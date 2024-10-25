About Cookies on This Site

LED Signage

¿Estás listo para disfrutar de la mejor calidad de imagen que hay en el mercado? ¡Las pantallas LED de LG llevarán tu experiencia visual al siguiente nivel!

Serie Todo en Uno

La serie LED all-In-one de LG posee pantallas de 136 y 130 pulgadas que contienen soluciones  "Todo en Uno". Experimenta un imagen sin biseles en cualquier espacio...

LG MAGNIT1

LG MAGNIT

Brillo para tu hogar.

La pantalla micro LED de LG redefine la experiencia del cine en tu hogar.

LED Cinema1

LED Cinema

Entra en una nueva era del cine, observa cómo se desarrollan tus oportunidades comerciales.

LED Cinema Descubre ahora

LED Signage

Una Clara Visión,una Gran Decisión

Crea momentos inmersivos.

Crea experiencias innovadoras.

LG LED signage es tu plataforma.

LG C-Display+ Aplicación para Clientes

LG C-Display+ Aplicación para Clientes

Da forma a los momentos envolventes.

Da forma a la experiencia innovadora.

LED signage de LG es tu plataforma de lanzamiento.

Descubre LG Digital Connect

Si estás buscando maneras de darle vida a tu espacio, ¡no busques más!

Conoce más

LED Interior

LED Exterior

LG MAGNIT

LG LED Cinema

Lámina LED Transparente
LED Interior

Gama completa de modelos, desde los tonos súper finos a los tonos estándar para interior, para distintas aplicaciones interiores.

LED Exterior

Distintos modelos disponibles con distintos diseños de carcasas para uso exterior como en estadios y anuncios en exterior y pantallas públicas.

LOGO LG MAGNIT

LG MAGNIT es una pantalla que se encuentra en las profundidades de tu imaginación. Un nivel completamente nuevo de inmersión te espera en

el negro infinito y el color auténtico.

LG LED Cinema 

El contraste infinito y el excelente brillo creado por el LG LED cinema aportan detalles finos a la pantalla, proporcionándoles a los espectadores una asombrosa sensación de inmersión.

Lámina LED Transparente

La lámina LED transparente de LG es otro nivel de renovación con visualización transparente. Su extraordinaria transparencia dota a la superficie de cristal o ventana a la cual se une una belleza mística llena de colores vívidos.

Ofrece una experiencia de simulación de AR y una propuesta automatizada.

Descarga ahora
