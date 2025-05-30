Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

LG SMART TV AI(ロゴ)とApple(ロゴ)tv+が隣り合って表示されている。LG TVで、 Apple (ロゴ) tv+4本のTV番組（セヴェランス、ザ・スタジオ、ザ・ゴージ、ユア・フレンズ＆ネイバーズ）のサムネイルが表示されている。

Apple TV+を
月額200円で
3か月間楽しもう。

2025年7月7日までに利用を開始してください。

LGテレビ上のApple TVアプリからご利用開始いただけます。

申し込みは簡単

LGテレビ上のApple TVアプリからご利用開始いただけます。

LG webOSホーム画面に「Apple（ロゴ）TV」と書かれた黒い箱が表示されている

何百ものAppleオリジナル作品と、
毎週リリースされる新作を
ご覧ください

LG TVで、 Apple (ロゴ) tv+4本のTV番組（セヴェランス、ザ・スタジオ、ザ・ゴージ、ユア・フレンズ＆ネイバーズ）のサムネイルが表示されている。

Dolbyの技術で実現される
Apple TV+の楽しみ方を
ご覧ください。

Dolby VisionとDolby AtmosでApple Originals作品をお楽しみいただけます。

TV番組「セヴェランス」のサムネイルの左側にDolby Vision、右側にDolby Atmosのロゴが表示されている。

*特典は2025年7月7日まで有効です。2018年から2025年に発売されたLG製4Kまたは8Kスマートテレビで、Apple TVアプリからご利用開始いただけます。お住まいの地域でApple TV+に新規登録の方および条件を満たす再登録の方のみが対象です。キャンセルしない限り、サブスクリプションはお住まいの地域の月額料金で自動的に更新されます。諸条件が適用されます。

OLEDの差し込み画像が表示されたLG TV

Apple TVを
もっと楽しむなら、
LGのテレビで

Apple TVを<br>もっと楽しむなら、<br>LGのテレビで 詳細はこちら