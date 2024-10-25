About Cookies on This Site

Luxury Home

Acercamos el mundo de las pantallas profesionales LED de LG a la industria de la construcción de casas de lujo con aplicaciones tecnológicas que armonizan estética y rendimiento.

LG LED Display Luxury Home

Tu hogar es mucho más que solo un lugar. Es uno de los pocos lugares en los que se pasa la mayor parte del tiempo, y refleja de manera genuina los principales valores y gustos del propietario.

Las residencias de alto nivel incluyen espacios para una variedad de actividades, como sala de cine, sala de entretenimiento, centro de fitness, spa y oficina. Con las pantallas LED LG a gran escala que ofrecen una compatibilidad perfecta, cualquier actividad puede ser cautivadora y dinámica.

Un Propietario de Una Vivienda de Lujo Expresa

Mi hogar es el centro de mi vida Es donde trabajo, descanso y hasta me divierto. En ocasiones estoy solo, y en otros momentos con familiares y amigos. Dado que paso mucho tiempo en mi hogar y hago muchas actividades allí, debe ser versátil.

Un propietario de una vivienda de lujo expresa1

Las pantallas LED LG de gran tamaño cuentan con una excelente calidad de imagen y ofrecen un extraordinario sentido de la inmersión y belleza.

Un Constructor de Viviendas de Lujo Expresa

Solo quiero lo mejor para mis clientes. Siempre busco una pantalla única e inmersiva de tamaño personalizable y diseño perfecto que combine con mi obra de arte: la vivienda del cliente.

Un constructor de viviendas de lujo expresa1

Por Qué Comprar Pantallas Led LG

Las pantallas LED LG presentan una perspectiva renovada sobre la perfección residencial.

Gracias a su excelente rendimiento y diseño estético, el ambiente de una residencia se reproduce de una manera mucho más extravagante.

LG LED Display Lounge

Sala

Esta pantalla LED LG con un diseño refinado sin biseles es una hermosa obra de arte y permite crear una armonía perfecta en una sala elegante. Las pantallas LED LG de tamaño grande se adaptan a la perfección a las residencias de alto nivel y dan un significado totalmente nuevo a la sala como el elemento central del espacio.

D06-01_LSAB009-D

LG MAGNIT >

LSAB009

D04-02_lsaa012-D

LG LED Bloc >

LSAA012

D04-03_laec015-D

LG LED All-In-One >

LAEC015
LG LED Display Private Home Cinema

Cine Privado en Casa

Las pantallas LED LG ofrecen una experiencia de visualización envolvente de un nivel ampliamente superior. Las pantallas de tamaño extra grande con una calidad de imagen exquisita aportan una gran nitidez a los clásicos favoritos de todos los tiempos.

D06-01_LSAB009-D

LG MAGNIT >

LSAB009

D04-02_lsaa012-D

LG LED Bloc >

LSAA012

D04-03_laec015-D

LG LED All-In-One >

LAEC015
LG LED Display Leisure Room

Sala de Entretenimiento

Tus invitados quedarán fascinados con juegos, fotos y videos reproducidos en alta definición en una pantalla LED LG. Se pueden conectar distintos dispositivos a estas pantallas para crear más dinamismo e interés.

D06-01_LSAB009-D

LG MAGNIT >

LSAB009

D04-02_lsaa012-D

LG LED Bloc >

LSAA012

D04-03_laec015-D

LG LED All-In-One >

LAEC015
LG LED Display Workout Room

Sala de Ejercicio

Mantenerse en forma en casa puede ser divertido y dinámico gracias a las pantallas LED LG. Con las pantallas LED LG, un centro de fitness privado puede transformarse en un área de experiencia inmersiva donde se puede maximizar la experiencia de hacer ejercicio.

D06-01_LSAB009-D

LG MAGNIT >

LSAB009

D04-02_lsaa012-D

LG LED Bloc >

LSAA012

D04-03_laec015-D

LG LED All-In-One >

LAEC015

43HT3WJ-B

One:Quick Flex >

43HT3WJ-B
LG LED Display Home Spa

Spa en Casa

Gracias a las pantallas LED LG, el spa en casa es el lugar ideal para liberar tensiones y recargar energías. Puede aportarte la sensación de paz y comodidad de una playa serena o de un cielo nocturno con la aurora boreal como protagonista para que la relajación sea más tranquilizante y placentera.

D06-01_LSAB009-D

LG MAGNIT >

LSAB009

D04-02_lsaa012-D

LG LED Bloc >

LSAA012

D04-03_laec015-D

LG LED All-In-One >

LAEC015
LG LED Display Home Office

Oficina en Casa

Las pantallas LED LG permite trabajar en casa sin inconvenientes. Gracias a sus tamaños más grandes, se pueden visualizar distintas pantallas divididas para permitir una toma de decisiones efectiva y la ejecución de múltiples tareas.

D06-01_LSAB009-D

LG MAGNIT >

LSAB009

D04-02_lsaa012-D

LG LED Bloc >

LSAA012

D04-03_laec015-D

LG LED All-In-One >

LAEC015

Conoce el Showroon Digital LG

Conoce el Showroom Digital LG

Conoce el Showroom Digital LG Visita showroom

Alguna pregunta sobre pantallas para Casas de Lujo?

Alguna Pregunta sobre Pantallas para Casas de Lujo?

Alguna Pregunta sobre Pantallas para Casas de Lujo? Consulta para comprar
