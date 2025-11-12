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Partidazos LG

Partidazos LG

Ahora tu Tecnología LG

Con hasta 2.000€
de regalo

Con hasta 2.000€ <br> de regalo Bases Legales
SonidoElectrodomésticos y AireInformáticaComo participarVentajas de la tienda

Televisores y Sonido

u

Hasta 2.000€ de REGALO

u

Hasta 300€ de REGALO

Electrodomésticos y Aire Acondicionado

Informática

Tu Smart Monitor LG con 20€ de REGALO

Comprar ahora

Cómo participar

Verifica que tienes todo lo necesario

1

Verifica que tu producto esté asociado a la promoción partidazos

 

*Ver bases legales

2

Haz una reseña de tu producto

 

1. Busca tu producto en la página web del establecimiento donde has adquirido el producto o en lg.com/es y comenta tu experiencia sobre él.

2. Haz una captura de la reseña..

3. Adjunta la imagen..

3

Recopila toda la información de compra

 

1. Imagen Factura de compra del producto

2. Imagen del código situado en el producto o en su embalaje en el que se visualice el modelo y el número de serie

3. Captura de la reseña.

4

Si ya tienes toda la documentación rellena el formulario e inscríbete en la promoción

 

Quiero mi regalo

Ventajas de comprar en LG

Iniciar sesiónRegistrarse

Hasta 10% de descuento 

5% dto aplicando el CÓDIGO: LGBIENVENIDO5 en el pago. 5% adicional comprando 2 o más productos en compras partir de 150€ (excepto pcs y outlet)

Financiación 0% hasta en 6 pagos

O si lo prefieres hasta en 48 meses

Envíos gratis 

 

Recibirás tu pedido coordinado por LG en un plazo estimado de 24-72 horas (días laborables)

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