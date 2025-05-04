Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Altavoz Bluetooth xboom Grab. Bajos potentes, resistencia militar y hasta 30 horas de batería

GRAB
()
  • front-side view from right
  • Front view with inches
  • top view
  • USP card: will.i.am Partnership
  • Peerless
  • USP card: Military Standard
  • USP card: Dome tweeter
  • Lifestyle image
  • USP card: Dome tweeter
  • USP card: Convenient strap
Características principales

  • DISEÑADO Y PERFECCIONADO BY wll.i.am: ofreciendo un estilo único y un sonido optimizado por el productor musical y reconocido artista POP will.i.am.
  • SONIDO POTENTE Y NÍTIDO. Con 30W de potencia, siente un sonido vibrante y dinámico con su tweeter de cúpula diseñado por Peerless, ofreciendo un sonido nítido y mejorando la respuesta en alta frecuencia.
  • DISEÑO CON RESISTENCIA MILITAR. Disfruta de tu música en cualquier lugar sin miedo a que se estropee. Probado y certificado según los estándares militares de EE. UU., ofreciendo una durabilidad y un rendimiento máximo1.
  • QUE NADA TE PARE. Hasta 20 horas de batería2 y resistencia al agua y al polvo IP67, para disfrutar de la música en cualquier lugar durante más tiempo3 y con correas ajustables para llevarlo cómodamente.
  • CON AI PARA PERFECCIONAR TU EXPERIENCIA: AI Sound para un análisis inteligente en base a lo que estés escuchando, AI Calibration analiza la estancia y AI Lighting para una iluminación al ritmo de la música.
  • CONECTA VARIOS ALTAVOCES Y MONTA TU FIESTA CON AURACAST™4: disfruta en un sonido envolvente y amplificado conectando diferentes altavoces a la vez.
Más

(1)PRUEBAS ESTÁNDAR MIL-STD-810 y certificación de KOLAS Labs. Pasó 7 pruebas diferentes MIL-STD 810H para la durabilidad realizadas por un laboratorio independiente que cumple con los estándares militares de los EE. UU.
(2)Basado en un 50 % de volumen, sin iluminación y con ecualización Mejora de voz (resultado de la prueba interna). El tiempo real de uso puede variar.
(3)Producto hermético resistente al polvo, protegido contra el contacto y contra la inmersión en agua hasta 1 metro durante un máximo de 30 minutos.  Se recomienda mantener alejado el producto de fuentes de calor y/o agua. 
(4)Sólo los modelos Stage301, Bounce y Grab lanzados en 2025 pueden conectarse entre sí.

iF Design Award - Winner

xboom Grab

Ganador del iF Design Award 2025

will.i.am con traje negro y gafas de sol sostiene xboom Grab junto a su cara.

Nuevo LG xboom Grab, en colaboración con will.i.am

Presentamos el nuevo altavoz LG xboom Grab, diseñado y perfeccionado por will.i.am, creado para ofrecer un sonido que marca la diferencia.

*Las imagenes están simuladas para mejorar la comprensión de las características. Puede diferir del uso actual. 

Déjate liar con LG xboom Grab by will.i.am

LG ha elegido a will.i.am para redefinir xboom como una marca que eleva la experiencia sonora a otro nivel y con un estilo completamente nuevo. Ganador de nueve premios Grammy, will.i.am es sin duda un auténtico icono de la cultura pop.

Todos los «xboom by will.i.am» han sido perfecionados por will.i.am para ofrecer un sonido más equilibrado con un tono más cálido. Con su experiencia en música y tecnología, will.i.am ha ecualizado xboom Grab para conseguir un sonido envolvente y dinámico con ritmos que cobran vida.

will.i.am, perfecciona el sonido del LG xboom Grab

Experimenta la sofisticada y extraordinaria experiencia de sonido creada por will.i.am. Todos los sonidos que acompañan al funcionamiento del nuevo xboom -encendido/apagado, conexión por Bluetooth y ajuste del volumen- han sido desarrollados por el artista.

will.i.am está trabajando en el estudio mirando una pantalla colocada debajo de un micrófono.

Sonido dinámico con su tweeter de cúpula fabricado por Peerless

Con un tweeter de cúpula de 16 mm fabricado por Peerless, expertos en sonido de gama alta que ofrecen una calidad de sonido excepcional. Disfruta de un sonido vibrante y dinámico, perfecto para escuchar tu playlist favorita al aire libre.

*El vídeo tiene fines demostrativos y sus imágenes han sido simuladas para mejorar la comprensión de las características del producto. 

xboom Grab está colocado sobre una roca cubierta de musgo. En la parte superior derecha se coloca el logotipo estándar de Military.

Hecho para durar a prueba de resistencia militar

Diseñado para vivir aventuras al aire libre. Testado según los estándares militares de EE.UU., ha superado las 7 pruebas de durabilidad. Fabricado para resistir a diversas condiciones de cualquier entorno.

*Prueba estándar MIL-STD-810H y certificación de KOLAS Labs. Superó 7 pruebas MIL-STD 810H diferentes de durabilidad y resistencia realizadas por un laboratorio independiente que cumple con los estándares militares de EE. UU. Los resultados o el rendimiento reales pueden variar en función del entorno de uso. Detalles de las pruebas militares: 

- Estándar de prueba: MIL-STD-810H

- Parámetros de prueba: lluvia, vibración, impacto, niebla salina, inundación, polvo de arena y alta temperatura

- Resultado de la certificación: PASS. Fecha: 18 de diciembre de 2024.

Disfruta de tu playlist donde quieras con hasta 20h de batería

Batería de larga duración en un altavoz compacto. Disfruta hasta 20 horas* de tu música favorita con una sola carga.

*Basado en un 50 % de volumen, sin iluminación y con ecualización Mejora de voz (resultado de la prueba interna). El tiempo real de uso puede variar.

Resistencia al agua y al polvo IP67

Clasificación IP67* para resistir el agua y el polvo. Disfruta de la música en todas partes, en una fiesta en la piscina o en la playa.

*IP67 protege totalmente contra el polvo y otras partículas similares y también protege totalmente contra la inmersión hasta 1 m de profundidad durante 30 minutos

xboom Grab con un diseño moderno y correa ajustable

Diseñado disfrutar al aire libre con un diseño único, gracias a su correa ajustable podrás llevarlo comodamente.

En la parte superior izquierda, xboom Grab se sujeta con su correa en la muñeca de una persona. En la parte superior derecha, xboom Grab está colocado en el portabidón de una bicicleta. Abajo a la izquierda, will.i.am vestido de blanco sujeta xboom Grab con la mano derecha. Abajo a la derecha, will.i.am vestido de negro sujeta xboom Grab con la mano derecha.

AI Sound

Perfecciona el sonido de cualquier género con IA

Elige manualmente entre los modos: ritmo, melodía o voz, según tus preferencias, o deja que la IA establezca el modo más óptimo para ti. La IA analiza el audio y ajusta el sonido para adaptarlo al género.

will.i.am sostiene el xboom Grab junto a su cara.

AI Calibration

Sonido absoluto en cualquier lugar

No es necesario ajustar el altavoz ni cambiarlo de lugar. La inteligencia artificial calibra el audio según el tamaño y espacio en el que estés. Escucha un sonido envolvente, por muy amplio que sea el lugar.

*El vídeo tiene fines demostrativos y sus imágenes han sido simuladas para mejorar la comprensión de las características del producto. 

AI Lighting

Luces al ritmo de la música gracias a IA

Iluminación multicolor al ritmo de la música, perfecto para darle color a tu fiesta. La IA analiza cada canción y ajusta la iluminación para que coincida con el beat de la canción.

*El vídeo tiene fines demostrativos y sus imágenes han sido simuladas para mejorar la comprensión de las características del producto. 

En un círculo de color arco iris se colocan xboom Stage 301, Grab y Grab en el orden de las agujas del reloj. Al lado del xboom Grab la imagen de su botón Auracast se coloca en un círculo.

Conecta varios altavoces y monta tu fiesta con Auracast™(1).

Descubre la tecnología Bluetooth de última generación Auracast. Presiona el botón de tu altavoz y sumérgete en un sonido envolvente, amplificado mediante la conexión de diferentes altavoces.

(1) Sólo los modelos Stage301, Bounce y Grab lanzados en 2025 pueden conectarse entre sí. Las imágenes simuladas tienen fines ilustrativos. El tamaño real puede variar.

Imprimir

Todas las especificaciones

GENERAL

  • Número de canales

    2.1ch (2Way)

  • Potencia de Salida

    20 W + 10 W

ALTAVOZ

  • Radiador Pasivo

    Sí (2)

  • Medida del Tweeter

    16 mm x 1

  • Tipo de Tweeter

    Cúpula

  • Woofer

    80 x 45 mm

FORMATO DE AUDIO

  • AAC

    Si

  • SBC

    Si

EQ

  • AI Sound

    Si

  • Bass Boost

    Si

  • (App) Personalizable

    Si

  • Estándar

    Si

CONECTIVIDAD

  • Version de Bluetooth

    5.3

FACILIDADES

  • Multipunto

    Si

  • Comandos de Voz (Google assistant, Siri)

    Si

  • Resistencia Agua/Salpicaduras

    IP67

  • Indicador de Batería

    Si

  • Bluetooth App (Android/iOS)

    Si

  • Iluminación

    Si

  • Party Link (modo Dual)

    Si

  • Party Link (modo Multi)

    Si

  • Altavoz del teléfono

    Si

  • Upgrade Manager (FOTA)

    Si

DIMENSIONES (ANXALXPR)

  • Embalaje

    254,5 x 117,0 x 125,0 mm

  • Altavoz

    211,0 x 71,6 x 70,0 mm

PESO

  • Gross Weight

    1,1 kg

  • Peso Neto

    0,7 kg

ACCESORIOS

  • Tarjeta de Garantía

    Si

  • Correa

    Si

  • Tipo de Cable USB-C

    Si

CÓDICO EAN

  • Códico EAN

    8806096327388

BATERÍA

  • Tiempo de Carga de la Batería (Hrs)

    3

  • Duración de la Batería (Hrs)

    20

CONSUMO

  • Consumo en Activo

    10 W

  • modo Stand-by

    0.3 W

ALIMENTACIÓN

  • Tipo USB-C

    Si

INFORMACIÓN DE CUMPLIMIENTO

MÁS INFORMACIÓN DE CUMPLIMIENTO
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
La información de seguridad de los accesorios se incluye con la información de seguridad del del producto y no se proporciona por separado.

Qué opina la gente

