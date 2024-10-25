About Cookies on This Site

LG transformará su empresa y le permitirá experimentar un nuevo nivel de creatividad, revolucionando su manera de hacer negocios.

LG MAGNIT1

LG MAGNIT

Brillo para tu hogar.

La pantalla Micro LED de LG redefine la experiencia del cine en tu hogar.

Ajuste como un profesional

Make Your
Business and Life
More One:Derful

Make Your Business and Life More One:Derful

Ajuste como un profesional

Ajuste Como un Profesional

Un viaje en dirección a ediciones precisas y efectos visuales profesionales.​

Ajuste Como un Profesional

LG Digital Connect
Visite Nuestro Nuevo Showroom Virtual

LG Digital Connect - Visite Nuestro Nuevo Showroom Virtual

LG MAGNIT

Verdadera innovación detrás de nuevas dimensiones.

LG MAGNIT

Verdadera Innovación detrás de la Simplicidad

Verdadera Innovación detrás de la Simplicidad

LED Cinema

Entra a la nueva era del cine, observa tus oportunidades de negocio desplegarse.

LED Cinema Descúbrelo ahora

Ve Lo Que No Se Puede Ver, Toca Lo Que No Se Puede Ver

Ve Lo Que No Se Puede Ver, Toca Lo Que No Se Puede Ver

Visión Clara, una Gran Decisión.

Visión Clara,
una Gran Decisión.

Moldeé momentos inmersivos.

Moldeé experiencias innovadoras.

LG LED signage es su plataforma de lanzamiento.

Visión Clara, una Gran Decisión.

LG C-Display+ Aplicación para Clientes

LG C-Display+
Aplicación para Clientes

Encuentre la información de producto más reciente junto con casos de referencia, el configurador de OLED/Video wall, manuales y contacto del equipo de ventas.

LG C-Display+ Aplicación para Clientes - Encuentre la información de producto más reciente junto con casos de referencia, el configurador de OLED/Video wall, manuales y contacto del equipo de ventas.

Señalización digital

Señalización Digital

OLED Signage

OLED Signage

LED Signage

LED Signage

TV Profesional

TV Profesional

LG SuperSign Software

LG SuperSign Software

Industrias

Make your Business and Life more One:derful

Make Your Business and Life More One:Derful

Make Your Business and Life More One:Derful

Producto destacado

Especial

Experimente una comunicación efectiva e innovadora, desarrollado para las necesidades específicas de su negocio.

Especial Conozca más
Interactivo

Interactivo

Solución completa de colaboración que revoluciona las reuniones o las clases con tecnología touchscreen avanzada.

Interactivo Más información
Alto Brillo

Alto Brillo

Con excelente visibilidad y durabilidad es la solución ideal para exhibir publicidad e información en ambientes exteriores.

Alto Brillo Más información
Alto Brillo

Video Wall

Con bordes casi imperceptibles el video wall ofrece experiencias inmersivas.

Video Wall Conozca más
LED Signage

LG LED signage posee un portafolio completo para aplicaciones en ambientes tanto internos como externos para captar la atención del público, con el respaldo de una empresa líder en tecnología.

LED Signage Conozca más

Supersign CMS

SUPERSIGN CMS

Solución integrada para la creación y administración de contenidos digitales.​

Supersign Control

SUPERSIGN CONTROL

Solución optimizada para monitorear y controlar su solución de digital signage remotamente.

Signage 365 Care

SIGNAGE 365 CARE

Servicio eficiente para diagnóstico de fallas y gestión remota.
Hotel TV

La solución Pro:Centric diferencia y agiliza la gestión de su hotel, mejorando la experiencia de hospedaje.

Hotel TV Más información

Descúbrelo ahora
