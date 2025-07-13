Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
will.i.am, vestido de blanco, sostiene un xboom Grab.

 

 

 

 

 

El nuevo xboom, inspirado por will.i.am

¿Por qué elegir el xboom by will.i.am?

Arquitecto de experiencias para xboom

will.i.am, ganador de nueve premios Grammy y emprendedor tecnológico, lideró activamente el desarrollo del nuevo xboom. “xboom by will.i.am” integra tecnología avanzada de IA para garantizar una calidad de sonido prémium e innovar con un diseño con estilo.

Sonido característico de will.i.am

Cada sonido que sale del xboom está creado con la artesanía única de will.i.am. Incluso los sonidos que acompañan el funcionamiento del xboom han sido desarrollados de forma exclusiva por el artista, ofreciendo una interfaz de sonido extraordinaria.

Diseño con estilo que conecta con la cultura pop

Diseñado para superar límites y mejorar la comodidad, sin perder la diversión, con un estilo inspirado en la cultura pop. Su tamaño compacto y la correa práctica hacen que sea fácil llevar tu altavoz a todas partes.

Experiencia de audio basada en IA

La IA analiza el audio y ajusta el sonido para ajustarse al género y al espacio. Mejora el ambiente con iluminación basada en IA que se sincroniza con tu música.

Presentación de la serie xboom by will.i.am

Lleva tu música contigo a donde vayas

Tu altavoz imprescindible para aventuras al aire libre. 

Sonido dinámico con estilo y una correa cómoda. Con resistencia de grado militar y certificación IP67, está hecho para rendir al máximo en todo tipo de entornos exteriores. Tanto si estás de excursión como si vas en bici, este altavoz portátil está diseñado para que tu música no pare dondequiera que vayas. Coge tu música y ponte en marcha.

Más información

*Superó 7 pruebas de durabilidad del estándar militar estadounidense (MIL-STD 810H) realizadas por un laboratorio independiente. La superación de estas pruebas no implica su idoneidad para el uso militar.

Listo para el escenario en cualquier lugar, lleva la fiesta contigo a todas partes

¿Quieres organizar una fiesta inolvidable? 

Pon el himno de la fiesta y sube el volumen con los 120 W de sonido potente característico y graves profundos. 

El diseño en cuña te permite transformar cualquier espacio en un escenario.

La iluminación basada en IA se sincroniza con la música, mientras que el karaoke y las mezclas de DJ añaden diversión extra al ambiente.

Más información

Muévete a tu ritmo en cualquier momento y lugar

Haz sonar tu música allá donde vayas.  

Diseñado para quienes viven la vida al máximo, xboom Bounce es tu fuente personal de potencia sonora. Con bajos potentes y agudos cristalinos, transforma cualquier espacio: ya sea bailando en tu salón, tomando el sol en la playa o creando ambiente en tu escapada de camping.

Más información

Ponte los auriculares y activa el ambiente

Ponte los auriculares, escapa del ruido y sumérgete en tu mundo. Un sonido rico y claro del conductor de grafeno cobra vida gracias a una cancelación de ruido excepcional. El diseño con gancho para la oreja asegura un ajuste cómodo y estable, para que los auriculares no se muevan. Disfruta de hasta 30 horas de reproducción y que la música no pare.

Más información

*Hasta 30 horas de reproducción con carga intermitente en la base, con la cancelación de ruido desactivada.

Explora la serie xboom by will.i.am

