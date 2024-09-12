Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
65" NanoCell AI ThinQ – 4K Active HDR & Dolby Vision

Spesifikasi

Ulasan

Dukungan

65” NanoCell AI ThinQ – 4K Active HDR & Dolby Vision

65SJ850T

65” NanoCell AI ThinQ – 4K Active HDR & Dolby Vision

(2)
Cetak

Semua Spesifikasi

DISPLAY

  • Display Type

    LCD

  • Screen Size (in.)

    65

  • Resolution

    3840 x 2160

  • BLU Type

    Edge

VIDEO

  • HDR

    Active HDR with Dolby Vision

  • └ HDR10

    Ya

  • └ HLG

    Ya

  • └ Dolby Vision

    Ya

  • ULTRA Luminance

    Ya

  • └ Colour Master Engine

    Ya

  • └ Active Depth Enhancer

    Ya

  • Resolution Upscaler

    Ya (4K)

  • HDR Effect

    Ya

  • Smart Picture Mode

    Ya

  • HEVC Codec

    Ya

  • VP9 Decoder

    Ya

AUDIO

  • Audio Output

    40W (WF : 20W)

  • Speaker System

    2.2 ch

  • Harman Kardon

    Ya

  • Surround Mode

    Ultra Surround

  • Magic Sound Tuning

    Ya

  • Hi-Fi Audio

    Ya

  • LG Sound Sync

    Ya

  • DTS Decoder

    Ya

  • Audio Codec

    AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, DTS, DTS-HD, DTS Express, WMA, apt-X

SMART TV

  • webOS 3.5

    Ya

  • Magic Remote

    Included

  • Natural Voice Recognition

    Ya

  • Universal Control

    Ya

  • LG Content Store

    Ya

  • Full Web Browser

    Ya

  • Music Player

    Ya

BROADCASTING SYSTEM

  • Digital TV Reception(Terrestrial,Cable,Satellite)

    DVB-T2/C/S2

  • EPG(8days)

    Ya

  • Digital Recording

    Ya

CONNECTIVITY

  • HDMI

    4 (HDMI 2.0b)

  • └ ARC (Audio Return Channel)

    Ya

  • USB

    3 (1 x 3.0)

  • LAN

    1

  • CI Slot

    1

  • RF In

    2 (RF, Sat)

  • Wi-Fi

    Ya

  • Digital Audio Out (Optical)

    Ya

  • Headphone out / Line out

    1/1

  • WiDi (PC to TV)

    Ya

  • Miracast (Moblie to TV Mirroring)

    Ya

  • Network File Browser

    Ya

  • Simplink (HDMI CEC)

    Ya

POWER

  • Energy Saving Mode

    Ya

  • Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)

    100~240Vac 50-60Hz

  • Standby Power Consumption

    0.5W↓

DIMENSIONS - WXHXD(MM)

  • Size W/O Carton, W/O Stand

    1452 x 833 x 58.7 mm

  • Size W/O Carton, With Stand

    1452 x 891 x 285

  • VESA

    300 x 300

  • EAN Code

    8806084287236

WEIGHT(KG)

  • Weight (TV)

    27.0

  • Weight (TV + Stand)

    29.0

  • Weight (W/Carton)

    36.5

ACCESSORY

  • Remote Control

    Ya

  • Power Cable

    Ya

  • Owner's Manual

    Ya

  • Battery (for Remote Control)

    Ya

