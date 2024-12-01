Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
 Disfruta de las mejores ofertas y precios de LG

Life's Good Days tv IT

Life´s Good Days

Compra la mejor tecnológia LG y llévate

Hasta 5000€ de regalo

Compra la mejor tecnológia LG y llévate Términos y condiciones

Life´s Good Days

Lifes good days Navidad
Estrena tecnología con un TV LG: recibe hasta 5.000€ de reembolso y disfruta de Smart TV webOS hasta por 5 años.
Descubre más
Lifes Good days NAvidad
Compra tu barra de sonido LG este Black Friday y recibe hasta 300€ de reembolso, además de 5 años de garantía.
Descubre más
Life´s Good
Compra un LG gram y un monitor este Black Friday y llévate 150€ de regalo.
Descubre más

Ventajas de comprar en LG

Iniciar sesión Registrarse

5% descuento con cupón de bienvenida

Hazte miembro de LG y disfruta de 5% de descuento en tu primera compra aplicando el cupón LGBIENVENIDO5 en el pago

10% descuento por la compra de 2 o más productos

Selecciona en el pago 5% dto primera compra + 5% adicional por la compra de cada producto extra

Envíos gratis

Recibirás tu pedido coordinado por LG en 24-72 horas

  1. Promoción válida del 4/11/2024 al 6/01/2025. +Info en www.labuenavidalg.es/lifesgooddaysnavidad
  2.  WebOs admite las 4 versiones siguientes de actualización en 5 años desde el año de lanzamiento del modelo adquirido. La primera actualización estará disponible a los 2 años del lanzamiento del producto. Características, actualizaciones, aplicaciones y servicios variarán segúnmodelo. Las actualizaciones del sistema operativo no incluyen características y funciones que dependan de hardware más reciente.
