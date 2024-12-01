Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
98 pulgadas TV LG QNED 4K serie AI QNED89 con Smart TV WebOS24
98QNED89T6A EU.pdf
Grado de energía : ES
  • Compra este producto y llévate 1000€ de reembolso

(0)
Front view of LG QNED TV, QNED90 with text of LG QNED MiniLED, 2024, and webOS Re:New Program logo on screen

Las imágenes utilizadas en la descripción del producto a continuación son para fines ilustrativos. Consulta la galería de imágenes en la parte superior de la página para ver una representación exacta.

webOS

Pocket-lint

LG webOS, el mejor sistema operativo para smart TV

Más información

webOS 24 UX

iF Design Award 

«Ganador» del iF Design Award

Más información

LG QNED85 Bildschirm mit einem bunten Motiv.

Todo sobre los nuevos QNED

Colores nítidos y claros en el colosal LG QNED. Nuestro nuevo procesador y las zonas de atenuación perfeccionan el contenido para que cada píxel se mantenga nítido.

*Imagen simulada en pantalla.

Descubre las innovaciones de LG QNED AI

Los televisores LG QNED89, QNED90 y QNED99 se muestran en orden de izquierda a derecha. En la pantalla de cada televisor se ve un toque de color y encima de los televisores se muestran las palabras "Super Ultra Big Screen". El procesador alpha 8 AI Processor 4K tiene una luz naranja que sale desde abajo. Una espiral roja, amarilla y morada aparece entre las letras "webOS ampliable" y "webOS Re:New Program".

Súperpantalla ultragrande

Experimenta la máxima inmersión con el LG TV más grande

Un niño está de pie delante de un gran televisor que muestra una imagen de un elefante adulto y un elefante bebé caminando por un campo cubierto de hierba.

Vive cada momento de acción como nunca antes en las pantallas ultragrandes de LG TV.

Descubre cada detalle y disfruta de tus contenidos favoritos como nunca antes.

*Imagen simulada en pantalla.
*QNED89 tiene un máximo de 98 pulgadas.

 

Procesador de alta potencia 4K α8 con IA

La tecnología QNED ofrece imágenes impactantes y cristalinas

Descubre más

El procesador alpha 8 AI 4K ajusta audio e imagen en nuestra pantalla de 98 pulgadas, manteniendo la nitidez a lo grande.

*Imagen simulada en pantalla.

AI Picture Pro

Siente un realismo asombroso en cada
fotograma a tamaño real

AI Super Upscaling para pantalla ultragrande

La inteligencia artificial mantiene la nitidez en toda la pantalla grande

AI Super Upscaling mejora el contenido para que se ajuste perfectamente a la pantalla ultragrande y se vea asombrosamente nítido.

*Los modelos QNED99, QNED90, QNED89 and QNED85 cuentan con AI Picture Pro y AI Super Upscaling.
**AI Picture Pro no funcionará con ningún tipo de contenido con derechos de autor en los servicios de plataformas.
***La calidad de imagen del contenido escalado variará en función de la resolución original.

AI Sound Pro

Disfruta de un sonido envolvente que
te sumerge en la acción

Sonido y pantalla realistas llenan la sala

Escucha cada respiración y cada latido mientras el sistema de sonido envolvente virtual 9.1.2 llena tu espacio con un audio rico y con la calidad sonora de un escenario.

Burbujas sonoras y ondas salen de la pantalla de un televisor LG TV y llenan el espacio.

Resuena un sonido impactante

Las mejoras del procesador AI te ofrecen un sonido dinámico amplificado repleto de potencia.

Un hombre sobre una motocicleta en una pista de tierra con brillantes gráficos circulares alrededor de la motocicleta.

El sonido se adapta a lo que ves

El control de sonido adaptativo equilibra el audio en tiempo real y según el género y te ofrece una mayor claridad.

Un televisor LG TV muestra a unos músicos actuando con brillantes gráficos circulares alrededor de los micrófonos e instrumentos.

*Imágenes simuladas.
**Debe activarse a través del menú del modo de sonido.
***El sonido puede variar según el entorno.

Televisor LG colocado en la pared de una sala con un guitarrista en la pantalla. Un gráfico de círculos concéntricos representan las ondas de sonido.

AI Acoustic Tuning

 

El audio óptimo encaja en tu espacio

El sistema de sonido detecta el diseño de la sala y dónde estás sentado para crear una cúpula de sonido a tu alrededor, perfectamente sintonizada con la acústica única de la sala.

Precision Dimming

A mayor tamaño de pantalla, mayor claridad visual.

La tecnología Precision Dimming ajusta cientos de zonas para ofrecerte imágenes más nítidas y revelar cada detalle oculto gracias a la atenuación local full array.

*Imágenes simuladas.
**QNED99, QNED90 y QNED89 con tecnología Precision Dimming.

QNED Color

Colores vibrantes y nítidos para una inmersión total

Déjate hipnotizar por una calidad de imagen tan nítida y colorida, tan grande y vívida como el mundo que te rodea.

*QNED89, QNED85 y QNED80 con QNED Color.

Pantalla de cine

Reducir el tamaño del marco, aumentar la pantalla

Experimenta una visión sin límites con un marco ultrafino que maximiza tu inmersión cinematográfica.

Televisor LG montado en una pared de una sala de estar con un guitarrista en la pantalla, como gráficos de círculos concéntricos que representan ondas sonoras y las palabras "Personalización de IA" en la parte superior izquierda. Una mujer agachada afuera en un día soleado frente a los árboles y un cielo azul, y las palabras "AI Picture Pro" arriba a la izquierda. Televisor LG con burbujas y ondas sonoras que se emiten desde la pantalla y llenan el espacio, y la palabra "AI Sound Pro" en la parte superior izquierda.

*Imagen simulada en pantalla.

webOS 24

Personaliza tu experiencia de TV ultragrande

Disfruta de un televisor que está hecho para ti con My Profile, AI Picture Wizard, AI Concierge y Quick Cards.

Personaliza tu experiencia de TV ultragrande Descubre más

*Los menús y aplicaciones compatibles pueden variar según el país y ser diferentes en el momento del lanzamiento.
**Las recomendaciones de palabras clave varían según la aplicación y la hora del día, y solo se ofrecen en los países que admiten PNL en su lengua materna.
***Imágenes simuladas.

El logotipo webOS flota en el centro sobre un fondo negro, y el espacio debajo se ilumina con los colores del logotipo en rojo, naranja y amarillo. Debajo del logotipo aparecen las palabras “webOS Re:New Program”.

webOS Re:New Program

Cada año un nuevo televisor durante 5 años

Siempre tan actual como nuevo, incluso según añadimos nuevas funciones y comodidades.

Hay cinco rectángulos en distintos colores escalonados hacia arriba, cada uno de ellos etiquetados con un año, desde “webOS 24” a “webOS 28”. Entre los rectángulos hay flechas que apuntan hacia arriba, etiquetadas desde “Actualización 1” a “Actualización 4”.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Con el programa webOS Re:New, los clientes disfrutarán de hasta 4 actualizaciones durante 5 años, lo que garantiza un total de 5 versiones de webOS, incluida la vigente en el momento de la compra.

*El programa webOS Re:New permite un total de cuatro actualizaciones en cinco años, el umbra es la versión de webOS preinstalada y el calendario de actualizaciones varía de final de mes a principio de año.
**Las actualizaciones y el calendario para ciertas funciones, aplicaciones y servicios pueden variar según el modelo y la región.
***Las actualizaciones disponibles para 2023 incluyen modelos UHD y superiores.

Consigue la conectividad total de tu televisor

Un televisor LG TV montado en una pared de un salón muestra a un león y a un cachorro de león. Un hombre está sentado en primer plano con un smartphone en la mano que muestra la misma imagen de leones. Un gráfico de tres barras curvas de color rojo neón aparece justo encima del smartphone apuntando hacia el televisor.

Mobile Connectivity

Utiliza tus aplicaciones directamente en tu televisor

Podrás ver contenidos de tu iPhone o dispositivo Android en la pantalla de tu LG TV sin esfuerzo gracias Apple AirPlay y Chromecast Built-in.

Logotipos de LG ThinQ™, Matter y Apple Home. Un LG TV montado en una pared y un LG PuriCare™ Objet Collection 360° a la izquierda. El televisor muestra Hogar y un cursor hace clic sobre “Purificador de aire” y se activa el LG PuriCare™ Objet Collection 360°.

Home Hub

Controla tu casa inteligente desde un solo lugar

Home Hub permite controlar tu ecosistema inteligente desde el televisor: tu teléfono móvil, soundbar y dispositivos IoT de iluminación inteligente, calefacción, ventilación, aire acondicionado, etc.

*Imágenes simuladas.
**Apple, el logotipo de Apple, Apple TV, AirPlay y HomeKit son marcas comerciales de Apple Inc., registradas en los EE. UU. y otros países.
***La compatibilidad con AirPlay 2, HomeKit y Chromecast Built-in puede variar según la región y el idioma.
****LG es compatible vía Wi-Fi con los dispositivos Matter. Los servicios y funciones compatibles con Matter pueden variar según los dispositivos conectados. La conexión inicial para ThinQ y Matter debe realizarse a través de la aplicación móvil ThinQ.
*****El uso de la función de voz manos libres sin un mando a distancia solo es posible con el procesador alpha 9 AI Processor y puede variar según los productos y regiones.
******El servicio de Chromecast Built-in puede no estar disponible aún en el momento de la compra de OLED CS4, pero podrás disfrutar del servicio después de instalar las actualizaciones de software webOS.

Un televisor LG TV muestra una película en una pantalla dividida en dos, una mitad con la película y la otra con la aplicación Spotify. El cursor clica un botón para acceder al menú de ajustes multivisualización y clica en el botón Live TV. La ventana de Spotify cambia y pasa a mostrar una escena deportiva.

Multivisualización

Multiplica tu visión,
multiplica la diversión

Cuando una pantalla no basta, puedes dividirla en 2 o 4 segmentos. Utiliza tu televisor como monitor doble para tu PC o añade más pantalla para navegar por la web y ver en PiP a la vez.

*Imágenes simuladas.
**Los ajustes de sonido y audio son los mismos en ambas pantallas.
***El soporte para el modo 2 pantallas o 4 pantallas puede variar según el modelo y país. (Los modos de 3 y 4 pantallas están disponibles solamente en las series M4 y G4).

Tu televisor sabe lo que te gusta

My Profile

Tu espacio para ti

Con My Profile, puedes crear fácilmente un perfil para cada miembro de la familia. Cada uno tiene su propia pantalla de inicio personal, con recomendaciones de contenido personalizadas.

Quick Card

Un atajo a tus favoritos

Solo un clic. Quick Card te lleva a donde quieras en un segundo, ya sea a tu centro de juegos, a tus listas de reproducción favoritas o a tu oficina en casa.

Un televisor LG TV muestra una imagen de una mujer y un perro en un campo enorme. En la parte inferior de la pantalla, se muestra el texto “Recomendamos nuevas palabras clave cada vez que pulsas el botón del micrófono en el control remoto” al lado de un gráfico circular de color rosa-morado. Barras rosas muestran las siguientes palabras clave: Películas con perros, Perro, Otoño, Relajación, Amistad. Frente al LG TV, el mando a distancia LG Magic Remote está apuntando hacia el televisor con círculos concéntricos de color morado neón alrededor del botón del micrófono. Al lado del mando a distancia, se muestra un gráfico de un dedo que pulsa un botón y aparece el texto “Pulsación breve”.

AI Concierge

 

Tus favoritos a tu servicio

AI Concierge te conoce a través de tu historial de búsquedas y te recomienda contenidos y palabras clave predefinidas, como “Para ti”, “Recomendaciones”, “Tendencias” y “Consejos”.

Un televisor LG TV muestra en pantalla la imagen de un amanecer con la hora, la fecha, el tiempo y la temperatura junto al texto “Buenos días”. Una burbuja de texto con el mensaje “Hola LG” que aparece y desaparece, seguida de una burbuja de texto con el mensaje “Mostrar el horario de la semana”. La pantalla se desvanece para mostrar el calendario y el plan diario de Google.

Always Ready

Tu asistente está siempre a punto para ayudarte

Sea cual sea la información que quieras, ya sea la hora, el tiempo, alertas deportivas o de Google Calendar y Google Photos, pídesela al asistente AI. Tu asistente está siempre a punto para ayudarte.

*Imágenes simuladas.
**Según la región o la conectividad a la red el contenido puede verse reducido o limitado.
***Se pueden crear un número ilimitado de perfiles, pero la pantalla de inicio mostrará solo 10 perfiles.
****Los menús y aplicaciones compatibles pueden variar según el país y ser diferentes en el momento del lanzamiento.
*****La opción “For you keyword” de AI Concierge solo se ofrece en los países que admiten PNL en su lengua materna.
******Las recomendaciones de palabras clave varían según la aplicación y la hora del día.
*******La función Always Ready está disponible en LG OLED M4, G4, C4, CS4, B4, QNED99, QNED90, QNED89, QNED85 y 86NANO80.
********La compatibilidad con el servicio Google Calendar estará disponible a lo largo del año.

Un mando a distancia LG Magic Remote con el botón circular central iluminado de color morado neón para resaltarlo. El mando a distancia está ante un fondo negro y un brilla suave de color morado lo envuelve.

Magic Remote

La magia está
en tus manos

Libérate de las ataduras de los anticuados botones. El mando a distancia LG Magic Remote desbloquea todas las funciones inteligentes de tu LG TV con tal solo un clic, un desplazamiento o con tu voz.

*Las características y funciones del mando Magic Remote pueden variar según la región y el idioma.

AI Customization

Se sincroniza con tu forma de ver la televisión

Una imagen adaptada a tu gusto

Selecciona tus imágenes favoritas y AI Picture Wizard crea una imagen adaptada exactamente a tu gusto exclusivo entre 85 millones de posibilidades y, a continuación, la guarda en tu perfil.

Encaja perfectamente con LG Audio

Una excelente Soundbar digna del LG QNED AI

En la pantalla se reproduce un concierto acogedor en una sala de estar. El menú de WOW Interface aparece superpuesto y el usuario navega hasta los ajustes de la Soundbar.

WOW Interface

La simplicidad en tus dedos

Accede a WOW Interface desde tu televisor LG TV y Soundbar Control te ayudará de forma sencilla a cambiar los modos y perfiles y a acceder a prácticas funciones, incluso mientras ves la televisión.

Televisor LG TV y LG Soundbar montados en la pared de un salón y gráficos de formas brillantes por toda la habitación.

WOW Orchestra

Cada imagen está perfectamente ajustada

WOW Orchestra une el sonido único de tu LG Soundbar y tu televisor LG QNED en perfecta sinergia.

Televisor LG TV y LG Soundbar montados en la pared con un símbolo gráfico de Wi-Fi blanco en el medio.

WOWCAST Integrado

Mira tu televisor sin desorden.

Olvídate de los cables y escucha todo el potencial de la calidad de audio de tu LG Soundbar con WOWCAST.

*La Soundbar puede comprarse por separado y el modo Soundbar Control puede variar según el modelo.
**El mando a distancia LG TV Remote está limitado solo a ciertas funciones.
***Ten en cuenta que el servicio puede no estar disponible en el momento de la compra. Es necesaria una conexión a internet para realizar las actualizaciones.
****Televisores compatibles con WOW Interface: QNED99, QNED90, QNED89, QNED85 y QNED80.
*****Televisores compatibles con WOW Orchestra: QNED99, QNED90, QNED89 y QNED85.
******Televisores compatibles con WOWCAST: QNED99, QNED90, QNED89 y QNED85.
*******Los modelos QNED99, QNED90, QNED89, QNED85 de 80 pulgadas o más grandes pueden emparejarse con S90TY, S90TR y S70.

Amplía las emociones del cine y tus habilidades de juego

Dolby Vision & Modo FILMMAKER

Vive escenas de películas en una escala impresionante que te dejará sin aliento

Sumérgete en el corte más auténtico. FILMMAKER Mode enseña películas tal y como las concibió el director con ajustes precisos.

Un hombre en un estudio de edición oscuro mirando a un LG TV que muestra una puesta de sol. En la esquina inferior derecha de la imagen aparece el logotipo de FILMMAKER Mode.

*Imágenes simuladas.
**FILMMAKER MODE es una marca comercial de UHD Alliance, Inc.

Experiencia Home Cinema

Eleva tu experiencia visual y aumenta tu asombro con una inmersión total

Disfruta del cine en casa. HDR10 Pro aporta la imagen deseada de cada película, con un color y contraste precisos.

Una familia sentada en el suelo de un salón poco iluminado junto a una pequeña mesa, mirando hacia un LG TV montado en la pared que muestra la Tierra desde el espacio.

*HDR10 Pro es una tecnología desarrollada por LG Electronics basada en la calidad de imagen estandarizada del estándar “HDR10”.

Una gran variedad de contenidos listos para ver

Un LG TV en primer plano que muestra una selección de miniaturas de películas y programas de televisión. Sobre la imagen aparece el texto “Colección de acción”, “Bloomberg TV+” y “Visto recientemente”. El espacio delante del televisor está ligeramente iluminado, como por la luz del televisor. Detrás del televisor, en la oscuridad, hay más miniaturas de películas y programas de televisión.

LG Channels

Ahora se muestra libremente en LG

Sintoniza LG Channels 3.0 para ver las últimas noticias, tus deportes favoritos, películas populares y series de televisión, incluso contenido exclusivo solo en LG TV.

Se muestran seis imágenes en miniatura de películas y series de televisión con los logotipos de LG Channels, Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+ y Apple TV+ debajo.

Servicios de plataformas

Explora tus servicios de streaming favoritos fácilmente

Sumérgete directamente y de un modo fácil en una nueva serie gracias a los acceso directo integrado a tus servicios y aplicaciones de streaming favoritas.

*Imágenes simuladas.
**La disponibilidad de las aplicaciones y sus contenidos puede variar según el país o la región.
***Se requiere de una suscripción aparte para los servicios de Netflix, Disney+, Amazon Prime y Apple TV+.
****Apple, el logotipo de Apple y Apple TV son marcas comerciales de Apple Inc, registradas en los EE. UU. y otros países.
*****Amazon, Prime Video y todos los logotipos relacionados son marcas comerciales Amazon.com, Inc. o de sus filiales.

Jugabilidad avanzada

Pon tu punto de mira en victorias colosales

El juego mantiene su fluidez a alta velocidad gracias a FreeSync y VRR y el sencillo menú de configuración hacen que la victoria sea muy fácil.

Una escena borrosa de un juego de carreras con un coche circulando a toda velocidad. La escena se enfoca dando como resultado una acción fluida y clara. El logotipo FreeSync Premium y de VRR aparecen en la esquina superior derecha.

*QNED99, QNED90, QNED89 y QNED85 con AMD FreeSync™ Premium y VRR.
**QNED99, QNED90, QNED89, QNED85, y QNED80 con GeForce NOW, Game Dashboard & Optimizer, ALLM, eARC, y HGiG.
***VRR es una especificación certificada de HDMI 2.1.
****HGiG es un grupo voluntario de empresas de la industria del videojuego y de la fabricación de pantallas de televisión que se han unido para crear unas pautas para mejorar la experiencia de juego en HDR de los consumidores y ponerlas a disposición del público.
****La compatibilidad con HGiG puede variar según el país.

Controles justo donde se necesitan

No hagas pausa para usar el optimizador de juego ni el panel de control del juego.

Una escena de juego FPS con el panel de control del juego apareciendo sobre la pantalla durante la partida. Una escena oscura e invernal con el menú optimizador de juego apareciendo sobre el juego.

*El panel de control del juego se activa solo cuando “Optimizador de juego” y “Panel de control del juego” están activados.
**Imágenes simuladas.

 

Acceso a todos tus juegos favoritos

Miles de universos de juego justo al alcance de tus dedos. Explora un catálogo épico de juegos en la nube y transmítelos inmediatamente sin perder tiempo de juego en descargas o actualizaciones.

Una imagen de la pantalla de inicio de Boosteroid que muestra "Trine 4: The Nightmare Price". Una pantalla de inicio de GeForce NOW mostrando cinco miniaturas de juegos diferentes a la derecha.

*Las asociaciones admitidas pueden variar según el país.
**Puede requerir una suscripción a GeForce NOW.
***Puede requerir una suscripción a Boosteroid.

Sostenibilidad

Descubre la visión LG QNED AI para el futuro

Elige la mejor alternativa para el planeta gracias a un embalaje ligero, biodegradable, y con credenciales de sostenibilidad global.

Embalaje de un televisor LG QNED contra un fondo beis con ilustraciones de árboles.

*Las asociaciones admitidas pueden variar según el país.
**El soporte inferior de todos los QNED y la cubierta posterior completa de QNED85 (65/55/50 pulgadas) están fabricados con plástico reciclado.

Imprimir

Especificaciones técnicas estrella

  • Tipo de Pantalla

    4K QNED

  • Tasa de Refresco

    120Hz Nativo

  • Wide Color Gamut

    QNED Color

  • Procesador de Imagen

    Procesador 4K con IA α8

  • HDR (High Dynamic Range)

    HDR10 / HLG

  • FreeSync Compatible (AMD)

    Si

  • Salida de Audio

    40W

  • Sistema de Altavoces

    2.2 Canales

  • Dimensiones TV Sin peana (AnxAlxPr mm)

    2182 x 1258 x 110,4

  • Peso del TV Sin Peana (kg)

    61,2

Todas las especificaciones

PICTURE (DISPLAY)

  • Tipo de Pantalla

    4K QNED

  • Resolución de Pantalla

    4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)

  • Tipo de Retroiluminación

    Directa

  • Tasa de Refresco

    120Hz Nativo

  • Wide Color Gamut

    QNED Color

PROCESADO DE IMAGEN

  • Procesador de Imagen

    Procesador 4K con IA α8

  • Escalado por IA

    Super Escalado 4K con IA α8

  • Dynamic Tone Mapping

    Si (Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro)

  • Selección de Género IA

    Si (SDR/HDR)

  • HDR (High Dynamic Range)

    HDR10 / HLG

  • FILMMAKER MODE™

    Si

  • Tecnología de Atenuación

    Precision Dimming

  • Motion

    Motion Pro

  • Modos de Imagen

    10 modos (Picture Wizard Personalizado, Vívido, Standard, Básico, Cine, Deportes, Game, Filmmaker, (ISF)Expert(Sala Luminosa), (ISF)Expert(Sala Oscura))

  • HFR (High Frame Rate)

    4K 120 fps (HDMI)

GAMING

  • FreeSync Compatible (AMD)

    Si

  • HGIG Mode

    Si

  • Game Optimizer

    Si (Game Dashboard)

  • ALLM Modo Automático de Baja Latencia)

    Si

  • VRR (Tasa de Refresco Variable)

    Si

ACCESIBILIDAD

  • Alto Contraste

    Si

  • Escala de Grises

    Si

  • Invertir colores

    Si

DIMENSIONES Y PESOS

  • Dimensiones TV Sin peana (AnxAlxPr mm)

    2182 x 1258 x 110,4

  • Dimensiones TV Con peana (AnxAlxPr mm)

    2182 x 1358 x 464,6

  • Medidas Embalaje

    2395 x 1633 x 285

  • Peana TV (AnxPr mm)

    1826 x 464,6

  • Peso del TV Sin Peana (kg)

    61,2

  • Peso del TV Con Peana (kg)

    65,1

  • Peso Embalaje (kg)

    103,0

  • Montura VESA (AnxAl mm)

    800 x 400

CÓDIGO DE BARRAS

  • CÓDIGO DE BARRAS

    8806096070833

AUDIO

  • Sonido IA

    α8 AI Sound Pro (Virtual 9.1.2 Up-mix)

  • Diálogos Claros

    Si (Regulación Auto Volumen)

  • WiSA Ready

    Si (Up to 2.1 Channel)

  • LG Sound Sync

    Si

  • Sound Mode Share

    Si

  • Salida Simultánea de Audio

    Si

  • Bluetooth Surround Ready

    Si (Reproducción en 2 sentidos)

  • Salida de Audio

    40W

  • Calibración Acústica IA

    Si

  • Codecs de Audio

    AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X (Refer to manual)

  • Dirección de Altavoces

    Salida hacia Abajo

  • Sistema de Altavoces

    2.2 Canales

CONECTIVIDAD

  • HDMI Canal de Retorno de Audio

    eARC (HDMI 3)

  • Bluetooth Support

    Si (v 5.0)

  • Entrada Ethernet

    1ud

  • Simplink (HDMI CEC)

    Si

  • SPDIF (Salida Digital Óptica de Audio)

    1ud

  • Ranura CI

    1ud

  • Salida HDMI

    4ud (Soporta 4K 120Hz, eARC, VRR, ALLM, QMS (Puerto 4)

  • Entrada RF (Antenna/Cable)

    2ud

  • Entrada USB

    2ud (v 2.0)

  • Wi-Fi

    Si (Wi-Fi 5)

SMART TV

  • Funciona Con Apple Airplay2

    Si

  • Sistema Operativo (OS)

    webOS 24

  • Ajustes de Familia

    Si

  • ThinQ

    Si

  • Compatible con Cámara USB

    Si

  • Siempre Lista

    Si

  • Amazon Alexa

    Si (Integrado)

  • Navegador web Libre

    Si

  • Reconocimiento Inteligente de Voz

    Si

  • LG Channels

    Si

  • Magic Remote Control

    Incluido

  • MultiPantalla

    Si

  • Smartphone Remote App

    Si (LG ThinQ)

ALIMENTACION

  • Alimentación (Voltaje, Hz)

    AC 110~240V 50-60Hz

  • Consumo en Stanby

    Under 0.5W

ACCESORIOS INCLUIDOS

  • Mando a a Distancia

    Magic Remote MRM24

  • Cable de Ailimentación

    Si (Desenchufable)

  • Pilas del Mando a Distancia

    Si (AA x 2ud)

INFORMACIÓN DE CUMPLIMIENTO

MÁS INFORMACIÓN DE CUMPLIMIENTO
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
La información de seguridad de los accesorios se incluye con la información de seguridad del del producto y no se proporciona por separado.

Qué opina la gente

