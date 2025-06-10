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Descubre la nueva generación LED que revoluciona el color x2. El primer TV Mini RGB del mundo con doble certificación de cobertura de color DualColor al 100% por Intertek(*).
MiniLEDs que aportan mayor intensidad, contraste y brillo en la imagen, junto al análisis inteligente de Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro en 2.040 zonas independientes y hasta 800 nits de luminosidad.