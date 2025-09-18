About Cookies on This Site

Explora la gama de televisores LG

¿Cómo elegir el televisor que se adapta a tus necesidades?

Compara y elige el televisor perfecto para tu estilo de vida. Descubre fácilmente las ventajas de OLED, QNED, NanoCell y UHD, y encuentra el que mejor se adapte a ti.

Todos los televisoresResumen

Televisor transparente LG mostrando fuegos artificiales vibrantes en un lujoso salón de un rascacielos por la noche, con el horizonte urbano visible al fondo.
LG SIGNATURE OLED
La marca insignia de LG, que encarna un diseño superior, tecnología avanzada y funciones intuitivas.
# Primer OLED Transparente del Mundo # TrueWireless
Televisor OLED evo montado en la pared que muestra una vívida puesta de sol a través de un arco de roca roja en un salón moderno.
LG OLED evo AI
La marca de televisores OLED de gama alta de LG, con una calidad de imagen perfecta basada en la tecnología OLED TV más brillante y avanzada de LG.
# El OLED Más Brillante de LG # Negro Perfecto & Color Perfecto
Vista amplia de un salón de lujo en tonos tierra suaves. En la pared hay un televisor LG OLED AI B5 4K Smart TV con una obra de arte en la pantalla. Debajo está montada una barra de sonido LG.
LG OLED AI
La marca premium de televisores OLED de LG, que ofrece negros perfectos y colores perfectos en cualquier nivel de luz u oscuridad, gracias a los píxeles autoiluminados controlados individualmente.
# Negro Perfecto & Color Perfecto
Gran televisor QNED en un salón acogedor que muestra una vívida puesta de sol sobre un faro costero.
LG QNED evo AI
La marca de televisores MiniLED de gama alta de LG, con una amplia gama de colores que ofrece tonos realistas y un contraste mejorado.
# Dynamic QNED Color Pro # Mini LED
Televisor LG montado en la pared con una pantalla abstracta y colorida, acompañado de una barra de sonido y un subwoofer en un salón moderno.
LG QNED AI
La marca premium de televisores LCD de LG, con una amplia gama de colores que ofrece tonos vivos gracias a la tecnología Dynamic QNED Color.
# Dynamic QNED Color
Televisor NanoCell montado en la pared que muestra una brillante vista panorámica de un lago con montañas y un bote rojo.
LG NanoCell AI
La marca de televisores LCD de LG con tecnología avanzada de mejora del color, que ofrece colores más intensos que los televisores LCD convencionales.
# Pure Color
Televisor LG con una pantalla impresionantemente grande montado en la pared sobre una barra de sonido LG en un salón de estilo moderno.
LG UHD AI
La marca de televisores LCD 4K de LG con ultra alta resolución, que recrea imágenes más definidas y detalladas.
# LG Channels # webOS
LG StanbyME, una pantalla inteligente vertical, se encuentra junto a un sofá de cuero en una sala de estar moderna, mostrando iconos de aplicaciones y widgets en la pantalla.
Lifestyle Screens
Amplía tu entretenimiento en casa con productos Lifestyle que se integran con el estilo y la energía de tu espacio.
# Pantalla Móvil
Diapositiva anterior
Diapositiva siguiente

※ Esta gama se proporciona como referencia de las características clave de cada serie. Las especificaciones y opciones reales pueden variar según el modelo.

All Tvs Lineup

LG OLED evo AI
LG OLED AI
LG QNED evo AI
LG QNED AI
LG NanoCell AI
LG UHD AI
Lifestyle Screens

Highlights

True Wireless

Tecnología inalámbrica con transferencia de vídeo y audio 4K 144Hz, que ofrece una claridad 4K sin pérdida visual entre la pantalla del televisor y la Zero Connect Box. Se requiere un cable de alimentación para cada pantalla y para la Zero Connect Box.

Más información
True Wireless

*Aplicado en : OLED M5

Not available
True Wireless

*Aplicado en : QNED9M

Not available
Not available
Not available
Not available
Brightness
Brightness Booster Ultimate

Brightness Booster Ultimate*97 inch Brightness Booster Max
(OLED97G5)

Not available
Not available
Not available
Not available
Not available
Not available
Procesador AI

El cerebro del televisor que gestiona el procesamiento de datos, incluido el mejoramiento de imagen, las funciones de Smart TV, el rendimiento de las aplicaciones y la respuesta a las acciones del usuario. El potente procesador ofrece un rendimiento más fluido, una carga de aplicaciones más rápida, mejor calidad de imagen con mayor nivel de detalle y una experiencia de uso más receptiva.

Procesador α11 AI 4K Gen2

Procesador α11 AI 4K Gen2*OLED C5 : Procesador α9 AI 4K Gen8

Procesador α8 AI 4K Gen2

Procesador α8 AI 4K Gen2

Procesador α8 AI 4K Gen2

Procesador α8 AI 4K Gen2*QNED9M : α9 AI Processor 4K Gen8

Procesador α7 AI 4K Gen8

Procesador α7 AI 4K Gen8

Procesador α7 AI 4K Gen8

Procesador α7 AI 4K Gen8

Procesador α7 AI 4K Gen8

Procesador α7 AI 4K Gen8

Procesador α7 AI 4K Gen4

Procesador α7 AI 4K Gen4

Dolby Vision

Dolby Vision es una tecnología visual diseñada para mejorar la experiencia de visualización y permitir a los creadores visuales dotar a sus obras de mayor profundidad y vitalidad.

Dolby Vision
Dolby Vision
Dolby Vision

*Las especificaciones pueden variar según el modelo.

Not available
Not available
Not available
Not available
Canal / Salida de sonido
4.2ch / 60W

4.2ch / 60W

2.0ch / 20W

2.0ch / 20W

2.2ch / 40W

2.2ch / 40W

2.0ch / 20W

2.0ch / 20W

2.0ch / 20W

2.0ch / 20W

2.0ch / 20W

2.0ch / 20W

2.0ch / 10W

2.0ch / 10W

Reconocimiento de voz de campo lejano

Solo di “Hi LG” para empezar a interactuar con tu televisor. La inteligencia artificial de tu televisor siempre está lista para tus peticiones. Sin presionar ningún botón, simplemente di “Hi LG” y la IA comenzará a escuchar tus solicitudes.

Reconocimiento de voz de campo lejano
Not available
Not available
Not available
Not available
Not available
Not available
NVIDIA G-Sync

NVIDIA G-Sync garantiza un juego más fluido al sincronizar la frecuencia de actualización de tu televisor con la GPU para evitar el desgarro y el parpadeo de la imagen.

NVIDIA G-Sync
NVIDIA G-Sync
Not available
Not available
Not available
Not available
Not available
AMD FreeSync Premium

AMD FreeSync Premium ofrece imágenes sin desgarros y baja latencia al adaptar dinámicamente la frecuencia de actualización de tu televisor a la tasa de fotogramas de tu juego.

AMD FreeSync Premium
AMD FreeSync Premium
AMD FreeSync Premium
Not available
Not available
Not available
Not available
HDMI

Conecta dispositivos externos como consolas de juegos, barras de sonido o reproductores Blu-ray mediante los puertos HDMI. Admite vídeo y audio de alta calidad a través de un solo cable.

HDMI 2.1 - 4ea

HDMI 2.1 - 4ea

HDMI 2.1 - 4ea

HDMI 2.1 - 4ea

HDMI 2.1 - 4ea

HDMI 2.1 - 4ea*QNED9M : HDMI 2.1 - 3ea

HDMI 2.0 - 3ea

HDMI 2.0 - 3ea

HDMI 2.0 - 3ea

HDMI 2.0 - 3ea

HDMI 2.0 - 3ea

HDMI 2.0 - 3ea

HDMI - 1ea

HDMI - 1ea

Wi-Fi

Disfruta de una transmisión de contenido fluida y funciones inteligentes con Wi-Fi integrado. Conecta tu televisor a la red doméstica sin cables para un acceso cómodo y rápido.

Wi-Fi 6

Wi-Fi 6

Wi-Fi 6

Wi-Fi 6

Wi-Fi 6

Wi-Fi 6

Wi-Fi 5

Wi-Fi 5

Wi-Fi 5

Wi-Fi 5

Wi-Fi 5

Wi-Fi 5

Wi-Fi 5

Wi-Fi 5

Display

Tipo de pantalla

OLED – Los televisores OLED cuentan con píxeles autoiluminados que se encienden y apagan individualmente, ofreciendo negros reales, “contraste infinito”, colores vibrantes y amplios ángulos de visión, especialmente en escenas oscuras.
LCD – Los televisores LCD utilizan una retroiluminación que atraviesa los cristales líquidos, ofreciendo mejoras en el contraste y la eficiencia energética gracias a los LED de distintos tamaños y tecnologías de atenuación.

Más información
Self-lit Display

Self-lit Display

Self-lit Display

Self-lit Display

LCD

LCD

LCD

LCD

LCD

LCD

LCD

LCD

LCD

LCD

Tamaño (pulgadas)

El tamaño del televisor se mide en diagonal desde la esquina superior izquierda hasta la esquina inferior derecha de la pantalla, expresado en pulgadas. Una pulgada equivale a 2,54 cm. Aunque el tamaño refleja la diagonal, influye en el área de la pantalla, el precio y la distancia de visualización óptima.

97/83/77/65/55

97/83/77/65
/55

83/77/65/55/48

83/77/65/55
/48

85/75/65/55

85/75/65/55

86/75/65/55/50/43

86/75/65/55
/50/43

55/50/43

55/50/43

86/75/65/55/50/43

86/75/65/55
/50
/43

27

27

Resolución

El número total de píxeles que forman una imagen en la pantalla. Una mayor resolución significa que hay más píxeles en la pantalla, lo que da como resultado una imagen más nítida, detallada y clara, ya que hay más puntos diminutos de color que forman la imagen.

4K

4K

4K

4K

4K

4K

4K

4K

4K

4K

4K

4K

Full HD

Full HD

Frecuencia de actualización

La frecuencia, medida en hercios (Hz), con la que una pantalla actualiza su imagen para mostrar un nuevo fotograma por segundo. Una frecuencia más alta (por ejemplo, 144 Hz) produce movimientos más fluidos y menos desenfoque que una frecuencia más baja.

120Hz Nativos

120Hz Nativos

120Hz Nativos

120Hz Nativos

120Hz Nativos

120Hz Nativos

60Hz Nativos

60Hz Nativos

60Hz Nativos

60Hz Nativos

60Hz Nativos

60Hz Nativos

60Hz Nativos

60Hz Nativos

Calidad de imagen

Color

La reproducción del color es el proceso de replicar los colores de una imagen original. El mejor color es el color perfecto, que representa gamas cromáticas amplias con precisión absoluta. Una amplia gama de colores ofrece una reproducción cromática avanzada con más tonos que las pantallas convencionales.

Negro Perfecto & Color

Negro Perfecto & ColorNuestra mejor calidad de imagen

Negro Perfecto & Color

Negro Perfecto & ColorNuestra mejor calidad de imagen

Premium Wide Color Gamut

Premium Wide Color Gamut- Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro

Premium Wide Color Gamut

Premium Wide Color Gamut- Dynamic Tone Mapping

Wide Color Gamut

Wide Color Gamut- NanoCell Color Technology

Not available
Not available
AI Upscaling

El potente procesador de LG mejora la resolución hasta la calidad original. Disfruta del 4K Super Upscaling con una resolución, brillo y nitidez optimizados.

α11 AI Super Upscaling 4K

α11 AI Super Upscaling 4K

α8 AI Super Upscaling 4K

α8 AI Super Upscaling 4K

α8 AI Super Upscaling 4K

α8 AI Super Upscaling 4K

α7 AI Super Upscaling 4K

α7 AI Super Upscaling 4K

α7 AI Super Upscaling 4K

α7 AI Super Upscaling 4K

α7 AI Super Upscaling 4K

α7 AI Super Upscaling 4K

Resolution Upscaler

Resolution Upscaler

Dynamic Tone Mapping

El Dynamic Tone Mapping es un proceso en tiempo real, escena por escena, que ajusta el brillo y el contraste del contenido HDR (High Dynamic Range) para optimizarlo según una pantalla específica. OLED Dynamic Tone Mapping es el nivel más alto de la tecnología de mapeo de tonos dinámico de LG. Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro es la versión avanzada.

OLED Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro

OLED Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro

Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro

Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro

Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro

Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro

Dynamic Tone Mapping

Dynamic Tone Mapping

Dynamic Tone Mapping

Dynamic Tone Mapping

Dynamic Tone Mapping

Dynamic Tone Mapping

Dynamic Tone Mapping

Dynamic Tone Mapping

HDR

HDR (High Dynamic Range) es una tecnología y un estándar de señal que amplían el rango de brillo, contraste y color en imágenes, vídeos o audio más allá de lo que puede mostrar el rango dinámico estándar (SDR).

HDR10

HDR10

HDR10

HDR10

HDR10

HDR10

HDR10

HDR10

HDR10

HDR10

HDR10

HDR10

HDR10

HDR10

Calidad de sonido

AI Sound Pro
α11 AI Sound Pro

α11 AI Sound Procon sonido virtual 11.1.2 canales

α8 AI Sound Pro

α8 AI Sound Procon sonido virtual 9.1.2 canales

α8 AI Sound Pro

α8 AI Sound Procon sonido virtual 9.1.2 canales

α7 AI Sound Pro

α7 AI Sound Procon sonido virtual 9.1.2 canales

α7 AI Sound Pro

α7 AI Sound Procon sonido virtual 9.1.2 canales

α7 AI Sound Pro

α7 AI Sound Procon sonido virtual 9.1.2 canales

AI Sound

AI Sound

Dolby Atmos

Dolby Atmos es una tecnología de sonido envolvente basada en objetos que eleva la experiencia de audio más allá del sonido envolvente tradicional al añadir canales de altura, creando un paisaje sonoro tridimensional.

Dolby Atmos
Dolby Atmos
Dolby Atmos
Not available
Not available
Not available
Not available

Smart

webOS

Recibe todas las actualizaciones y disfruta de las ventajas de las funciones y el software más recientes. Ganador del CES Innovation Award en la categoría de ciberseguridad, webOS protege tu privacidad y mantiene tus datos seguros.

Actualización de OS durante 5 años

Actualización de OS durante 5 años

Actualización de OS durante 5 años

Actualización de OS durante 5 años

Actualización de OS durante 5 años

Actualización de OS durante 5 años

Actualización de OS durante 5 años

Actualización de OS durante 5 años

Actualización de OS durante 5 años

Actualización de OS durante 5 años

Actualización de OS durante 5 años

Actualización de OS durante 5 años

Actualización de OS durante 5 años

Actualización de OS durante 5 años

*Las actualizaciones y el calendario de algunas funciones, aplicaciones y servicios pueden variar según el modelo y la región.
Smart AI

La inteligencia artificial adapta de forma fluida tu experiencia de televisión. Reconoce tu voz (AI Voice ID), busca mediante comandos de voz (AI Search), recomienda contenido personalizado (AI Concierge), optimiza la imagen (AI Picture Wizard) y ajusta el sonido (AI Sound Wizard), todo en tiempo real.

Más información
Smart AI
Smart AI
Smart AI
Smart AI
Smart AI
Smart AI
Not available

Gaming

VRR

VRR sincroniza la velocidad de fotogramas del juego con la frecuencia de actualización del televisor para evitar desgarros o parpadeos en la imagen. G-Sync y FreeSync son formatos VRR comunes que garantizan un juego fluido.

VRR 165Hz

VRR 165Hz

VRR 120Hz

VRR 120Hz

VRR 144Hz

VRR 144Hz

VRR 60Hz

VRR 60Hz

VRR 60Hz

VRR 60Hz

VRR 60Hz

VRR 60Hz

Not available
  • *Las especificaciones se basan en el modelo representativo de cada gama.
  • *Todas las especificaciones que aparecen en la tabla comparativa de series, excepto el tamaño, se basan en el modelo de 65 pulgadas. (NanoCell de 55 pulgadas)
  • *Las funciones pueden variar según el modelo. Consulta la página de cada producto para obtener especificaciones detalladas.
  • *Las especificaciones pueden variar según el modelo o el tamaño de la pantalla.
  • *El soporte para algunas funciones puede variar según la región y el país.
  • *Todas las imágenes anteriores son simuladas.
Tarjetas de funciones de los televisores LG que muestran imágenes que simbolizan el procesador AI, la calidad de imagen, el brillo y el rendimiento del color.

¿Cómo pueden las funciones y los términos del televisor ayudarte a entender rápidamente lo que significan?

¿Cómo pueden las funciones y los términos del televisor ayudarte a entender rápidamente lo que significan? Más información
Cordillera con el marco de un televisor alrededor, como una forma creativa de resaltar el gran tamaño de la pantalla. Etiqueta: 100 pulgadas.
¿Cuál es el tamaño de televisor adecuado para tu espacio?
Más información
Sala de estar con un televisor montado en la pared. La pantalla muestra una imagen de alta calidad de una ballena saltando fuera del agua.
¿Qué es una buena calidad de imagen en un televisor?
Más información
Persona en el sofá sosteniendo un mando a distancia. Televisor LG AI en la pared con LG webOS visible en la pantalla.
¿Cómo mejoran los televisores AI a los Smart TV?
Más información
Elegante sala de estar en un ático con una hermosa vista de la ciudad. Un hombre está sentado en el sofá viendo contenido en el televisor montado en la pared.
¿Cuál es el mejor televisor lifestyle para ti?
Más información
