SPLIT 1x1
Multi Split

gallery

LG ARTCOOL Gallery LCD

1er aire acondicionado con pantalla

que te permite decorar tu hogar sin límites

1<sup>er</sup> aire acondicionado con pantalla Descubre más

dualcool

LG DUALCOOL

Descansa sin corrientes directas y sin sorpresas en tus facturas

Descansa sin corrientes directas y sin sorpresas en tus facturas Descubre más

Rock Every Occasion with LG

LG cuida de ti, de tu familia y del planeta

LG cuida de ti, de tu familia y del planeta Más información

Encuentra la solución que mejor se adapte a tu hogar

'Esta imagen muestra un aire acondicionado.

El diseño más wow

El diseño más wow Ver más
Esta imagen muestra el aire acondicionado y una etiqueta energética de clase A.

Máxima eficiencia y ahorro

Máxima eficiencia y ahorro Ver más
Esta imagen muestra un aire acondicionado expulsando aire frío

Sustituye tu antiguo equipo sin obras

Sustituye tu antiguo equipo sin obras Ver más

Por qué elegir climatización LG

Esta imagen muestra a un hombre y una mujer manejando un aire acondicionado.

Tecnología Inverter: eficiencia y confort

Tecnología Inverter: eficiencia y confort Comprar ahora
Esta imagen muestra la factura de la luz.

Ahorro de energía

Ahorra energía y cuida el planeta

Esta imagen muestra una bomba de calor.

Air Care Complete System

Para disfrutar de la mejor calidad de aire

Esta imagen muestra una bomba de calor.

Bomba de calor

Calefacción y refrigeración durante todo el año

Descubre más sobre LG aire acondicionado doméstico

La gama de aires acondicionados para la casa de LG cuenta con diseños que se ajustan a las necesidades de tu hogar. Aires acondicinados domésticos que limpian el aire por su doble acción aire de purificador. ¡Descubre la tecnología LG!

Descubre la gama de aire acondicionado doméstico LG
