55” NanoCell AI ThinQ – 4K Active HDR & Dolby Vision
Semua Spesifikasi
DISPLAY
-
Display Type
LCD
-
Screen Size (in.)
55
-
Resolution
3840 x 2160
-
BLU Type
Edge
VIDEO
-
HDR
Active HDR with Dolby Vision
-
└ HDR10
Ya
-
└ HLG
Ya
-
└ Dolby Vision
Ya
-
ULTRA Luminance
Ya
-
└ Colour Master Engine
Ya
-
└ Active Depth Enhancer
Ya
-
Resolution Upscaler
Ya (4K)
-
HDR Effect
Ya
-
Smart Picture Mode
Ya
-
HEVC Codec
Ya
-
VP9 Decoder
Ya
AUDIO
-
Audio Output
40W (WF : 20W)
-
Speaker System
2.2 ch
-
Harman Kardon
Ya
-
Surround Mode
Ultra Surround
-
Magic Sound Tuning
Ya
-
Hi-Fi Audio
Ya
-
LG Sound Sync
Ya
-
DTS Decoder
Ya
-
Audio Codec
AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, DTS, DTS-HD, DTS Express, WMA, apt-X
SMART TV
-
webOS 3.5
Ya
-
Magic Remote
Included
-
Natural Voice Recognition
Ya
-
Universal Control
Ya
-
LG Content Store
Ya
-
Full Web Browser
Ya
-
Music Player
Ya
BROADCASTING SYSTEM
-
Digital TV Reception(Terrestrial,Cable,Satellite)
DVB-T2/C/S2
-
EPG(8days)
Ya
-
Digital Recording
Ya
CONNECTIVITY
-
HDMI
4 (HDMI 2.0b)
-
└ ARC (Audio Return Channel)
Ya
-
USB
3 (1 x 3.0)
-
LAN
1
-
CI Slot
1
-
RF In
2 (RF, Sat)
-
Wi-Fi
Ya
-
Digital Audio Out (Optical)
Ya
-
Headphone out / Line out
1/1
-
WiDi (PC to TV)
Ya
-
Miracast (Moblie to TV Mirroring)
Ya
-
Network File Browser
Ya
-
Simplink (HDMI CEC)
Ya
POWER
-
Energy Saving Mode
Ya
-
Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)
100~240Vac 50-60Hz
-
Standby Power Consumption
0.5W↓
DIMENSIONS - WXHXD(MM)
-
Size W/O Carton, W/O Stand
1229 x 708 x 59
-
Size W/O Carton, With Stand
1229 x 763 x 245
-
Size W/ Carton, With Stand
1360 x 860 x 162
-
VESA
300 x 300
-
EAN Code
8806084253057
WEIGHT(KG)
-
Weight (TV)
18.1
-
Weight (TV + Stand)
20.0
-
Weight (W/Carton)
24.3
ACCESSORY
-
Remote Control
Ya
-
Power Cable
Ya
-
Owner's Manual
Ya
-
Battery (for Remote Control)
Ya
