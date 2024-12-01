Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
The woman is outside adjusting the air conditioner in the house with her cell phone.

Descubre los electrodomésticos inteligentes con LG ThinQ

Con la tecnología ThinQ puedes tener tu hogar conectado de forma inteligente a través del wifi 

Descubre los electrodomésticos inteligentes con LG ThinQ Google Play Descubre los electrodomésticos inteligentes con LG ThinQ Apple App Store

Características recomendadas de tu asistente doméstico

Conéctate y controla tus electrodomésticos desde cualquier lugar

Con la aplicación LG ThinQ puedes conectarte fácilmente a tus electrodomésticos como nunca antes lo habías podido hacer. Contrólalo de manera remota aunque estés fuera de casa.

Control simple con asistente de voz

Di exactamente lo que necesitas en voz alta, el altavoz inteligente lo escuchará y comprobará el ciclo para informarte

Mantenimiento eficiente del producto

A través de la aplicación LG ThinQ, comprueba tu electrodoméstico, descarga ciclos nuevos, controla el uso energético y mucho más.

Código QR y teléfono móvil

Ponte en marcha con ThinQ

Gestiona todos tus dispositivos desde un solo lugar, ya sea desde casa, de viaje o descansando en la playa. Presiona el botón más para ver cómo puedes instalar la aplicación.

Hay un teléfono móvil en un suelo redondo con fondo beige y una imagen de electrodomésticos en seis círculos redondos con el teléfono en el centro

Cómo instalar la aplicación LG ThinQ

Paso 1. Descargar la aplicación ThinQ
Busca la aplicación LG ThinQ en Google Play o Apple App Store en tu teléfono.

Paso 2. Iniciar sesión
Inicia sesión con tu cuenta de LG si ya tienes una.

Paso 3. Agregar un dispositivo
¡Genial, has llegado a la página principal de la aplicación LG ThinQ! Ahora solo te queda conectar tu(s) dispositivo(s) LG.

Paso 4. Seleccionar un dispositivo
Selecciona el dispositivo al que quieres conectarte.

Paso 5. ¡Vamos!
Accede a tu(s) dispositivo(s) utilizando la aplicación ThinQ.

El proceso de instalar la aplicación LG ThinQ se explica en las seis pantallas del teléfono

Conexión opcional del altavoz inteligente - Conectar Google Home

1. Abre la aplicación Google Home y presiona «Añadir».
2. Toca + para añadir tus electrodomésticos.
3. Busca LG ThinQ e inicia sesión con la cuenta ThinQ.

AYUDA DE GOOGLE

Conecta Google Home

Conexión opcional del altavoz inteligente - Conectar Amazon Alexa

1. Abre la aplicación Amazon Alexa y ve al menú.
2. Presiona «Skills & Games».
3. Busca LG ThinQ e inicia sesión con la cuenta ThinQ.

AYUDA DE AMAZON

Conecta Amazon Alexa

Registro fácil con un solo paso

Cómo registrar tu dispositivo con el código QR

Paso 1. Haz clic o toca “+ Agregar un dispositivo”
Paso 2. Selecciona “Escanear QR” de las opciones
Paso 3. Escanea el código QR en tu dispositivo
Paso 4. El dispositivo ya está registrado
* Los modelos sin QR pueden registrarse manualmente introduciendo el número de serie

*El escaneo rápido con QR se puede utilizar en los productos con Wi-Fi habilitado y fabricados a partir de enero de 2022.

LG ThinQ Código QR Ubicación

Muestra el frigorífico y la ubicación del adhesivo con el código QR.

Frigorífico

Muestra la vinoteca y la ubicación del adhesivo con el código QR.

Vinoteca

Muestra la torre de lavado y secado y la ubicación del adhesivo con el código QR.

WashTower™

Muestra la lavadora/secadora y la ubicación del adhesivo con el código QR.

Lavadora/secadora

Muestra la Mini Wash1 y la ubicación del adhesivo con el código QR.

Mini Wash1

Muestra la Mini Wash2 y la ubicación del adhesivo con el código QR.

Mini Wash2

Muestra la lavadora con carga superior y la ubicación del adhesivo con el código QR.

Lavadora con carga superior

Muestra el Styler y la ubicación del adhesivo con el código QR.

Styler

Muestra el aspirador y la ubicación del adhesivo con el código QR.

Aspirador

Muestra el robot de limpieza y la ubicación del adhesivo con el código QR.

Robot de limpieza

Muestra el aire acondicionado1 y la ubicación del adhesivo con el código QR.

Aire acondicionado1

Muestra el aire acondicionado2 y la ubicación del adhesivo con el código QR.

Aire acondicionado2

Muestra el aire acondicionado portátil y la ubicación del adhesivo con el código QR.

Aire acondicionado portátil

Muestra el purificador de aire1 y la ubicación del adhesivo con el código QR.

Purificador de aire1

Muestra el purificador de aire2 y la ubicación del adhesivo con el código QR.

Purificador de aire2

Muestra el purificador de aire3 y la ubicación del adhesivo con el código QR.

Purificador de aire3

Muestra el purificador de aire4 y la ubicación del adhesivo con el código QR.

Purificador de aire4

Muestra el purificador de aire5 y la ubicación del adhesivo con el código QR.

Purificador de aire5

Muestra el deshumidificador y la ubicación del adhesivo con el código QR.

Deshumidificador

Muestra la cocina/horno y la ubicación del adhesivo con el código QR.

Cocina/horno

Muestra la encimera y la ubicación del adhesivo con el código QR.

Encimera

Muestra el horno microondas y la ubicación del adhesivo con el código QR.

Horno microondas

Muestra el lavavajillas y la ubicación del adhesivo con el código QR.

Lavavajillas

Muestra el purificador de agua y la ubicación del adhesivo con el código QR.

Purificador de agua

Preguntas frecuentes

Pulsa el botón más para ver las respuestas a las preguntas más populares.

Hay un cuadro de búsqueda en la pantalla resaltado

P. ¿Cómo añado un producto a la aplicación LG ThinQ?

﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿Añade productos a la aplicación ThinQ utilizando la función Agregar.

1. En la pantalla de inicio, toca “+ Agregar un dispositivo” > “Seleccione un dispositivo”
Pulsa el botón “Agregar un dispositivo” en la pantalla de inicio y toca “Selecciona un dispositivo”
2. Selecciona el producto de la lista de productos.
A continuación, sigue las instrucciones de la pantalla. Selecciona el icono del producto.

 

*La pantalla mostrada en las instrucciones puede diferir de la que muestre la aplicación real. La disponibilidad de productos y servicios puede variar según los modelos, la región/país de residencia, o la versión de los productos o aplicación.

image

P. Intento añadir un aire acondicionado pero aparece un mensaje que dice la contraseña de red de “LG_AC_~~~” no es correcta

Para el nombre de red “LG_AC_XXXX”, Introduce los cuatro últimos caracteres “XXXX” del nombre de red dos veces y sin espacio en el campo de la contraseña.
Las contraseñas distinguen entre mayúsculas y minúsculas, así que vuelve a intentarlo otra vez introduciendo exactamente las mayúsculas y las minúsculas.
Pantalla para introducir la contraseña Wi-Fi.

 

*Ten en cuenta que para los iPhones, es posible que la función que pone en mayúsculas automáticamente la primera letra de una entrada o la primera palabra después de un punto esté activada.
*La pantalla mostrada en las instrucciones puede diferir de la que muestre la aplicación real. La disponibilidad de productos y servicios puede variar según los modelos, la región/país de residencia, o la versión de los productos o aplicación.

image

P. Intento añadir un producto pero me aparece una imagen del router con un mensaje que dice “Sin conexión de red”

- Antes de añadir un producto a ThinQ, comprueba que tu teléfono está correctamente conectado a internet.
Si sigues experimentando problemas al conectarte a internet, comprueba la conexión del router
- Este mensaje puede aparecer Si el router está demasiado lejos. Si no puedes acercar el router, instala un amplificador de Wi-Fi e inténtalo de nuevo.
- Vuelve a intentarlo después de desenchufar o restablecer el router.

 

*Si no puedes continuar al siguiente paso para añadir tu producto, cierra la aplicación y vuelve a ejecutarla.
*La pantalla mostrada en las instrucciones puede diferir de la que muestre la aplicación real. La disponibilidad de productos y servicios puede variar según los modelos, la región/país de residencia, o la versión de los productos o aplicación.

image

LG ThinQ productos para ti

Los electrodomésticos compatibles con LG ThinQ se han diseñado para adaptarse a tus necesidades y ayudarte en tu día a día.

Navega a continuación para descubrir productos LG ThinQ que mejorarán tu vida.

