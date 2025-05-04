Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Altavoz de gran potencia LG xboom La Bestia Stage 301 con 120W de potencia y hasta 12 horas de batería

Características

Galería

Especificaciones

Reseñas

Dónde comprar

Altavoz de gran potencia LG xboom La Bestia Stage 301 con 120W de potencia y hasta 12 horas de batería

Altavoz de gran potencia LG xboom La Bestia Stage 301 con 120W de potencia y hasta 12 horas de batería

STAGE301
()
  • front view
  • Side view with dimensions
  • 'front-side view
  • bottom-side view
  • rear view
  • USP card: will.i.am Partnership
  • USP card: Woofer and midranges
  • USP card: Woofer and midranges
  • USP card: Replaceable battery
  • USP card: Woofer and midranges
  • USP card: Woofer and stage ready
  • USP card: Woofer and midranges
front view
Side view with dimensions
'front-side view
bottom-side view
rear view
USP card: will.i.am Partnership
USP card: Woofer and midranges
USP card: Woofer and midranges
USP card: Replaceable battery
USP card: Woofer and midranges
USP card: Woofer and stage ready
USP card: Woofer and midranges

Características principales

  • DISEÑADO Y PERFECCIONADO BY wll.i.am: ofreciendo un estilo único y un sonido optimizado por el productor musical y reconocido artista POP will.i.am.
  • SONIDO NÍTIDO Y GRAVES POTENTES: Con una potencia de sonido de 150W y 1.1 canales, cuenta con un gran woofer de 6,5" pulgadas fabricado por Peerless, expertos en sonido de gama alta. Disfruta de unos graves profundos sin distorsiones.
  • MONTA LAS MEJORES FIESTAS CON EFECTOS DJ Y KARAOKE: Diviértete usando una gran variedad de efectos sonoros de DJ y de voz directamente desde tu teléfono a través de App LG ThinQ1. Y canta a pleno pulmón conectando tu micrófono o una guitarra para dar un concierto.
  • LLÉVATELO DONDE QUIERAS. Disfruta de tu musica en cualquier lugar con hasta 12 horas gracias a su batería reemplazable2, resistencia a las salpicaduras de agua IPX43 y su cómoda asa para llevarlo a cualquier parte.
  • CON AI PARA PERFECCIONAR TU EXPERIENCIA: AI Sound para un análisis inteligente en base a lo que estés escuchando, AI Calibration analiza la estancia y AI Lighting para una iluminación al ritmo de la música.
  • CONECTA VARIOS ALTAVOCES Y MONTA TU FIESTA CON AURACAST™4: disfruta en un sonido envolvente y amplificado conectando diferentes altavoces a la vez, y haz tu fiesta aún más épica.
Más

(1)Compatible con versiones Android 6.0 & IOS 10.0.
(2)Basado en un 50 % de volumen, sin iluminación y con ecualización Mejora de voz (resultado de la prueba interna). El tiempo real de uso puede variar.
(3)Producto protegido contra el contacto y contra las salpicaduras de agua. La tapa de protección contra la intemperie debe estar completamente cerrada para evitar la entrada de agua.
(4)Sólo los modelos Stage301, Bounce y Grab lanzados en 2025 pueden conectarse entre sí.

Logo del Premio Tech Radar 2025

Tech Radar

El mejor altavoz para fiestas

El sonido de los nuevos altavoces de LG es cálido, divertido y expresivo

will.i.am con traje negro y gafas de sol sostiene el xboom Stage 301 en el hombro.

Nuevo xboom Stage 301, en
colaboración con will.i.am

Presentamos el nuevo altavoz LG xboom Stage 301, diseñado y perfeccionado

por will.i.am, creado para ofrecer un sonido que marca la diferencia.

*El video es para fines demostrativos.

Déjate liar con LG xboom Stage 301 by will.i.am

LG ha elegido a will.i.am para redefinir xboom como una marca que eleva la experiencia sonora a otro nivel y con un estilo completamente nuevo. Ganador de nueve premios Grammy, will.i.am es sin duda un auténtico icono de la cultura pop.

Todos los «xboom by will.i.am» han sido perfecionados por will.i.am para ofrecer un sonido más equilibrado con un tono más cálido. Con su experiencia en música y tecnología, will.i.am ha ecualizado xboom Stage 301 para conseguir un sonido potente y atrevido que hará que tu fiesta sea épica.

will.i.am, perfecciona el sonido del LG xboom Stage 301

Experimenta la sofisticada y extraordinaria experiencia de sonido creada por will.i.am. Todos los sonidos que acompañan al funcionamiento del nuevo xboom -encendido/apagado, conexión por Bluetooth y ajuste del volumen- han sido desarrollados por el artista.

will.i.am está trabajando en el estudio mirando una pantalla colocada debajo de un micrófono.

Siente un sonido nítido con graves potentes, diseñado por Peerless

Monta tu fiesta y déjate liar con xboom Stage 301, ya que cuenta con un gran woofer de 6,5" pulgadas y unos medios de 2,5" pulgadas fabricados por Peerless, expertos en sonido de gama alta que ofrecen una calidad de sonido excepcional. 

*Las imagenes están simuladas para mejorar la comprensión de las características. Puede diferir del uso actual. 

Monta tu propia fiesta

Con LG xboom Stage 301, puedes convertir tu fiesta en un karaoke. Conecta tu micrófono y canta a pleno pulmón. También puedes conectar una guitarra y dar tu propio concierto.

A la izquierda, el xboom Stage 301 está en el suelo delante de la gente que baila. En la parte central, el xboom Stage 301 está colocado en su soporte junto a unos tambores. A la derecha, el xboom Stage 301 está sobre una mesa en un salón.

*El pie del altavoz se compra por separado

Nuevo xboom Stage 301, lleva la fiesta donde quieras

Gracias a su práctica asa puedes llevártelo a donde quieras y viajar contigo a todas partes sin preocupaciones.

En la parte superior, will.i.am, vestido de negro, sostiene el xboom Stage 301 en el hombro. En el centro, la imagen parcial del xboom Stage 301 sostenida por una mano queda a la izquierda, mientras que la imagen en primer plano de su mango queda a la derecha. Abajo a la izquierda, will.i.am con un atuendo blanco junto al xboom Stage 301 en el suelo. Abajo a la derecha, will.i.am sostiene el xboom Stage 301 con la mano derecha.

AI Sound

Perfecciona el sonido de cualquier género con IA

Elige manualmente entre los modos: ritmo, melodía o voz, según tus preferencias, o deja que la IA establezca el modo más óptimo para ti. La IA analiza el audio y ajusta el sonido para adaptarlo al género.

will.i.am con traje blanco y gorra blanca sostiene el xboom Stage 301 con ambos brazos en la cara.

AI Calibration

Sonido absoluto en cualquier lugar

No es necesario ajustar el altavoz ni cambiarlo de lugar. La inteligencia artificial calibra el audio según el tamaño y espacio en el que estés. Escucha un sonido envolvente, por muy amplio que sea el lugar.

*Las imagenes están simuladas para mejorar la comprensión de las características. Puede diferir del uso actual. 

Luces al ritmo de la música gracias a la IA

Iluminación multicolor al ritmo de la música, perfecto para darle color a tu fiesta. La IA analiza cada canción y ajusta la iluminación para que coincida con el beat de la canción.

*Las imagenes están simuladas para mejorar la comprensión de las características. Puede diferir del uso actual. 

Monta tu fiesta con los efectos de DJ y Karaoke

Diviértete usando una gran variedad de efectos sonoros de DJ y de voz directamente desde tu teléfono a través de App LG ThinQ*

A la izquierda, vista superior del xboom Stage 301 con sus mandos y botones marcados. A la derecha, dos teléfonos móviles con las pantallas de la aplicación xboom.

*Compatible con versiones Android 6.0 & IOS 10.0 y superiores.

Tu fiesta no termina gracias a su batería reemplazable

Llévatelo donde quieras con sus 12 horas de batería(1), hasta 24 horas utilizando la batería reemplazable

(1) Basado en un 50% de volumen, sin iluminación y con ecualización Mejora de voz (resultado de la prueba interna). El tiempo real de uso puede variar.

*Las baterías extra se deben adquirir por separado

Resistente al agua IPX4

LG xboom Stage 301 cumple con una clasificación de resistencia al agua IPX4; puede soportar salpicaduras de agua(1).

Se muestra una piscina al aire libre y un grupo de personas de pie detrás. xboom Stage 301 se coloca frente a la piscina con algunas salpicaduras de agua en ella.

(1) Producto protegido contra el contacto y contra las salpicaduras de agua. La tapa de protección contra la intemperie debe estar completamente cerrada para evitar la entrada de agua.

En un círculo de color arco iris se colocan xboom Grab, Bounce y Stage 301 en el orden de las agujas del reloj. Junto al xboom Stage 301 se coloca en un círculo la imagen de su botón Auracast.

Conecta varios altavoces y monta tu fiesta con Auracast™(1).

Descubre la tecnología Bluetooth de última generación Auracast. Presiona el botón de tu altavoz y sumérgete en un sonido envolvente, amplificado mediante la conexión de diferentes altavoces.

(1) Sólo los modelos Stage301, Bounce y Grab lanzados en 2025 pueden conectarse entre sí. Las imágenes simuladas tienen fines ilustrativos. El tamaño real puede variar.

Imprimir

Todas las especificaciones

GENERAL

  • Número de canales

    2.1ch (2Way)

  • Potencia de Salida

    120 W

ALTAVOZ

  • Altavoz Medios

    2.5" x 2

  • Woofer

    6.5" x 1

FORMATO DE AUDIO

  • AAC

    Si

  • MP3

    Sí (USB)

  • SBC

    Si

EQ

  • AI Sound

    Si

  • Bass Boost

    Si

  • (App) Personalizable

    Si

  • Estándar

    Si

CONECTIVIDAD

  • USB

    1

  • Version de Bluetooth

    5.3

  • Aux in (3.5Φ)

    Si

FACILIDADES

  • Multipunto

    Si

  • Resistencia Agua/Salpicaduras

    IPX4

  • Indicador de Batería

    Si

  • Bluetooth App (Android/iOS)

    Si

  • Iluminación

    Si

  • Party Link (modo Dual)

    Si

  • Party Link (modo Multi)

    Si

  • Upgrade Manager (FOTA)

    Si

DIMENSIONES (ANXALXPR)

  • Embalaje

    385 x 415 x 352 mm

  • Altavoz

    312 x 311 x 282 mm

PESO

  • Gross Weight

    8,2 kg

  • Peso Neto

    6,5 kg

ACCESORIOS

  • Tarjeta de Garantía

    Si

  • Adaptador AC

    Si

CÓDICO EAN

  • Códico EAN

    8806096327487

BATERÍA

  • Tiempo de Carga de la Batería (Hrs)

    3

  • Duración de la Batería (Hrs)

    12

CONSUMO

  • Consumo en Activo

    50 W

  • modo Stand-by

    0.3 W

ALIMENTACIÓN

  • Adaptador AC Jack

    Si

INFORMACIÓN DE CUMPLIMIENTO

MÁS INFORMACIÓN DE CUMPLIMIENTO
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
La información de seguridad de los accesorios se incluye con la información de seguridad del del producto y no se proporciona por separado.

Qué opina la gente

Encuentra una tienda cercana

Prueba el producto en un lugar cercano.

Recomendado para ti

SEARCH ENGINE BUSINESS SLVENDEDOR AUTORIZADO