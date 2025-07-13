Skip to ContentSkip to Accessibility Help
Descubre del único negro puro, ahora también con el único blanco puro, en nuestros TVs OLED evo. Elige entre nuestras tecnologías exclusivas como LG QNED y NanoCell, diseñadas para ofrecer más de 1.000 millones de  colores, imágenes más precisas y un contraste sorprendente. Completa tu experiencia con un sonido de alta calidad y lleno de matices gracias a las Barras de Sonido LG.

Descubre las últimas innovaciones en televisores LG, que combinan tecnología de pantalla de última generación con funciones inteligentes e intuitivas gracias a nuestro sistema operativo webOS, el sistema más personalizado, fácil, rápido e inteligente. Tanto si buscas un televisor LG OLED evo, un TV LG OLED, un TV LG QNED, un TV QNED evo o un televisor 4K, disfrutarás de una calidad de imagen impresionante con contrastes profundos y colores vivos. Los televisores LG están impulsados por procesadores con IA que optimizan la imagen en tiempo real, haciendo que cada fotograma sea más detallado y realista.

Compra ahora TVs LG OLED evo, nuestro televisor más avanzado hasta la fecha, equipados con el último procesador Alpha 11 4K con IA de LG, podrás disfrutar de un realismo sin igual, un brillo espectacular y un contraste infinito para una inmersión cinematográfica definitiva.

Consulta nuestra guía sobre cómo medir y leer los tamaños de los televisores.

