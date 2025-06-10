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Pack TV y Barra de Sonido
LG SIGNATURE OLED
True Wireless TV
OLED evo
OLED
Micro RGB evo
Mini RGB evo
MiniLED
QNED evo
QNED
Nano 4k UHD
Smart TV y TV pequeña pulgada
TVs 8k
TVs 4k
Barras de Sonido
Accesorios TV
75 pulgadas o más
TV-65-pulgadas
TV-55-pulgadas
Ultra HD

TVs LG Mini RGB evo

Descubre la nueva generación LED que revoluciona el color x2. El primer TV Mini RGB del mundo con doble certificación de cobertura de color DualColor al 100% por Intertek(*).

 

MiniLEDs que aportan mayor intensidad, contraste y brillo en la imagen, junto al análisis inteligente de Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro en 2.040 zonas independientes y hasta 800 nits de luminosidad.

*La pantalla Mini RGB Evo AI de LG está certificada por Intertek con una doble cobertura de color del 100%, medida según el estándar IDMS v1.2 5.18. Esta certificación se basa en el cumplimiento del nivel de Delta E (ΔE), que garantiza que la diferencia entre la precisión del color reproducido y el color original apenas resulta perceptible para los usuarios. Los resultados pueden variar en función del entorno y las condiciones de uso.

Ventajas de comprar en LG

Iniciar sesiónRegistrarse

Hasta 10% de descuento

5% dto por primera compra en el pago. 5% adicional comprando 2 o más productos superiores a 150€ o cualquier garantía (excepto pcs y outlet)

Financiación 0% hasta en 6 pagos 

O si lo prefieres hasta en 48 meses

Envíos gratis

 

Recibirás tu pedido coordinado por LG en un plazo estimado de 24-72 horas (días laborables). Además retiramos gratis tu producto antiguo

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