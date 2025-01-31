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Pack TV y Barra de Sonido
LG SIGNATURE OLED
True Wireless TV
OLED evo
OLED
Micro RGB evo
Mini RGB evo
MiniLED
QNED evo
QNED
Nano 4k UHD
Smart TV y TV pequeña pulgada
TVs 8k
TVs 4k
Barras de Sonido
Accesorios TV
75 pulgadas o más
TV-65-pulgadas
TV-55-pulgadas
Ultra HD

TVs LG Micro RGB evo

Descubre la nueva generación LED que revoluciona el color x3. El primer TV Micro RGB del mundo con triple certificación de cobertura de color TriColor al 100% por Intertek(*). 

 

MicroLEDs que aportan gran intensidad, contraste y brillo en la imagen, junto al análisis inteligente de Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro en 5.184 zonas independientes y hasta 3.000 nits de luminosidad.

*La pantalla Micro RGB Evo AI de LG está certificada por Intertek con una triple cobertura de color del 100%, medida según el estándar IDMS v1.2 5.18. Esta certificación se basa en el cumplimiento del nivel de Delta E (ΔE) que garantiza que la diferencia entre la precisión del color reproducido y el color original apenas resulta perceptible para los usuarios. Los resultados pueden variar en función del entorno y las condiciones de uso.

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