militar, diviértete en todas tus aventuras.

Imagen de XG2T sujeta a la bicicleta.

Cordón regulable

Lleva el altavoz contigo y disfruta de música al aire libre

Imagen del altavoz XBOOM Go con Bluetooth IP67 a prueba de agua y polvo

IP67

Perfecto para los amantes de las aventuras al aire libre

Descubre más sobre LG Altavoces

Los altavoces de LG están diseñados para ofrecerte el mejor sonido según tus necesidades. Descubre toda nuestra gama y disfruta de la música como nunca.

Descubre la gama de altavoces LG
SEARCH ENGINE BUSINESS SLVENDEDOR AUTORIZADO