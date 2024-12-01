We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Productos Similares
Outlet Portátiles
El producto outlet LG es producto revisado y acondicionado para su perfecto uso proveniente de liquidaciones de stock, devoluciones comerciales, material de exposición o cajas deterioradas.
Garantía Legal de 3 años y 3 meses de garantía extra al registrar tu producto.