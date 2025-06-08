Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Cordillera con el marco de un televisor alrededor como forma creativa de resaltar el gran tamaño de la pantalla del televisor. Con la etiqueta 100 pulgadas.

¿Qué tamaño es el perfecto para tu espacio?

Cuanto más grande es el TV, más importante es la nitidez. Siéntete el protagonista de tus contenidos favoritos en un TV de gran pulgada con una nitidez y calidad de imagen excepcionales

Máxima nitidez con todo
detalle en gran pulgada

Gracias a los avances en la tecnología LG, las pantallas de alta resolución actuales permiten disfrutar de la misma inmersión a distancias más cortas sin perder calidad de imagen.

Diferentes salones con personas disfrutando de sus televisores ultragrandes de diferentes maneras. En un salón, están viendo deportes. En otro salón, ven una película. En el último salón, la pantalla muestra un videojuego.

¿Cómo encontrar el tamaño de televisor adecuado?

Elige el televisor ultragrande de LG más adecuado.² ³ ⁴

Serie instructiva que muestra cómo cambia el tamaño ideal del televisor en función de la distancia a la que se ve. Muestra los cambios de 2,3M a 3M.

Con una distancia de visualización de solo 3 m, puedes tener un televisor de 100 pulgadas

Encuentra el televisor de tamaño adecuado. Mide la distancia con el tamaño del televisor en cm multiplicada por 1,2. Con los avances tecnológicos, incluso salas pequeñas pueden tener pantallas grandes.

The Society of Motion Picture and Television Engineers : Recommended Cinema Distance (40°)

 
Inch rangeRecommended Cinema Distance (40°)
70 ~ 75 inch2.1m ~ 2.3m
76 ~ 85 inch2.3m ~ 2.6m
86 ~ 100 inch2.6m ~ 3.0m

¿Cómo se mide la distancia de visualización?

• Conoce el tamaño de tu televisor midiendo la longitud diagonal de la pantalla en centímetros.

• Basándose en un ángulo de visualización de 40 grados, multiplica el tamaño de tu televisor por 1,2 para calcular la distancia de visión adecuada para su televisor. 

¿Por qué elegir un
televisor ultragrande LG?

Disfruta de una experiencia
inmersiva con una calidad mejorada.

Los TV LG con procesador alpha AI pueden mejorar el contenido y el sonido de baja resolución para ofrecer una imagen y un audio de alta calidad en una pantalla ultragrande.

Elige entre una gran gama de televisores de gran pulgada 

Tenemos una gama variada de TV LG. Cada televisor de gran pulgada tiene un diseño delgado, lo que garantiza que, a pesar del gran tamaño de la pantalla, seguirá integrándose perfectamente en tu espacio.

Diferentes salones con distintos televisores ultragrandes de LG montados en la pared. En cada uno de estos espacios, el televisor ultragrande está emparejado con una LG Soundbar.

Descubre el televisor de pantalla grande perfecto para ti

Compara fácilmente características para elegir el mejor televisor para ti.³ ⁵

Table Caption
Features OLED M5 OLED G5 QNED85 QNED92
Imagen de producto LG OLED M5
OLED M5
Imagen de producto LG OLED G5
OLED G5
Imagen de producto LG QNED85
QNED85
Imagen de producto LG QNED92
QNED92
Tamaño Hasta 97 pulg. (97, 83, 77, 65 pulg.) Hasta 97 pulg. (97, 83, 77, 65 pulg.) Hasta 100 pulg. (100, 86, 75, 65 pulg.) Hasta 85 pulg. (85, 75, 65 pulg.)
Pantalla LG SIGNATURE OLED (97 pulg.) LG OLED evo (83, 77, 65 pulg.) LG OLED evo LG QNED evo LG QNED evo
Procesador procesador alpha 11 AI Gen2 procesador alpha 11 AI Gen2 procesador alpha 8 AI Gen2 procesador alpha 8 AI Gen2
AI Upscaling AI Super Upscaling 4K AI Super Upscaling 4K AI Super Upscaling 4K AI Super Upscaling 8K
Learn More Learn More

Trucos inteligentes para elegir tu televisor

¿Cuál es una buena calidad de la imagen del televisor? >

 

¿Cuál es el mejor televisor de estilo de vida para ti? >

 

¿Cómo mejora la IA a los Smart TV? >

 

Explora todas las guías de compra de televisores >

¹Imágenes de pantalla simuladas.

 

²La relación entre el tamaño del televisor y la distancia/ángulo está basada en campos visuales humanos.

 

³Las funciones pueden variar por modelo y tamaño de pantalla. Para conocer las características detalladas, consulta la página de cada modelo.

 

⁴Distancia de cine recomendada por la revista Electronics de Norteamérica (RTings.com) y la Society of Motion Picture and Television Engineers.

 

⁵La compatibilidad de esta función puede variar según la región y el país.

