Frigoríficos con garantía
de por vida
en el compresor 1

El producto más duradero es el más sostenible

1. Válido para compras hasta el 31/12/2025. La garantía de por vida del compresor ofrece una cobertura de 30 años en la pieza: 3 años de garantía legal y 27 años de garantía comercial. Se informa de que el periodo de 30 años excede la vida media útil del producto, calculada en 12 años según un estudio realizado por un organismo independiente en el que LGEES no ha participado. Esta garantía únicamente cubre el coste de la pieza, siendo los costes adicionales responsabilidad del cliente. Los términos de esta garantía comercial sobre el compresor (salvo el plazo) son los mismos que los del apartado 5 de la tarjeta de garantía de electrodomésticos en https://www.lg.com/es/soporte/condiciones-de-garantia/. +info https://labuenavidalg.es/lifesgooddays

Imagen que muestra productos promocionales

Elige siempre ecotecnología LG

LG cuida de ti, de tu familia y del planeta

Imagen de una etiqueta energética A al lado de un congelador

Nº 1 en frigoríficos eficientes¹

Combi LG

Imagen de apertura de la puerta del frigorífico

Frigoríficos de gran capacidad

American Combi LG

¹Análisis realizado por entidad independiente en abril de 2024 según la información que haya podido obtener. Basado en el valor de ventas de frigoríficos no panelables en el mercado español en los meses de febrero y abril de 2024

 

Te ayudamos a elegir

Imagen que muestra la guía de compra de frigoríficos

Descubre los frigoríficos
más eficientes

Ahorra un 32% de energía¹

Imagen que muestra la guía de compra de lavado

Descubre las lavadoras más eficientes

Ahorra un 73,6% de energía²

(1) Comparando frigorífico con motor inverter linear compressor con frigorífico LG con compresor tradicional. Basado en pruebas  VDE que comparan consumo de energía y nivel de ruido entre los modelos LG GBB530NSCXE y GBB530NSQWB

(2) Prueba realizada por Intertek (Junio 2022) sobre modelo F4V9RWP2V en condiciones normales con 5kg de carga comparando consumo de energía con programa algodón (481kWh) vs. consumo energía con programa en frío (127kWh). Resultados pueden variar según condiciones de uso reales, modelo utilizado, así como si varía cualquier condición para la realización de la prueba.

Por qué elegir nuestros frigoríficos

Imagen que muestra frigoríficos Instaview

LG InstaView™

Toc, Toc. Contempla una cocina más eficiente

Ahorra hasta un 32% de energía¹

Imagen de persona llamando a la puerta de un frigorífico Instaview

Instaview Door-In-Door:

Ahorra energía y evita la pérdida de frío

Imagen que muestra la función DooCooling

DoorCooling+™

Cascada de aire en puerta. Enfría más rápido y uniforme

Imagen de la función UVNano

Luz Ultravioleta UVnano™

Disfruta de agua limpia y fresca

Descubre más sobre LG Frigoríficos

LG te ofrece una amplia gama de frigoríficos de todos los estilos y tamaños para que elijas el que mejor se adapta a tu hogar. Frigoríficos Combi, americanos y de 2 puertas. ¡Elige el tuyo!

Descubre la gama de frigoríficos LG
