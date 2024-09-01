Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

¡Unidades limitadas que vuelan!

Aprovecha el Black Friday con grandes ofertas en Tecnología LG

5% dto adicional en el pago

00 Día 00 Hora 00 Minute 00 Second
Aprovecha el Black Friday con grandes ofertas en Tecnología LG ¡Descubre nuestros destacados!

5% dto en tu primera compra 10% dto por la compra de 2 o más productos(2) (5% primera compra + 5% extra)

Innovación Life’s Good

5% dto en tu primera
compra
10% dto comprando
dos productos

¡Selecciona los descuentos en el pago!

aplazame

Financiación sin intereses

Paga poco a poco tus compras hasta 12 meses al 0% TAE*

Hasta el 31 de diciembre

Paga poco a poco tus compras hasta 12 meses al 0% TAE* Términos y condiciones

Recomendados para ti

Outlet

Outlet

Hasta un 50% dto en unidades limitadas

Outlet Más información
Asistente LG

Agentes Expertos para ti

Descuentos exclusivos y soporte para tu compra 

Agentes Expertos para ti Más información
Hazte miembro

Hazte miembro

Disfruta las ventajas de comprar en LG.

Hazte miembro Más información
 

Información adicional sobre los claims

1.Válido para compras entre el 01/09/2024 y 31/10/2024.
Frigoríficos:  La garantía de por vida del compresor ofrece una cobertura de 30 años en la pieza: 3 años de garantía legal y 27 años de garantía comercial. Se informa de que el periodo de 30 años excede la vida media útil del producto, calculada en 12 años según un estudio realizado por un organismo independiente en el que LGEES no ha participado. Esta garantía únicamente cubre el coste de la pieza, siendo los costes adicionales responsabilidad del cliente. Los términos de esta garantía comercial sobre el compresor (salvo el plazo) son los mismos que los del apartado 5 de la tarjeta de garantía de electrodomésticos en https://www.lg.com/es/soporte/condiciones-de-garantia/. +info https://labuenavidalg.es/lifesgooddays
Lavadoras: La garantía de por vida del motor ofrece una cobertura de 30 años en la pieza: 3 años de garantía legal y 27 años de garantía comercial. Se informa de que el periodo de 30 años excede la vida media útil del producto, calculada en 11 años según un estudio realizado por un organismo independiente en el que LGEES no ha participado. Esta garantía únicamente cubre el coste de la pieza, siendo los costes adicionales responsabilidad del cliente. Los términos de esta garantía comercial sobre el motor (salvo el plazo) son los mismos que los del apartado 5 de la tarjeta de garantía de electrodomésticos en https://www.lg.com/es/soporte/condiciones-de-garantia/. +info https://labuenavidalg.es/lifesgooddayss

SEARCH ENGINE BUSINESS SLVENDEDOR AUTORIZADO