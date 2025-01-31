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Descubre la nueva generación LED que revoluciona el color x3. El primer TV Micro RGB del mundo con triple certificación de cobertura de color TriColor al 100% por Intertek(*).
MicroLEDs que aportan gran intensidad, contraste y brillo en la imagen, junto al análisis inteligente de Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro en 5.184 zonas independientes y hasta 3.000 nits de luminosidad.