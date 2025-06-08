Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

LG OLED: innovación sin límites

*Fuente: Omdia: Unit shipments, 2013-2024. Nº1 según unidades vendidas entre 2013-2024. LG Electronics no ha intervenido en la realización de este estudio. Visite https://www.omdia.com/ para más información. 

Conoce la innovación que se encuentra en el cerebro de cada televisor LG OLED

El procesador perfecto para LG OLED, el más potente de LG, aún más inteligente.

El procesador 4K más potente de LG, ahora más inteligente, preparado para incorporar todas las novedades de la IA, que maximiza la calidad de imagen y sonido.

 

Consulta nuestros mejores OLED TV

Se muestra la evolución de cada procesador Alpha AI Processor desde 2018 hasta la actualidad. El texto incrustado muestra la innovación o actualización del procesador que se introdujo por año, finalizando con la más reciente, hiperpersonalización basada en 1600 millones de puntos de datos de imagen y 40 millones de puntos de datos de sonido.

*Las especificaciones pueden variar según el modelo.

Disfruta del único negro puro de LG OLED, ahora con el único
blanco puro

Disfruta del máximo realismo y el contraste infinito del único negro puro, ahora con el único blanco puro. Los únicos con un cuarto subpíxel blanco, capaz de crear el único blanco puro.

LG OLED TV montado en pared. En la pantalla se ve una cadena montañosa contra un cielo nocturno lleno de estrellas. La pantalla está dividida por la mitad. En un extremo, etiquetado como Non Perfect Black (negro no perfecto), los colores son apagados y grises, las estrellas apenas son visibles. En el otro extremo, la pantalla etiquetada como Perfect Black (Negro perfecto), los negros son profundos y oscuros, las estrellas son brillantes y blancas, lo que da como resultado una imagen muy agradable con un alto contraste.

Negro puro

El único negro puro de LG OLED está certificado

por UL y ofrece
niveles de negro real para mejorar
el brillo y contraste percibido, ya sea
que haya luz u oscuridad a tu alrededor.

*La pantalla LG OLED está verificada por UL para ofrecer un negro perfecto según las mediciones del estándar IDMS 11.5 Ring-light Reflection, basado en la típica iluminación de un entorno interior (de 200 lux a 500 lux).
*El funcionamiento puede variar según la luz ambiental y el entorno.

Un loro muy colorido en ultra alta definición ante un fondo negro. A su alrededor, se pueden ver una gotas de agua suspendidas en el aire. La imagen muestra como Perfect Color hace que cada una de las tonalidades del cuerpo del loro sea vibrante y vívida. El fondo oscuro con gotas de agua demuestra que la pantalla está libre de reflejos. Se pueden ver los diferentes logotipos de las certificaciones de UL y de Intertek. En referencia a que garantiza 100% Color Fidelity, 100% Color Volume y una pantalla libre de reflejos. También se puede leer el texto ”comprueba la certificación Perfect Color”.

100% volumen de color y 100% fidelidad de color (1)

El 100% de Volumen de Color aumenta la riqueza de matices,

mientras que el 100% de Fidelidad de Color conserva los

tonos sin distorsión, sin importar la iluminación de la estancia.

*Los modelos OLED M5 de 83/77/65 pulgadas y OLED G5 de 83/77/65/55 pulgadas cuentan con “Reflection Free”.
*Los OLED TV de 2025 cuentan con “100% Color Fidelity” y “100% Color Volume a DCI-P3”.
*La pantalla LG OLED está verificada por UL para un color perfecto medido según el estándar IDMS 11.5.
*Según la verificación independiente de Intertek, 100% Color Volume hace referencia al funcionamiento de la pantalla y es equivalente o superior a DCI-P3 en comparación con la opción estándar de Color Volume.
*La pantalla LG OLED está certificada por Intertek Color Fidelity al 100 %, según lo establecido por las medidas estándar de CIE DE2000, con 125 patrones de color.
*La reflectancia de la pantalla está determinada por el valor SCI (Specular Component Included) a 550 nm según una evaluación independiente de Intertek.
*La pantalla LG OLED tiene menos del 1 % de reflejos según una medición de Intertek.

Los mejores cineastas
eligen LG OLED

Nuestros televisores LG OLED cumplen con los estándares cinematográficos más exigentes. Descubre por qué reconocidos profesionales del sector eligen personalmente la innovación y la calidad de LG OLED.

El cineasta estadounidense Sean Baker habla sobre lo que le gusta de los LG OLED TV. Su cita está resaltada, los negros son intensos. En general, se trata de una imagen increíble.

Sean Baker

Entrevista a la directora de fotografía Natasha Braier sobre por qué elige LG OLED TV. Su cita está resaltada, eso se debe principalmente a que solo LG OLED representa los colores que pretendía con un espectro rico.

Natasha Braier

El colorista profesional Walter Volpatto habla sobre la reproducción del color de los LG OLED TV. Su cita está resaltada, esto permite una reproducción detallada del color y la conservación del contraste tal y como lo concibió el creador.

Walter Volpatto

El director de fotografía Ed Grau habla sobre LG OLED Perfect Black. Su cita está resaltada, como alguien que presta mucha atención a las zonas oscuras al filmar, me impresionó mucho la representación del LG OLED en Perfect Black.

Edu Grau

El director de fotografía estadounidense Chris Blauvelt habla de las propiedades antirreflejantes de la pantalla del LG OLED TV. Su cita está resaltada, fue genial ver la verdadera oscuridad de la imagen sin ningún reflejo. También me gustó la función de Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro.

Chris Blauvelt

La directora de fotografía Amy Vincent comparte sus impresiones sobre el LG OLED TV. Su cita está resaltada, me impresionó lo bien que el LG OLED capturó los tonos y las curvas de las zonas oscuras.

Amy Vincent

El colorista de Los Ángeles John Daro habla sobre la función Perfect Black de los LG OLED TV. Su cita está resaltada, Perfect Black fue realmente casi perfecto. Pude experimentar niveles de negro muy oscuros y extremos.

John Daro

El director de fotografía Tim S. Kang habla sobre su experiencia con la calidad de imagen de un LG OLED TV. Su cita está resaltada, pude ver con mis propios ojos que LG OLED es el mejor en la representación del negro, preservando hasta los detalles más pequeños.

Tim S. Kang

El director de cine surcoreano Na Hong-Jin habla sobre su experiencia viendo cine en un LG OLED TV. Su cita está resaltada, sentí que mostraba las condiciones originales en las que se rodó la película.

Na Hong-jin

La nueva generación de televisores LG TV con IA

Completa la experiencia con el mando Magic Remote con IA

Controla tu televisor fácilmente con el mando Magic Remote: ¡No necesitarás ningún otro dispositivo adicional! Cuenta con puntero inalámbrico y una rueda de desplazamiento. Señala y clica para usarlo como un puntero inalámbrico o háblale para activar los comandos de voz.

*El diseño, la disponibilidad y las funciones del mando a distancia AI Magic Remote pueden variar según la región y el idioma admitido, incluso para el mismo modelo.
*Es posible que se requiera de una conexión a internet para utilizar algunas de las funciones.
*El reconocimiento de voz AI Voice Recognition está disponible solamente en países que admiten PNL en su idioma nativo.
*El mando a distancia AI Magic Remote deberá comprarse por separado dependiendo del tamaño y modelo del televisor o de la región de compra.

Interfaz webOS de LG con el AI Magic Remote en primer plano. Las miniaturas de la interfaz de usuario muestran recomendaciones de contenido personalizadas de AI Voice ID.
Primer plano de una pantalla de televisor LG QNED TV que muestra cómo funciona la búsqueda con IA. Se abre una pequeña ventana de chat que muestra la consulta del usuario sobre los partidos de deporte que están disponibles. AI search responde por chat y muestra miniaturas de los diferentes tipos de contenidos disponibles. También aparece un mensaje para preguntarle a Microsoft Copilot.
En la pantalla de un televisor LG QNED TV se muestra contenido de ciencia ficción. En la pantalla se puede ver la interfaz de AI Chatbot. El usuario envía un mensaje al chatbot indicando que la pantalla está muy oscura. El chatbot le ofrece una solución a su consulta. Toda la escena está dividida por la mitad. Un lado está más oscuro y el otro más brillante para mostrar cómo AI Chatbot ha resuelto automáticamente el problema del usuario.
Una familia de cuatro miembros está reunida frente a un televisor LG AI TV. La persona que sostiene el mando a distancia está rodeada por un círculo con su nombre. Esto demuestra cómo AI Voice ID reconoce la firma de voz de cada usuario. La interfaz webOS muestra cómo la IA cambia automáticamente de cuenta y recomienda contenido personalizado.
Primer plano de una pantalla de televisor LG QNED TV que muestra cómo funciona la búsqueda con IA. Se abre una pequeña ventana de chat que muestra la consulta del usuario sobre los partidos de deporte que están disponibles. AI search responde por chat y muestra miniaturas de los diferentes tipos de contenidos disponibles. También aparece un mensaje para preguntarle a Microsoft Copilot.
En la pantalla de un televisor LG QNED TV se muestra contenido de ciencia ficción. En la pantalla se puede ver la interfaz de AI Chatbot. El usuario envía un mensaje al chatbot indicando que la pantalla está muy oscura. El chatbot le ofrece una solución a su consulta. Toda la escena está dividida por la mitad. Un lado está más oscuro y el otro más brillante para mostrar cómo AI Chatbot ha resuelto automáticamente el problema del usuario.

AI Voice ID

LG AI Voice ID conoce la voz única de cada usuario y ofrece recomendaciones personalizadas en cuando lo enciendes y le hablas.

AI Search

Pregúntale cualquier cosa al televisor. La IA integrada reconoce tu voz y te ofrece recomendaciones personalizadas. También puedes obtener resultados y soluciones con Microsoft Copilot.

AI Chatbot

Interactúa con AI Chatbot a través del mando Magic Remote y soluciona todo, desde configurar los ajustes a resolver un problema. La IA comprende las intenciones del usuario y proporciona soluciones.

*AI Voice ID puede mostrar contenido reducido o limitado según la región y la conectividad de la red.
*Voice ID está disponible en televisores OLED, QNED, NanoCell y UHD lanzados a partir de 2024 y puede variar según la región o país.
*Funciona exclusivamente en las aplicaciones compatibles con la cuenta Voice ID.
*AI Search está disponible en televisores OLED, QNED, NanoCell y UHD lanzados a partir de 2024.
*En Estados Unidos y Corea, AI Search usa el modelo LLM.
*AI Chatbot está disponible solamente en países que admiten PNL en su idioma nativo.
*AI Chatbot puede vincularse a servicios de atención al cliente.
*Es posible que se requiera de una conexión a internet para utilizar algunas de las funciones.

El mando a distancia AI Magic Remote de LG está delante de una pantalla LG TV. En la pantalla aparece un saludo personalizado de LG AI con palabras clave personalizadas basadas en el historial de búsqueda y visualización del usuario. Junto al mando a distancia hay un ícono y una etiqueta que muestran cómo se puede acceder fácilmente a la funcionalidad AI Concierge con tan solo presionar brevemente el botón AI.
La pantalla de un usuario está pasando por el proceso de personalización de AI Picture Wizard. Una de las opciones aparece resaltada como si el usuario ya hubiera hecho su elección.
La pantalla de un usuario está pasando por el proceso de personalización de AI Sound Wizard. Cuadrícula de diferentes iconos de clips de sonido. Una de las opciones aparece resaltada como si el usuario ya hubiera hecho su elección.
El mando a distancia AI Magic Remote de LG está delante de una pantalla LG TV. En la pantalla aparece un saludo personalizado de LG AI con palabras clave personalizadas basadas en el historial de búsqueda y visualización del usuario. Junto al mando a distancia hay un ícono y una etiqueta que muestran cómo se puede acceder fácilmente a la funcionalidad AI Concierge con tan solo presionar brevemente el botón AI.
La pantalla de un usuario está pasando por el proceso de personalización de AI Picture Wizard. Se muestra una serie de imágenes con las selecciones del usuario resaltadas. Aparece un icono de carga y se muestra la imagen de un paisaje que va mejorando de izquierda a derecha.
La pantalla de un usuario está pasando por el proceso de personalización de AI Sound Wizard. Se seleccionan una serie de iconos de clips de sonido. En la imagen se puede ver una animación de ondas sonoras que representan el sonido personalizado que emiten un cantante de jazz y un saxofonista.

AI Concierge

Al presionar brevemente el botón AI de tu mando a distancia se activará AI Concierge que ofrece palabras clave y recomendaciones personalizadas según tu historial de búsqueda y visualización.

AI Picture Wizard

Los más avanzados algoritmos aprenden sobre tus preferencias analizando 1.600 millones de posibles imágenes. Tu televisor crea la imagen perfecta para ti basándose en tus elecciones.

AI Sound Wizard

Elije el tipo de audio que más te guste de entre una selección de clips de sonido. AI crea un perfil de sonido hecho a medida según tus preferencias de entre 40 millones de parámetros.

*Los menús y aplicaciones compatibles con AI Concierge pueden variar según el país.
*Los menús de AI Concierge pueden variar dependiendo de la fecha de lanzamiento.
*Las recomendaciones de palabras clave de AI Concierge varía según la aplicación y la hora del día.

Experimenta el futuro de la televisión, donde la innovación se une a la perfección

Primer televisor verdaderamente inalámbrico
OLED TV con
transferencia de
vídeo y audio
inalámbrica 4K
de 144Hz.

Nuestra Zero Connect Box transmite imágenes 4K
con calidad visual sin pérdidas y baja latencia.
Elimina el desorden de cables y disfruta de diversos
 contenidos sin los inconvenientes de
las complicadas configuraciones por cable.

Tres salas de estar diferentes con un televisor True Wireless LG que muestra lo despejado que está el espacio sin necesidad de cables. La Zero Connect Box también se ve perfectamente guardada, casi oculta a la vista.

*El primer televisor inalámbrico 144Hz del mundo, en comparación con los televisores tradicionales que tienen un sintonizador para la radiodifusión.
*4K 144Hz se aplica a OLED M5 de 83/77/65 pulgadas. Otros modelos True Wireless ofrecen una tasa de refresco de 120Hz.
*Sin pérdidas visuales según los resultados de pruebas internas con ISO/IEC 29170-2 con rendimientos reales dependiendo de ajustes, condiciones del entorno y uso. 
*El módulo de conexión inalámbrico Zero Connect Box debe instalarse a un nivel inferior al receptor inalámbrico del televisor.
*La ubicación de la Zero Connect Box en un armario puede resultar en interferencia de la señal dependiendo del material y el grosor del armario.
*Los dispositivos deben conectarse mediante un cable de conexión al módulo de conexión inalámbrico Zero Connect Box.
*Se requiere utilizar la conexión de cable de alimentación para la pantalla de televisión y la caja Zero Connect Box.
*Al realizar la compra, los clientes recibirán la Zero Connect Box de LG OLED evo o LG OLED Signature.

 

Primer televisor
OLED transparente verdaderamente inalámbrico con transferencia de
vídeo y audio
inalámbrica 4K

LG SIGNATURE OLED T redefine qué
es posible, con una experiencia de
visualización impresionante.

Diferentes espacios con un televisor Signature OLED T de LG. En cada uno de ellos, la televisión está en modo transparente, mostrando cómo los contenidos visuales de T-Contents se mezclan con la realidad. En una de las escenas, también se ve la barra de información que muestra la fecha, la hora y la temperatura.

*4K 144Hz se aplica a OLED M5 de 83/77/65 pulgadas. Otros modelos True Wireless ofrecen una tasa de refresco de 120Hz.
*La ubicación de la Zero Connect Box en un armario puede resultar en interferencia de la señal dependiendo del material y el grosor del armario.
*El módulo de conexión inalámbrico Zero Connect Box debe instalarse a un nivel inferior al receptor inalámbrico del televisor.
*Los dispositivos deben conectarse mediante un cable de conexión al módulo de conexión inalámbrico Zero Connect Box.
*Se requiere utilizar la conexión de cable de alimentación para la pantalla de televisión y la caja Zero Connect Box.
*Al realizar la compra, los clientes recibirán la Zero Connect Box de LG OLED evo o LG OLED Signature.
*El primer televisor transparente del mundo, en comparación con los televisores tradicionales que tienen un sintonizador para la radiodifusión.
*La transparencia del producto determinada por pruebas internas es del 43 %, esto puede variar en función del entorno y las condiciones de uso reales.

Elevando el ARTE con tecnología LG OLED

ARTistas de renombre eligen LG OLED como su lienzo digital 

Nuestra innovación sin fin se expande incluso al mundo del ARTE. Con LG OLED, artistas de todo el mundo se inspiran para crear experiencias únicas con la tecnología de nuestra pantalla y una excelencia visual sin igual.

La exposición de arte de Suh Se Ok x LG OLED se muestra con una cita de Suh Do Ho, uno de los artistas, la singularidad de un lienzo digital transparente me llamó la atención de inmediato. El LG Signature OLED T también es visible. También se pueden ver breves descripciones sobre el artista y Frieze Seoul 2024.

FRIEZE SEOUL 2024

Frieze Seoul es una feria de arte de reconocimiento
internacional sobre arte contemporáneo a la que
acuden 100 de las galerías de arte más
influyentes de todo Asia.

Se presenta la exposición Shepard Fairey x LG OLED. Se pueden ver descripciones de Frieze Los Ángeles 2024 y sobre el artista. También se ve LG OLED evo AI. La cita de Shepard Fairey está resaltada, quería colaborar con LG OLED porque la resolución de la pantalla es increíble. La traducción de los colores es verdaderamente muy sofisticada.

FRIEZE LOS
ANGELES 2024

Frieze Los Angeles una celebración de
arte contemporáneo sobre la cultura
dinámica de Los Angeles y a aportación
global de la región a las artes visuales.

Se muestra la exposición del artista Six N. Five con LG OLED TV. Se puede ver una breve descripción del artista y del evento Frieze New York 2023. La cita de Six N. Five está resaltada, la pantalla brillante, los colores precisos y la relación de contraste infinita del LG OLED TV despiertan la imaginación sin límites del artista. También se muestra el LG OLED evo TV.

FRIEZE NEW YORK 2023

Frieze New York reúne las galerías
de arte más importantes del mundo para
mostrar obras ambiciosas de artistas pioneros. Es una oportunidad
de conocer nuevo talento
y algunas de las figuras más importantes.

Innovación LG OLED en el CES a través de los años

Se presentan diferentes exhibiciones e instalaciones de LG OLED en el CES. Abarca CES 2022, CES 2023, CES 2024 y CES 2025.

LG OLED TV con una colorida obra de arte abstracta en su pantalla y el procesador Alpha 11 AI Processor Gen2 resaltado detrás de ella. Del procesador salen luces brillantes y el televisor muestra su tecnología avanzada. También puede verse el distintivo “World's No. 1 OLED TV for 12 Years”.

Conoce nuestra OLED TV más avanzada

Conoce nuestra OLED TV más avanzada Más información

*Fuente: Omdia: Unit shipments, 2013-2024. Nº1 según unidades vendidas entre 2013-2024. LG Electronics no ha intervenido en la realización de este estudio. Visite https://www.omdia.com/ para más información. 

Compara los TV LG OLED y encuentra el que te encaja

Compara fácilmente características para elegir el mejor televisor para ti.

Table Caption
Features OLED M5 OLED G5 OLED C5
Imagen de producto LG OLED M5
OLED M5
Imagen de producto LG OLED G5
OLED G5
Imagen de producto LG OLED C5
OLED C5
Pantalla LG SIGNATURE OLED (97 pulg.), LG OLED evo (83,77,65 pulg.) LG OLED evo LG OLED evo
Tamaño Hasta 97 pulg. (97,83,77,65) Hasta 97 pulg. (97,83,77,65,55,48 pulg.) Hasta 83 pulg. (83,77,65,55,48,42 pulg.)
Procesador alpha 11 AI Processor Gen2 alpha 11 AI Processor Gen2 alpha 9 AI Processor Gen8
AI Brightness Control Brightness Booster Ultimate (83,77,65 pulg.), Brightness Booster Max (97 pulg.) Brightness Booster Ultimate (83,77,65,55 pulg.), Brightness Booster Max (97,48 pulg.) Brightness Booster (83,77,65,55 pulg.)
Color El único negro puro El único negro puro El único negro puro
AI Picture AI Super Upscaling, OLED Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro, AI Director Processing AI Super Upscaling, OLED Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro, AI Director Processing AI Super Upscaling, OLED Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro
Sonido AI AI Sound Pro (Virtual 11.1.2ch), AI Object Remastering, Dynamic Sound Booster AI Sound Pro (Virtual 11.1.2ch), AI Object Remastering, Dynamic Sound Booster AI Sound Pro (Virtual 11.1.2ch), AI Voice Remastering, Dynamic Sound Booster
Sistema operativo webOS25, webOS Re:new program webOS25, webOS Re:new program webOS25, webOS Re:new program
True wireless - -
Más información Más información

*Las características pueden variar según el modelo. Para conocer las características detalladas, consulta la página de cada modelo.
*Las especificaciones pueden variar según el modelo o el tamaño de la pantalla.
*La compatibilidad de algunas funciones puede variar según la región y el país.

SEARCH ENGINE BUSINESS SLVENDEDOR AUTORIZADO