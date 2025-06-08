Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Un salón con un televisor montado en la pared. La pantalla muestra una imagen de alta calidad de una ballena que salta del agua.

¿Qué calidad de imagen del televisor es buena?

LG ha sido pionera en innovación en la tecnología y calidad de la imagen de los televisores. Explora la gama de televisores LG OLED, LG QNED, LG NanoCell LED, 4K y 8K, todos excepcionales.

¿Qué significa 4K y 8K?

Es la resolución medida por la densidad de píxeles de la pantalla. 4K es de 3840x2160 píxeles, mientras que 8K es de 7680x4320 píxeles.

Comparación lado a lado de una imagen de una cordillera con una cuadrícula que representa el número de píxeles por tipo de resolución de pantalla. FHD tiene la menor cantidad de píxeles mientras que 4K y 8K tienen mucho más detalle.

¿Qué es un televisor 4K? ¿Y cómo de buena es la resolución 4K?

Los televisores 4K tienen 8,3 millones de píxeles, es decir, cuatro veces más que un televisor Full HD. El resultado es una experiencia de visualización con un nivel de detalle increíble, incluso en pantallas grandes. Pronto, el 4K sustituirá al 1080p como nuevo estándar. UHD (Ultra High Definition) es idéntico a 4K.

Pantalla de televisor 4K que indica que tiene 3840 por 2160 píxeles. Dentro hay un cuadrado más pequeño con la etiqueta FHD. Esto muestra la diferencia de calidad y densidad de píxeles entre FHD y 4K.

¿Qué tipo de contenidos 4K está disponible?

Disfruta de una amplia gama de contenidos 4K en plataformas OTT como Netflix, Disney+, Amazon Prime, YouTube y otras. Desde éxitos en taquilla hasta series, documentales y deportes, ya hay muchos contenidos 4K disponibles. Incluso las películas clásicas pueden mejorarse a una calidad cercana a 4K con nuestra tecnología AI Super Upscaling.

¿Qué es AI Super Upscaling 4K?

LG OLED evo con AI Super Upscaling ofrece imágenes más nítidas y detalladas aprovechando el rendimiento mejorado de la NPU del procesador alpha 11 AI. Esta avanzada tecnología analiza las imágenes al detalle, optimizando la calidad de los contenidos OTT, para que puedas disfrutar de una experiencia de visualización significativamente mejor.¹ ² ⁴ ⁵

¿Qué es la televisión 8K?

Los televisores 8K tienen 33 millones de píxeles. Pero a pesar de esta alta resolución, aún no han salido al mercado muchos contenidos en 8K.

¿Cómo elegir entre un televisor 4K y 8K?

A la hora de elegir entre un televisor 4K y 8K, es importante tener en cuenta las necesidades personales y el entorno de visualización.

 

• Los televisores 8K tienen una resolución increíble si quieres experimentar la máxima calidad de imagen posible. Sin embargo, es posible que los contenidos 8K no estén tan extendidos.

 

• Los televisores 4K ofrecen una calidad impresionante y, lo que es más importante, los contenidos 4K son mucho más accesibles en plataformas OTT y de streaming, lo que los convierte en una opción más inteligente por ahora. Con la tecnología LG AI Super Upscaling 4K, incluso los contenidos que no son 4K pueden disfrutarse con una calidad similar a 4K.² ⁴ ⁵ ⁶

Descubre los televisores 4K y encuentra el que te encaja

Compara fácilmente características para elegir el mejor televisor para ti.² ³

Table Caption
Features OLED M5 OLED G5 QNED85 QNED99
Imagen de producto LG OLED M5
OLED M5
Imagen de producto LG OLED G5
OLED G5
Imagen de producto LG QNED85
QNED85
Imagen de producto LG QNED99
QNED99
Pantalla LG SIGNATURE OLED (97 pulg.) LG OLED evo (83, 77, 65 pulg.) LG OLED evo LG QNED evo LG QNED 8K MiniLED
Tamaño Hasta 97 pulg. (97, 83, 77, 65 pulg.) Hasta 97 pulg. (97, 83, 77, 65, 55, 48 pulg.) Hasta 100 pulg. (100, 86, 75, 65, 55, 50 pulg.) Hasta 86 pulg. (86, 75 pulg.)
Resolución 4K 4K 4K 8K
Procesador procesador alpha 11 AI Gen2 procesador alpha 11 AI Gen2 procesador alpha 8 AI Gen2 procesador alpha 9 AI Gen4
AI Upscaling AI Super Upscaling 4K AI Super Upscaling 4K AI Super Upscaling 4K AI Super Upscaling 8K
Más información Más información Más información

Trucos inteligentes para elegir tu televisor

¿Cuál es el tamaño adecuado del televisor para tu espacio? >

 

¿Cuál es el mejor televisor de estilo de vida para ti? >

 

¿Cómo mejora la IA a los Smart TV? >

 

Explora todas las guías de compra de televisores >

¹Imágenes de pantalla simuladas.

 

²Las funciones pueden variar por modelo y tamaño de pantalla. Para conocer las características detalladas, consulta la página de cada modelo.

 

³La compatibilidad de esta función puede variar según la región y el país.

 

⁴La calidad de imagen del contenido escalado variará en función de la resolución original.

 

⁵Los servicios personalizados pueden variar según las políticas de terceros de cada aplicación.

 

⁶LG QNED99 es 8K.

