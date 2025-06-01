Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
El video muestra al huésped disfrutando de una película, escuchando música y saboreando el desayuno en una casa hanok, todo con la tecnología de LG.

Blog LG I Junio

Escapada mágica a un Hanok

Acompaña un día especial entre una pareja que dirige una casa de huéspedes y el viajero que llega a descubrir ese acogedor lugar.

Oferta especial

02/06/2025 ~ 30/06/2025

Vive la tranquilidad de la casa de huéspedes de Seung y Hyuk y aproveche hasta un 5% de descuento exclusivo con Monthly LG.

5%

de descuento

Código del cupón

BLOGLG5

Una vista de una casa de huéspedes hanok.

Al final de un callejón silencioso en Seúl, se esconde un hanok: una pequeña casa tradicional coreana convertida en un acogedor hospedaje por una pareja local. Aunque los alrededores de la ciudad están llenos de escapadas de un día y rincones tranquilos, esta joya escondida ofrece algo distinto: un refugio auténtico lejos del bullicio urbano. Con cada llegada, los anfitriones barren el suelo y preparan té diez minutos antes, en un ritual sencillo pero lleno de intención. Así reciben a cada huésped: con calidez, cuidado y una bienvenida que se siente como hogar.

"Hemos tratado de preservar la belleza histórica del hanok mientras nos aseguramos de que los huéspedes no sientan las cargas de alojarse en un edificio antiguo. Tratamos de centrarnos en equilibrar la tradición y la comodidad."

Hoy, te invitamos a explorar el mundo del hanok de Seung y Hyuk y el tiempo especial que compartieron con uno de los muchos visitantes que han buscado las pintorescas de este espacio.

Conoce a los anfitriones

 

"¡Hola! Somos Seung y Hyuk, y hemos estado administrando nuestra casa de huéspedes hanok durante dos años."

“Crecí visitando el hanok de mi abuela, así que siempre sentí un cariño especial por las casas tradicionales coreanas. Cuando encontramos esta, supimos de inmediato que debía ser parte de nuestra historia. Más que ofrecer un lugar donde dormir, queremos que nuestros huéspedes vivan la belleza y el encanto atemporal de Corea.”

Los anfitriones se encuentran frente a la casa de huéspedes Hanok.

Una cálida bienvenida que llena el silencio

 

La invitada de hoy es una viajera solitaria de EE.UU. que busca un descanso tranquilo en la ciudad.

"Cuando los huéspedes llegan por primera vez, queremos que sientan esa calma serena que solo ofrece la naturaleza, y que el tiempo empiece a fluir más despacio. En la sala de estar, solemos poner versiones de canciones de K-pop interpretadas con instrumentos tradicionales, a través del televisor y la barra de sonido. Es nuestra forma de ayudarles a conectar con el ambiente desde el primer momento."

En la sala de estar, la tecnología se integra de forma natural con el encanto del hanok. La música suave se desliza desde la pantalla y los altavoces, rebotando entre las vigas de madera y envolviendo todo el espacio en una atmósfera tranquila.

Un invitado está sentado frente a un LG OLED TV leyendo un libro.

Una experiencia cinematográfica especial

 

Cuando se pone el sol, la luz suave y el sonido del viento convierten el porche de madera en un lugar perfecto para ver una película al aire libre.

"Uno de los rincones más especiales de la casa es el patio interior. Cuando el clima acompaña, organizamos proyecciones al aire libre para los huéspedes. Es un momento que refleja perfectamente el espíritu del hanok."

"Sentí que veía la película por primera vez, aunque ya la conocía. Supongo que es porque este lugar tiene algo muy especial."  – Huésped

Un invitado ve una película proyectada en una pantalla con CineBeam

Desayuno con una dosis de serenidad

 

"Por las mañanas preparamos un desayuno simple y ligero para nuestros huéspedes. Suelen ser batidos de frutas y verduras, yogur, y les dejamos una olla con instrucciones para que puedan preparar nurungji ellos mismos. Es una manera tranquila de empezar el día, con un toque casero."

Nuestros anfitriones preparan un desayuno sencillo con ingredientes frescos, guardados en su frigorífico LG. La invitada de hoy lo disfruta en una habitación con vista al exterior, gracias a las amplias ventanas del hanok. Aquí, el desayuno no solo alimenta el cuerpo, también reconforta el alma.

Un anfitrión está sirviendo el desayuno a un invitado.

Una cálida despedida de una estancia especial

 

Pronto, es hora de que nuestra invitada se vaya.

La playlist que la recibió, la película que vio en el patio del hanok y ese desayuno simple pero especial... Todo quedó grabado en su memoria. Mientras recorre el hanok por última vez, sus pasos son suaves, cargados de recuerdos. Su viaje en solitario terminó sintiéndose como unas pequeñas vacaciones en familia.

La anfitriona abraza a la invitada mientras se despiden.
Un vistazo alrededor de la casa de huéspedes hanok.

Hablan distintos idiomas, pero en las miradas finales que comparte con los anfitriones se siente un respeto que no necesita traducción.

 

Es hora de que nuestra invitada continúe viajando por el mundo y de que nuestra pareja se prepare para dar la bienvenida a su próximo visitante.

Mis favoritos del hogar de LG

*Este video es solo para fines ilustrativos y puede diferir del producto real.

LinearCooling™

Mantenemos frescos los ingredientes de temporada, como frutas y verduras.

Ligero y portátil

Movilidad y facilidad de uso perfectas para todas tus necesidades de entretenimiento.

WOW Synergy

Imágenes realistas y sonido armonioso para experiencias inmersivas similares a las del cine.

Oferta especial

02/06/2025 ~ 30/06/2025

Vive la tranquilidad de la casa de huéspedes de Seung y Hyuk y aproveche hasta un 5% de descuento exclusivo con Monthly LG.

5%

de descuento

Código del cupón

BLOGLG5

Mejora tu experiencia de vida

Más lecturas Monthly LG

Operation Überraschung für Mama

Operación Sorpresa para Mamá

Descubre más
Renueva la decoración de tu hogar para la primavera

Renueva la decoración de tu hogar para la primavera

Descubre más
Soluciones Más Inteligentes Mejor Equilibrio

Soluciones Más Inteligentes Mejor Equilibrio

Descubre más
SEARCH ENGINE BUSINESS SLVENDEDOR AUTORIZADO