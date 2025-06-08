Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Una persona sostiene un smartphone que muestra la aplicación LG ThinQ a la vez que disfruta de una taza de café.

ThinQ® ayuda a que la vida suceda

ThinQ®, una plataforma para tus electrodomésticos y dispositivos inteligentes LG, pone el control y la comodidad al alcance de tu mano, simplificando tu vida para disfrutar del confort de tu hogar.

Diseñada para adaptarse a tu estilo de vida

ThinQ®, una plataforma para tus electrodomésticos y dispositivos inteligentes LG, pone el control y la comodidad al alcance de tu mano, simplificando tu vida para disfrutar del confort de tu hogar.

Una cocina moderna con un frigorífico LG. En la esquina inferior derecha de la imagen se ve un corte del producto.

Frigorífico

Lavadora LG y un jarrón decorativo colocados cerca. En la esquina inferior derecha de la imagen se ve un corte del producto.

Lavadora

Secadora LG y un cesto de la ropa colocados cerca. En la esquina inferior derecha de la imagen se ve un corte del producto.

Secadora

Un aire acondicionado LG montado en la pared. En la esquina inferior derecha de la imagen se ve un corte del producto.

Aire acondicionado

Una mujer sonriendo sentada en un sofá y utilizando su smartphone en un salón luminoso.

Enriquece cada momento con ThinQ UP

ThinQ UP no es solo una actualización, es un paso hacia una experiencia de vida agradable y con propósito. Haz que cada momento en tu hogar sea más agradable.

Cocina Salón Aire

Diseñada para adaptarse a tu estilo de vida

Vista nocturna

Controla la luminosidad nocturna fácilmente

Una vez actualizado, podrás ajustar el brillo nocturno de la iluminación interior en incrementos más precisos, lo que te permite una visión nocturna más personalizada y cómoda.

*El vídeo anterior es meramente ilustrativo y el aspecto del producto puede diferir del producto real.

Cuidado avanzado de la ropa más allá de la limpieza

Un vídeo muestra una lavadora LG y las diferentes melodías de fin. El vídeo acaba con la aplicación LG ThinQ.

Melodía de fin estacional

Acaba cada ciclo de lavado con una melodía estacional

Con las melodías de fin estacionales, puedes elegir el sonido perfecto para celebrar el final del lavado.

*El vídeo anterior es meramente ilustrativo y el aspecto del producto puede diferir del producto real.

Pantalla de bienvenida personalizada

Ameniza tu rutina de lavado con pantallas personalizadas

    • Primer plano de un panel de control de una lavadora LG.

      Personaliza la pantalla de inicio de tu lavadora con temas únicos.

    • Primer plano de un panel de control de una secadora LG.

      Disfruta de un inicio fresco y jovial cada vez que lavas la ropa.

*Las imágenes anteriores son meramente ilustrativas y el aspecto del producto puede diferir del producto real.

Mantente fresco con un control más inteligente 

Un vídeo muestra un aire acondicionado LG y sonidos diferentes de inicio y final. El vídeo acaba con la aplicación LG ThinQ.

Sonido de inicio/final

Refresca tu atmósfera con melodías estacionales

LG DUALCOOL te trae nuevos sonidos de alerta estacionales para mantener tu

día vibrante.

*El vídeo anterior es meramente ilustrativo y el aspecto del producto puede diferir del producto real.

*Se prevé ampliar los modelos aplicables y podrán ajustarse en función de los plazos.

Una anciana de pelo canoso, con gafas, sentada en un sofá y sonriendo mientras usa un teléfono.

Dispositivos que evolucionan contigo

ThinQ UP te permite personalizar tus electrodomésticos inteligentes a tu manera. Descarga nuevas funciones y mejoras basadas en tu estilo de vida y preferencias personales.

*Las funciones ThinQ® pueden variar en función del producto y del país. Consulta la disponibilidad del servicio con tu distribuidor local o con LG.

*Para utilizar la función ThinQ, es necesario instalar la aplicación LG ThinQ desde Google Play Store o Apple App Store en tu smartphone y conectarte a una red wifi.

*Comprueba las especificaciones de tu teléfono antes de usarla (Android 9.0 o superior, iOS 15.0 o superior).

*La pantalla de la aplicación móvil que se muestra más arriba es meramente ilustrativa y puede tener un aspecto diferente al de la aplicación real y sus versiones.

*El servicio ThinQ UP está disponible para los modelos de lavadora LG F4WX9092, F4WX9092B en Alemania, F4W9009TBC, F4W9009TWC en Inglaterra, F94X92WSTE en Francia a partir de marzo de 2025. 

*El servicio ThinQ UP está disponible para los modelos de secadoras LG RT90X8C en Alemania, RH9X71WH, RH9X76WH, RH9X76BM en Francia a partir de marzo de 2025.

*El servicio ThinQ UP está disponible para el modelo de frigorífico LG MoodUP GMV960NNME en Alemania, Inglaterra, España, Italia, Francia, Polonia a partir de marzo de 2025.

*Se prevé ampliar los modelos aplicables y podrán ajustarse en función de los plazos.

