Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

65V型以上24年モデルが特別価格で登場

LG公式オンラインショップ 限定

リビングがスタジアムに変わる！
65V型以上24年モデルが特別価格で登場

7/26(金)～8/4(日)23:59まで

スポーツ観るなら臨場感たっぷりの大型テレビがおすすめ！

 

 

 

2024年最新モデルが表示価格から
最大31％OFF！

新規会員登録の方は、
セール中でも使えるウェルカムクーポンで
さらに5%OFF！


会員登録で5％OFFウェルカムクーポン配布中

セール対象製品と同時にご利用いただけます。
会員登録はこちら ログイン