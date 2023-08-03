Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
31.5型100Hz対応曲面型フルHDモニター

32MR50C-B

31.5型フルHD曲面型ディスプレイ

仕事も映像視聴も、
より快適に

クリアな映像を届けるフルHD（1920×1080）解像度に、大画面でも見渡しやすくするよう、曲面型の画面を採用。画面内で視点を移したときの目のピント調節を軽減する上、包み込まれるような映像視聴環境を提供します。

このフルHD（1920×1080）スクリーンはクリアなカラーを実現しつつ、曲率1500Rの31.5インチワイドスクリーンにさまざまなプログラムを同時に表示して作業生産性を高めます。

※画像はイメージです。

高速な100Hzのリフレッシュレートにより、さまざまなプログラムのフレームをスムーズに読み込めます。

リフレッシュレート100Hz

毎秒100フレームの表示に対応

ゲーミングにも適した毎秒100フレームの表示に対応。FPSゲームなど高速な表示が望ましいコンテンツにおいて、高速かつ滑らかな映像表示が高い視認性を実現します。

※D-Subでは最大75Hzまでの対応になります。 ※画像はイメージです。

長時間作業も安心

ブルーライト低減モード

眼精疲労の原因と言われるブルーライトを抑え、目に負担の少ない紙に近い色温度で表示するピクチャーモードを搭載しています。

フリッカーセーフ

従来のLEDモニターで画面の明るさを抑えた際に発生していた“ちらつき”を、調光方式を変更することで抑えます。

※画像はイメージです。

充実したゲーミング機能

AMD FreeSync テクノロジー

画面のずれや
表示の遅延を軽減

AMD社のFreeSyncテクノロジーをサポートしたAPUまたはGPU搭載グラフィックスカードと液晶モニター間でコンテンツのフレームレートとモニターのリフレッシュレートを同期させることで、ちらつき(ティアリング)やカクつき(スタッタリング)を軽減し、滑らかな映像表示を実現します。

※画像はイメージです。

  • オフ

  • オン

ブラックスタビライザー

暗いシーンの視認性を向上

映像の暗くて見づらい部分を認識して、明るく映し出します。暗い場所に隠れた敵を見分けやすくし、ゲームを有利に展開できます。明るさのレベルは、ユーザーの趣向に合わせて調整が可能です。

※画像はイメージです。

OnScreen Controlで、ユーザーインターフェイスがさらに簡単に。

OnScreen Control

画面をもっと快適に

通常モニターのボタンで設定するモニターの基本的な設定を画面上で調整できます。また、画面分割、ソフトウェアごとのピクチャーモードの設定など画面を有効に使用できる機能を搭載しています。

※OnScreen Controlはホームページからダウンロードできます。 ※OnScreen Controlは予告なく仕様が変更される場合があります。 ※画像はイメージです。

姿勢に合わせた画面配置

前：-5ﾟ～後：20ﾟのチルト(縦角度調整)に対応。姿勢や使用環境に合わせた画面の配置が可能です。

ディスプレイは3面にスリムベゼルを備えており、モニターは傾き調節に対応しています。

※画像はイメージです。

搭載端子一覧

HDMI1.4アイコン。

HDMI1.4

D-subアイコン。

D-sub

H/P outアイコン。

H/P out

※画像はイメージです。

■主な仕様

プリント

仕様

曲率

1500R

最大リフレッシュレート(垂直走査周波数) [Hz]

D-Sub 15pinアナログ:56-75Hz, HDMI:48-100Hz

全てのスペック

その他

JANコード

49-89027-025295

液晶パネル

アスペクト比

16:9

輝度(標準値)

標準値250cd/㎡

色域

NTSC 72%

コントラスト比(標準値)

3,000:1

表示色

約1,677万色

有効表示領域（幅x高さ）

698×393(mm)

パネル・タイプ

VA

画素ピッチ

0.3637×0.3637(mm)

解像度

1920×1080

応答時間（標準値）

5ms (GTG 応答速度Faster設定時)

画面サイズ

31.5インチ

表面処理

アンチグレア

視野角(水平/垂直)

178°/ 178°(CR≧10)

安全規格

RoHS

CE

UL (cUL)

アプリケーションソフトウェア

OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)

安全/不要輻射

CE

FCC-B

J-Moss

ROHS指令

UL(cUL)

VCCI

クラスB

出入力端子

D-Sub 15ピンアナログ

1

HDMI入力

2

ヘッドホン出力

1

アクセサリー

HDMIケーブル

○(1.5m)

電源アダプタ

電源コード

○(1.5m)

クイックセットアップガイド

保証書

外形寸法 / 重量

梱包時外形寸法[mm]

783 × 585 × 224

スタンド非装着時外形寸法(幅×高さ×奥行)[mm]

708 × 421 × 92

スタンド装着時外形寸法(幅×高さ×奥行)[mm]

708 × 512 × 233

梱包時重量[kg]

8.53

スタンド非装着時重量[kg]

5.14

スタンド装着時重量[kg]

6.2

ディスプレイ

曲率

1500R

最大リフレッシュレート(垂直走査周波数) [Hz]

D-Sub 15pinアナログ:56-75Hz, HDMI:48-100Hz

筐体仕様

OSD操作ボタン

OSDジョイスティック

チルト角度

前：-5ﾟ～後：20ﾟ

壁掛け

100×100

情報

発売

2023

電源

消費電力(電源オフ時)

0.3W

消費電力(最大値)

34W

消費電力(待機時)

0.5W

消費電力(標準値)

31W