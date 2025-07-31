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1- La “Garantía de por vida” en los electrodomésticos LG aplica al motor de la lavadora, el compresor del frigorífico, el motor del lavavajillas, el motor y el compresor de la secadora, el magnetrón del microondas, el motor y el compresor de la aspiradora, y el compresor Dual Inverter de la unidad exterior del equipo de aire acondicionado. Esta garantía de 30 años está compuesta por 3 años de garantía legal más 27 años de garantía comercial, cubre únicamente el coste de la pieza y supera la vida útil media de cada producto según un estudio de un 3º independiente en el que LGEES no ha participado. Los términos de esta garantía comercial sobre las diferentes piezas mencionadas de electrodomésticos LG (salvo el plazo) son los mismos que los del apartado 5 de la tarjeta de garantía del electrodoméstico en cuestión que puede ser consultada en https://www.lg.com/es/soporte/condiciones-de-garantia/.  La promoción es válida por tiempo limitado y en modelos seleccionados. Es obligatorio registrar la compra en el plazo de 1 año desde la fecha de adquisición para activar la garantía de por vida. Más información sobre modelos participantes, condiciones y mecánica promocional en https://tuserviciolg.com/promociones/garantiadeporvida

 

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* Los precios, promociones y disponibilidad pueden variar según la tienda y en línea. Precios sujetos a cambio sin previo aviso. Las cantidades son limitadas. Verifique con sus minoristas locales el precio final y la disponibilidad.

LG Imagen y sonido, móviles, electrodomésticos, climatización e informática. En LG España creamos experiencias tecnológicas y las aplicamos a todos nuestros productos. Somos conscientes de que la vida es algo más que tener la última tecnología. En LG Electronics diseñamos productos electrónicos para tu hogar que se adaptan a tus necesidades, son intuitivos, flexibles y energéticamente eficientes. Nuestros productos abarcan desde las más innovadoras televisiones y electrodomésticos hasta productos informáticos. En LG, te ofrecemos los productos que mejor se adaptan a tu estilo de vida y que te permiten tener un hogar eficiente y respetuoso con el medioambiente.Disfruta de la vida y prepárate para tus mejores momentos, Life´s Good

 

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